Zenith Capital EA

Zenith Capital is an Expert Advisor designed for traders who prefer a disciplined and rule-based trading approach. It is built to execute trades automatically according to predefined market conditions while maintaining consistent execution without emotional interference.

The EA combines multiple technical filters to help reduce unnecessary market entries. Rather than attempting to trade every price movement, Zenith Capital focuses on identifying selected trading opportunities that meet its internal criteria.

Key Features

Fully automated trading

Multiple market filters for trade confirmation

Configurable risk management parameters

Built-in Stop Loss and Take Profit

Optional Trailing Stop

Optional trading session filter

Adjustable lot management settings

Suitable for optimization based on the user's preferences

Recommended Settings

The default configuration has been prepared for:

Symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframe: M15

These settings are intended as a starting point. Market conditions change over time, so users are encouraged to perform their own testing and optimization to find settings that best match their broker, trading conditions, and risk tolerance.

Suitable For

Zenith Capital is suitable for traders who:

Prefer systematic trading over manual decision making.

Want an automated strategy with configurable filters.

Are looking for an EA that can be optimized for different market environments.

Trade personal accounts or evaluation accounts, including many proprietary trading firm environments, while ensuring they comply with the specific rules and requirements of their chosen firm.

Advantages

Easy to configure.

Flexible settings for different trading styles.

Multiple optional filters to improve trade selection.

Built-in risk management tools.

Designed for stable and consistent automated execution.

Limitations

Like any trading system, Zenith Capital is not guaranteed to generate profits under all market conditions.

Performance may vary depending on:

Market volatility

Broker execution quality

Spread and commission

Trading sessions

Symbol characteristics

User settings and optimization

Users should always test the EA on a demo account or in the MetaTrader Strategy Tester before using it on a live account.

Important Notice

Trading leveraged financial instruments involves a high level of risk. Past performance, backtesting results, or optimization outcomes do not guarantee future performance.

Please ensure that you fully understand the risks involved and use appropriate money management at all times.