R Trend Exhaustion

# %R Trend Exhaustion — Dual Williams %R Reversal Oscillator

**Catch the exact bar an overbought or oversold trend runs out of steam — a fast and a slow Williams %R, cross-checked, with the reversal marked for you.**

Most %R (Williams Percent Range) setups suffer from one problem: a short-period %R flags "overbought" constantly in a strong trend, so traders either ignore it or get stopped out fighting the trend too early. %R Trend Exhaustion fixes this by running **two** %R readings at once — a fast one (default 21) and a much slower one (default 112, acting like a higher-timeframe filter) — and only calling a zone "overbought" or "oversold" when **both agree**. The moment that agreement breaks, the indicator prints a reversal arrow and draws a box on your price chart showing exactly where the exhausted move happened.

## What it does

- Plots **Fast %R** and **Slow %R** in a sub-window, both on the standard -100..0 scale, so you can read short-term momentum and the longer-term regime on one oscillator.
- Optional **Average formula** blends fast and slow into a single line instead of showing two.
- **11 smoothing engines** for the %R lines: SMA, EMA, RMA, WMA, HMA, VWMA (volume-weighted), SWMA, Highlow, Linreg, Median and PercentRank — reshape responsiveness without changing the core logic.
- Highlights **overbought/oversold exhaustion zones** only when Fast and Slow %R are inside the zone together (or the blended Average, if selected).
- Prints a **reversal arrow** the instant a zone breaks: ▼ red when an overbought trend exhausts, ▲ blue when an oversold trend exhausts — the indicator's core trade trigger.
- Draws a **live box directly on the price chart** around every active overbought/oversold zone, growing while the zone is active and freezing the moment it ends — so you see exactly which candles produced the exhaustion, not just a line on an oscillator.
- Optional **zero-line (-50) cross arrows** and **Fast/Slow crossover dots** for earlier, more aggressive reads.
- **Alerts** (popup, mobile push, email) for zone start, zone break (reversal) and crossovers — each switchable independently, fired once per closed bar, non-repainting.
- Configurable exhaustion **threshold**, colors, box fill/outline and box history limit.
- Works on any symbol and timeframe. MT4 version available with identical logic and inputs.

## Why traders use it

- **Two timeframes, one filter** — the slow 112-length %R behaves like a built-in higher-timeframe check, so you stop fading strong trends on every minor overbought blip.
- **The trigger is the exit of the zone, not the entry into it** — most %R setups tell you "it's overbought" and leave you guessing when to act; this indicator tells you the moment the overbought/oversold condition is actually over.
- **The box shows you the evidence** — instead of trusting a line in a sub-window, you see the exact candles on the price chart that built up the exhausted move.
- **11 smoothing formulas** instead of being locked into one, so you can match the oscillator's feel to the instrument and timeframe you trade.
- **Non-repainting signals** — the overbought/oversold state and the reversal arrow are locked in on bar close, so what you see in backtest is what you would have seen live.

## How to trade / read signals with it

**Reading the chart at a glance:**

| What you see | What it means |
|---|---|
| Fast and Slow %R both sit above the top threshold (near 0) — a tinted box appears on the price chart | **Overbought** — the up-move is stretched; do not chase new longs, start watching for the reversal |
| Fast and Slow %R both sit below the bottom threshold (near -100) — a tinted box appears on the price chart | **Oversold** — the down-move is stretched; do not chase new shorts, start watching for the reversal |
| **▼ red arrow** prints at the top of the oscillator | Overbought zone just broke — **bearish reversal trigger** |
| **▲ blue arrow** prints at the bottom of the oscillator | Oversold zone just broke — **bullish reversal trigger** |
| Box on the price chart is still growing | Zone is still active — the move hasn't exhausted yet, don't trigger off it |
| Box just stopped growing (frozen) | Zone just ended — the reversal arrow should print on that same bar |
| Yellow triangle crossing the middle line *(optional, Zero-Line Cross)* | Momentum has left the exhaustion zone and crossed into neutral territory — confirmation, not a standalone trigger |
| Small dot where Fast and Slow lines cross *(optional, Crossovers)* | Short-term momentum is realigning with (or against) the slow line — an early heads-up, best combined with the zone/arrow signals |

**Long setup (mirror everything for shorts):**

1. **Bias:** wait for an oversold box to appear on the price chart — Fast and Slow %R both inside the bottom zone.
2. **Trigger:** enter on the **▲ bullish reversal arrow** — the bar where the oversold condition just ended.
3. **Quality check:** prefer boxes that lasted several bars over a single-bar dip — a longer box means a more genuinely exhausted move, not noise.
4. **Stop-loss:** just below the bottom edge of the oversold box (already drawn for you on the chart).
5. **Manage:** if Zero-Line Cross is enabled, a bullish cross through -50 confirms momentum has properly left the oversold zone — a good place to add or hold through a pullback.
6. **Exit:** take profit into the next overbought box, or exit on an opposing reversal arrow / alert.

**Signals to skip:**

- The moment a zone **starts** (box just appears) — that's a warning to stop entering in the trend direction, not a trigger; the trigger is the arrow when the zone **ends**.
- Reversal arrows against a strong Slow %R (112) trend — the slow length is deliberately long to act like a higher-timeframe filter; fading it while it is nowhere near its own zone is a lower-quality trade. Use the Standard formula (not Average) if you want this check to be explicit on the chart.
- Isolated crossover dots or zero-line crosses with no zone/box behind them — these are early, noisier signals meant to support the zone-based arrows, not replace them.

## Input parameters

| Parameter | Default | Description |
|---|---|---|
| **Source** | Close | Price used for the %R calculation |
| **Fast Length / Fast Smoothing** | 21 / 7 | Short-term %R period and its smoothing length |
| **Slow Length / Slow Smoothing** | 112 / 3 | Long-term %R period (acts as a higher-timeframe filter) and its smoothing length |
| **Exhaustion Threshold** | 20 | Size of the overbought/oversold zone (1–50); higher = more signals |
| **Formula** | Standard | Standard (fast & slow must agree) or Average (single blended line) |
| **Average Formula MA length** | 3 | Extra smoothing applied only to the blended Average line |
| **Smoothing Type** | EMA | SMA / EMA / RMA / WMA / HMA / VWMA / SWMA / Highlow / Linreg / Median / PercentRank |
| **Bull / Bear color** | blue / red | Reversal arrows and OB/OS box tint |
| **Fast / Slow line color** | silver / light blue | Oscillator line colors |
| **Draw Boxes on price chart** | true | Tints the overbought/oversold candle ranges directly on the chart |
| **Fill Boxes** | true | Filled tint vs. outline-only boxes |
| **Max Boxes kept on chart** | 60 | Oldest boxes are removed automatically past this count |
| **Plot Zero-Line Cross arrows** | false | Extra signal when %R crosses the -50 midline |
| **Highlight Crossovers** | false | Dot marker where Fast and Slow %R cross |
| **Notification type** | None | None / Alert / Mobile push / Email |
| **Alert switches** | OB/OS start + reversal on | Enable zone-start, reversal and crossover alerts independently |
| **Lookback** | 5000 | Bars of history recalculated on load (0 = full history) |

## Notes

- MetaTrader port of the TradingView indicator **"%R Trend Exhaustion [upslidedown]"**.
- The original's gradient (semi-transparent) OB/OS shading is approximated with solid tinted boxes that blend with your chart's actual background color, so they read correctly in both light and dark themes.
- 10 of the original's 11 alternate smoothing types are implemented from their standard definitions (including the less common HMA, VWMA, SWMA, Highlow, Linreg, Median and PercentRank). The original script's undocumented third-party "mom" smoothing type is not included, since its exact formula is not publicly available.
- Overbought/oversold state and reversal arrows are evaluated on closed bars — non-repainting, backtest-consistent.
- Lightweight: incremental calculation, no DLLs, no external dependencies.
- An MT4 version is also available with identical logic and inputs.
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Indicators
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This is addition of  Effective SV squeeze momentum  that add bolliger band and Keltner channel to chart window.  Squeeze momentum introduced by “John Carter”, the squeeze indicator for MT5 represents a volatility-based tool. Regardless, we can also consider the squeeze indicator as a momentum indicator, as many traders use it to identify the direction and strength of price moves. In fact, the Tradingview  squeeze indicator shows when a financial instrument is willing to change from a trending ma
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The liquidity swings indicator highlights swing areas with existent trading activity. The number of times price revisited a swing area is highlighted by a zone delimiting the swing areas. Additionally, the accumulated volume within swing areas is highlighted by labels on the chart. An option to filter out swing areas with volume/counts not reaching a user-set threshold is also included. This indicator by its very nature is not real-time and is meant for descriptive analysis alongside other com
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This script automatically calculates and updates ICT's daily IPDA look back time intervals and their respective discount / equilibrium / premium, so you don't have to :) IPDA stands for Interbank Price Delivery Algorithm. Said algorithm appears to be referencing the past 20, 40, and 60 days intervals as points of reference to define ranges and related PD arrays. Intraday traders can find most value in the 20 Day Look Back box, by observing imbalances and points of interest. Longer term traders c
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Indicators
This indicator provides the ability to recognize the SMC pattern, essentially a condensed version of the Wyckoff model. Once the pattern is confirmed by RTO, it represents a significant investment opportunity.    There are numerous indicators related to SMC beyond the market, but this is the first indicator to leverage patterns to identify specific actions of BigBoy to  navigate the market. Upgrade 2024-03-08: Add TP by RR feature. The SMC (Smart Money Concept)   pattern   is a market analysis m
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Indicators
Created by imjesstwoone and mickey1984, this trade model attempts to capture the expansion from the 10:00-14:00 EST 4h candle using just 3 simple steps. All of the information presented in this description has been outlined by its creators, all I did was translate it to MQL4. All core settings of the trade model may be edited so that users can test several variations, however this description will cover its default, intended behavior using NQ 5m as an example. Step 1 is to identify our Price Ra
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Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
The Buyside & Sellside Liquidity indicator aims to detect & highlight the first and arguably most important concept within the ICT trading methodology,   Liquidity   levels. SETTINGS Liquidity Levels Detection Length: Lookback period Margin: Sets margin/sensitivity for a liquidity level detection Liquidity Zones Buyside Liquidity Zones: Enables display of the buyside liquidity zones. Margin: Sets margin/sensitivity for the liquidity zone boundaries. Color: Color option for buysid
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Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
The   Liquidation Estimates (Real-Time)   experimental indicator attempts to highlight real-time long and short liquidations on all timeframes. Here with liquidations, we refer to the process of forcibly closing a trader's position in the market. By analyzing liquidation data, traders can gauge market sentiment, identify potential support and resistance levels, identify potential trend reversals, and make informed decisions about entry and exit points. USAGE (Img 1)    Liquidation refers
ICT Unicorn Model for MT4
Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
The   ICT Unicorn Model   indicator highlights the presence of "unicorn" patterns on the user's chart which is derived from the lectures of   "The Inner Circle Trader" (ICT) . Detected patterns are followed by targets with a distance controlled by the user.   USAGE (image 2) At its core, the ICT Unicorn Model relies on two popular concepts, Fair Value Gaps and Breaker Blocks. This combination highlights a future area of support/resistance. A   Bullish Unicorn Pattern   consists out of:
Inversion Fair Value Gaps MT4
Minh Truong Pham
4.5 (2)
Indicators
The Inversion Fair Value Gaps (IFVG) indicator is based on the inversion FVG concept by ICT and provides support and resistance zones based on mitigated Fair Value Gaps (FVGs). Image 1   USAGE Once mitigation of an FVG occurs, we detect the zone as an "Inverted FVG". This would now be looked upon for potential support or resistance. Mitigation occurs when the price closes above or below the FVG area in the opposite direction of its bias. (Image 2) Inverted Bullish FVGs Turn into Potenti
Volume SuperTrend AI MT4
Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
Overview The   Volume SuperTrend AI   is an advanced technical indicator used to predict trends in price movements by utilizing a combination of traditional SuperTrend calculation and AI techniques, particularly the k-nearest neighbors (KNN) algorithm. The Volume SuperTrend AI is designed to provide traders with insights into potential market trends, using both volume-weighted moving averages (VWMA) and the k-nearest neighbors (KNN) algorithm. By combining these approaches, the indicator
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Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
Introducing the Reversal and Breakout Signals   This innovative tool is crafted to enhance your chart analysis by identifying potential reversal and breakout opportunities directly on your charts. It's designed with both novice and experienced traders in mind, providing intuitive visual cues for better decision-making. Let's dive into the key features and how it operates: ###   Key Features:   Dynamic Period Settings:   Customize the sensitivity of the indicator with user-def
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