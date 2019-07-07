MoneyMaker v8







Basic information:

Trend based strategy

Entry is confirmed with the 6 indicators

Real take profit and stop-loss

Low drawdawn

Auto lots

Recovery strategy

No martingale, no grid, no dumb strategies

Optimization is done for current market conditions (2015 and up)





Time frame: M5

Min wallet size: 1000 of your base currency (for better growth at least 2000 is recommended)





General recommendation for any EA: Test this on your demo account before going live.





SET files (for 2.1 version):

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/40262#!tab=comments&page=2&comment=14038346