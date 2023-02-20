Indicator of Far Levels

The indicator displays the moment the price reaches an extreme level, including an invisible one (due to screen size limitations). Even small peaks and bottoms are considered extreme points. The level is shown as a trend line extending for a distance from the current candle (bar) to the left. The level has two values: distance (in bars) for the extreme point in a straight line to the left and distance (in bars) from the current candle (bar) to the extreme point (see the screenshots). The indicator allows you to estimate the price reaction to both important and not so important levels to the left that are located at a sufficient distance and not visible at the moment. In other words, you do not have to "leaf through" the chart and switch a timeframe to analyze the current situation. The label characters indicate the notability and distance of an extreme point. Only one level remains displayed on each formed candle (bar). The previous levels are removed in order not to clutter up the chart. Label values that do not "fit in history" are replaced with "~" (tilde). To avoid an excessive number of levels, set the min_bars parameter a bit smaller than your screen (in bars). To know the screen size, put the crosshairs to one edge of your monitor (for example, left), click and hold the left mouse button and drag the cursor to the opposite edge. The left cursor parameter will show you the monitor width in bars.





Settings

min_bars - minimum number of bars up to a "visible" extreme point trend_line - length of a displayed trend line (in bars) color_up - line color and labels of a visible High level color_down - line color and labels of a visible Low level line_width - line width line_style - line style (solid, dashed...) text_size - label text font size text_font - label text font (Verdana, Arial...)