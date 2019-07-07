MoneyMaker v8

1

MoneyMaker v8


Basic information:

  • Trend based strategy
  • Entry is confirmed with the 6 indicators
  • Real take profit and stop-loss
  • Low drawdawn
  • Auto lots
  • Recovery strategy
  • No martingale, no grid, no dumb strategies
  • Optimization is done for current market conditions (2015 and up)


Time frame: M5

Min wallet size: 1000 of your base currency (for better growth at least 2000 is recommended)


General recommendation for any EA: Test this on your demo account before going live. 


SET files (for 2.1 version):

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/40262#!tab=comments&page=2&comment=14038346

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Marius Guscius
Utilities
VolatilityHunter VolatilityHunter is an intelligent expert advisor that records unusually high movement bars to csv file. VolatilityHunter's generated csv file can be found in: Files/VolatilityHunter/{BROKER_NAME}/{PAIR_NAME} [{TIME_FRAME}].csv Afterwards it is possible to compare csv data with economic calendar such as: https://www.investing.com/economic-calendar/ for further analysis. RECOMMENDATIONS: Use history ticks data converted to GMT time zone.
MoneyMaker v2
Marius Guscius
1 (1)
Experts
MoneyMaker v2 This expert advisor is based on idea that market produces very strong movement to opposite side once trend reversal is imminent. So our core trigger is bar size relative to previous bars optionally filtered by Bollinger Bands, Money Flow Index, Simple Moving Averages and Commodity Channel Index. MoneyMaker v2 also implements autolot based on free margin / Risk per single order (in %)  parameter. Spread filtering is done through Minimum bar body size / pair spread multiplier (in po
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PeterSwaby
1483
PeterSwaby 2019.11.15 11:52 
 

I have just done a ten year backtest and the results are a 51.011% profit and maximal drawdown of 96.85%. The maximal drawdown means that the account was almost wiped out at some point. This is not good and the maximal risk is unacceptable. Strategy Tester Report MoneyMaker v8 ICMarkets-Demo02 (Build 1220) Symbol EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar) Period 5 Minutes (M5) 2010.01.01 02:00 - 2019.11.08 22:55 (2009.11.10 - 2019.11.10) Model Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes) Bars in test 737679 Ticks modelled 190325008 Modelling quality 99.90% Mismatched charts errors 0 Initial deposit 1000.00 Spread Variable Total net profit 510.11 Gross profit 7477.71 Gross loss -6967.59 Profit factor 1.07 Expected payoff 0.09 Absolute drawdown 968.39 Maximal drawdown 970.75 (96.85%) Relative drawdown 96.85% (970.75) Total trades 5716 Short positions (won %) 2874 (77.59%) Long positions (won %) 2842 (75.05%) Profit trades (% of total) 4363 (76.33%) Loss trades (% of total) 1353 (23.67%) Largest profit trade 20.91 loss trade -19.26 Average profit trade 1.71 loss trade -5.15 Maximum consecutive wins (profit in money) 78 (118.72) consecutive losses (loss in money) 23 (-239.98) Maximal consecutive profit (count of wins) 118.72 (78) consecutive loss (count of losses) -239.98 (23) Average consecutive wins 9 consecutive losses 3 Graph

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