Zenith Capital

Zenith Capital EA

Zenith Capital is an Expert Advisor designed for traders who prefer a disciplined and rule-based trading approach. It is built to execute trades automatically according to predefined market conditions while maintaining consistent execution without emotional interference.

The EA combines multiple technical filters to help reduce unnecessary market entries. Rather than attempting to trade every price movement, Zenith Capital focuses on identifying selected trading opportunities that meet its internal criteria.

Key Features

  • Fully automated trading

  • Multiple market filters for trade confirmation

  • Configurable risk management parameters

  • Built-in Stop Loss and Take Profit

  • Optional Trailing Stop

  • Optional trading session filter

  • Adjustable lot management settings

  • Suitable for optimization based on the user's preferences

Recommended Settings

The default configuration has been prepared for:

  • Symbol: XAUUSD

  • Timeframe: M15

These settings are intended as a starting point. Market conditions change over time, so users are encouraged to perform their own testing and optimization to find settings that best match their broker, trading conditions, and risk tolerance.

Suitable For

Zenith Capital is suitable for traders who:

  • Prefer systematic trading over manual decision making.

  • Want an automated strategy with configurable filters.

  • Are looking for an EA that can be optimized for different market environments.

  • Trade personal accounts or evaluation accounts, including many proprietary trading firm environments, while ensuring they comply with the specific rules and requirements of their chosen firm.

Advantages

  • Easy to configure.

  • Flexible settings for different trading styles.

  • Multiple optional filters to improve trade selection.

  • Built-in risk management tools.

  • Designed for stable and consistent automated execution.

Limitations

Like any trading system, Zenith Capital is not guaranteed to generate profits under all market conditions.

Performance may vary depending on:

  • Market volatility

  • Broker execution quality

  • Spread and commission

  • Trading sessions

  • Symbol characteristics

  • User settings and optimization

Users should always test the EA on a demo account or in the MetaTrader Strategy Tester before using it on a live account.

Important Notice

Trading leveraged financial instruments involves a high level of risk. Past performance, backtesting results, or optimization outcomes do not guarantee future performance.

Please ensure that you fully understand the risks involved and use appropriate money management at all times.


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Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.64 (11)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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Precision Structure EA
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PRODUCT DESCRIPTION Title: Structure Pending Entry EA Brief Description Structure Pending Entry EA is an Expert Advisor that places pending orders (Buy Stop and Sell Stop) at the nearest pivot resistance and support levels. Prop Firm Ready This EA is designed to meet the strict rules of prop firms such as FTMO, MyForexFunds, and The Funded Engineer. Features like daily loss limit, max spread filter, and max trades per day help maintain compliance with daily drawdown and maximum total drawdown
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