MoneyMaker v8
- Experts
-
- Version: 2.1
- Updated: 27 November 2019
- Activations: 5
MoneyMaker v8
Basic information:
- Trend based strategy
- Entry is confirmed with the 6 indicators
- Real take profit and stop-loss
- Low drawdawn
- Auto lots
- Recovery strategy
- No martingale, no grid, no dumb strategies
- Optimization is done for current market conditions (2015 and up)
Time frame: M5
Min wallet size: 1000 of your base currency (for better growth at least 2000 is recommended)
General recommendation for any EA: Test this on your demo account before going live.
SET files (for 2.1 version):
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/40262#!tab=comments&page=2&comment=14038346
I have just done a ten year backtest and the results are a 51.011% profit and maximal drawdown of 96.85%. The maximal drawdown means that the account was almost wiped out at some point. This is not good and the maximal risk is unacceptable. Strategy Tester Report MoneyMaker v8 ICMarkets-Demo02 (Build 1220) Symbol EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar) Period 5 Minutes (M5) 2010.01.01 02:00 - 2019.11.08 22:55 (2009.11.10 - 2019.11.10) Model Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes) Bars in test 737679 Ticks modelled 190325008 Modelling quality 99.90% Mismatched charts errors 0 Initial deposit 1000.00 Spread Variable Total net profit 510.11 Gross profit 7477.71 Gross loss -6967.59 Profit factor 1.07 Expected payoff 0.09 Absolute drawdown 968.39 Maximal drawdown 970.75 (96.85%) Relative drawdown 96.85% (970.75) Total trades 5716 Short positions (won %) 2874 (77.59%) Long positions (won %) 2842 (75.05%) Profit trades (% of total) 4363 (76.33%) Loss trades (% of total) 1353 (23.67%) Largest profit trade 20.91 loss trade -19.26 Average profit trade 1.71 loss trade -5.15 Maximum consecutive wins (profit in money) 78 (118.72) consecutive losses (loss in money) 23 (-239.98) Maximal consecutive profit (count of wins) 118.72 (78) consecutive loss (count of losses) -239.98 (23) Average consecutive wins 9 consecutive losses 3 Graph