Gorilla EA 2 Price Action and Orderflow

Gorilla EA – Price Action & Orderflow

Gorilla EA is a professional MetaTrader 5 trading system that combines price-action structures with wick absorption, compression and pressure-based orderflow analysis.

The EA does not enter the market simply because it detects a candle pattern. Each potential setup is evaluated through market structure, price location, breakout quality, expansion, retest behavior, freshness, exhaustion and available reward-to-risk space.

Two Analysis Engines

Orderflow Pressure Engine

Designed for M1, M5 and M15.

The engine analyzes:

  • Wick absorption areas

  • Bobin-style price compression

  • Repeated reactions from the same price wall

  • Progressive pressure toward a level

  • Weakening reactions

  • Candle-range contraction

  • Strong one-candle activation

  • Breakout expansion

  • Controlled first retest

  • White-area and sideways-market conditions

  • Zone freshness and exhaustion

  • Breaker retest opportunities

Wick and Bobin structures are not treated as unrelated strategies. They are analyzed as different expressions of the same pressure, absorption and liquidity behavior.

Price Action Fusion Engine

Designed for M15, H1, H4 and D1.

The engine combines six price-action characteristics within a single setup:

  • Indecision and interaction zones

  • Fake breakout and rapid reversal

  • Repeated defense and absorption

  • Strong control-change candle

  • Trend continuation after a controlled correction

  • Liquidity sweep and long-wick rejection

A setup may contain several price-action characteristics at the same time. The EA does not create multiple trades for the same market structure. It combines the available evidence into one scored trading zone.

Premium–Discount and No-Chase Filter

The EA analyzes where the setup is located within the active dealing range.

Buy setups are generally preferred in the discount side of the range, while sell setups are preferred in the premium side. The system also avoids entering after a movement has already completed most of its expected distance.

This helps reduce:

  • Late entries

  • Mid-range trades

  • Buying after an extended bullish movement

  • Selling after an extended bearish movement

  • Trades with insufficient room to the target

Strong liquidity-sweep and breaker setups may receive a controlled exception when all additional confirmation conditions are satisfied.

Professional Zone Management

Each zone follows a structured life cycle:

  • Candidate

  • Structure validated

  • Activated

  • Waiting for expansion

  • Waiting for retest

  • Entry ready

  • In trade

  • Used

  • Weakened

  • Exhausted

  • Invalid

The EA measures how price returns to the zone. A clean correction is treated differently from repeated pressure directly in front of the area.

Zones can be rejected because of:

  • Weak breakout

  • Missing structure break

  • Insufficient expansion

  • Excessive candle overlap

  • Sideways white-area behavior

  • Late retest

  • Deep penetration

  • Strong opposite displacement

  • Low freshness

  • High exhaustion

  • Poor price location

  • Extended movement

  • Insufficient reward-to-risk space

Each direct zone is designed for one valid first use. A broken zone is not traded immediately in the opposite direction. A strong reverse break and a valid opposite-side retest are required for a breaker setup.

Trading Modes

Gorilla EA provides four operating modes:

  • Indicator Only

  • Manual

  • Semi-Automatic

  • Full Automatic

Indicator Only mode displays the analysis without opening positions.

Manual mode allows the user to follow the zones and execute trades manually.

Semi-Automatic mode presents qualified setups for controlled execution.

Full Automatic mode manages the complete process according to the selected settings.

Entry Profiles

Three entry profiles are available:

  • Aggressive

  • Normal

  • Safe

The selected profile changes the preferred depth inside the zone and the maximum permitted penetration.

Risk and Trade Management

The EA includes:

  • Fixed-lot trading

  • Automatic lot calculation by stop-loss risk

  • Minimum reward-to-risk filter

  • Swing-based stop loss

  • Fixed-RR, swing-liquidity and hybrid target modes

  • Partial close

  • Breakeven

  • Trailing stop

  • Daily trade limit

  • Daily loss protection

  • Spread control

  • GMT session filter

  • Netting and hedging account support

Stop-loss levels are based on meaningful market invalidation rather than being placed randomly inside the zone.

Professional Dashboard and Chart Display

The dashboard displays:

  • Current operating mode

  • Active setup

  • Buy or sell direction

  • Setup grade

  • Quality score

  • Retest score

  • Freshness

  • Exhaustion

  • Premium, discount or equilibrium location

  • Entry, stop loss and take profit

  • Reward-to-risk ratio

  • Lot size

  • Setup state

  • Trade permission or block reason

Chart visuals may include:

  • Active trading zones

  • Aggressive, Normal and Safe entry levels

  • Entry area

  • Risk area

  • Target area

  • Stop-loss and take-profit lines

  • Swing levels

  • Break-even and 1R references

  • Zone status labels

Timeframes

Orderflow Pressure Engine:

  • M1

  • M5

  • M15

Price Action Fusion Engine:

  • M15

  • H1

  • H4

  • D1

The EA can also use higher-timeframe context and optional lower-timeframe confirmation.

Recommended Use

Before using the EA on a live account:

  • Test it with the broker and symbol that will be used

  • Use real-tick modeling in the Strategy Tester

  • Start with a demo account

  • Use conservative risk

  • Avoid optimizing only for maximum net profit

  • Evaluate drawdown, profit factor, trade count and stability across different market periods

Trading conditions vary between brokers because of spread, commission, execution speed, symbol specifications and liquidity.

Gorilla EA is a market-analysis and trade-execution tool. It does not guarantee profits. Every trading system involves risk, and previous backtest or live performance does not guarantee future results.


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Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.76 (140)
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The Gold Phantom
Profalgo Limited
4.7 (44)
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Gold Trade Pro MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.33 (39)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set File JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strate
AI Aurum Pivot
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (6)
Experts
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Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.96 (45)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
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Taner Altinsoy
5 (1)
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Welcome to Golden Conqueror , a highly advanced, fully automated active scalping algorithmic system designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) . Built with institutional logic, this EA strictly avoids dangerous grid or martingale systems. Instead, it utilizes high-precision Pivot Breakouts to exploit market momentum and volume surges. To ensure absolute risk mitigation and capital protection, the algorithm strictly limits itself to a maximum of 1 open trade at a time . Furthermore, every single exe
Dynamic Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
5 (5)
Experts
️   Already own Boring Pips EA? You’re eligible for an  additional 30% discount! Contact to learn more about: How to  claim your rebate Trump’s second term has reignited a wave of aggressive trade policies, starting with the return of sweeping tariffs that are rattling global markets Tensions in the Middle East have flared — most recently between Israel and Iran — sending oil prices surging The Russia–Ukraine war continues with no resolution in sight, fueling ongoing geopolitical ins
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3.89 (18)
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