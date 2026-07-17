Gorilla EA 2 Price Action and Orderflow

Gorilla EA – Price Action & Orderflow

Gorilla EA is a professional MetaTrader 5 trading system that combines price-action structures with wick absorption, compression and pressure-based orderflow analysis.

The EA does not enter the market simply because it detects a candle pattern. Each potential setup is evaluated through market structure, price location, breakout quality, expansion, retest behavior, freshness, exhaustion and available reward-to-risk space.

Two Analysis Engines

Orderflow Pressure Engine

Designed for M1, M5 and M15.

The engine analyzes:

Wick absorption areas

Bobin-style price compression

Repeated reactions from the same price wall

Progressive pressure toward a level

Weakening reactions

Candle-range contraction

Strong one-candle activation

Breakout expansion

Controlled first retest

White-area and sideways-market conditions

Zone freshness and exhaustion

Breaker retest opportunities

Wick and Bobin structures are not treated as unrelated strategies. They are analyzed as different expressions of the same pressure, absorption and liquidity behavior.

Price Action Fusion Engine

Designed for M15, H1, H4 and D1.

The engine combines six price-action characteristics within a single setup:

Indecision and interaction zones

Fake breakout and rapid reversal

Repeated defense and absorption

Strong control-change candle

Trend continuation after a controlled correction

Liquidity sweep and long-wick rejection

A setup may contain several price-action characteristics at the same time. The EA does not create multiple trades for the same market structure. It combines the available evidence into one scored trading zone.

Premium–Discount and No-Chase Filter

The EA analyzes where the setup is located within the active dealing range.

Buy setups are generally preferred in the discount side of the range, while sell setups are preferred in the premium side. The system also avoids entering after a movement has already completed most of its expected distance.

This helps reduce:

Late entries

Mid-range trades

Buying after an extended bullish movement

Selling after an extended bearish movement

Trades with insufficient room to the target

Strong liquidity-sweep and breaker setups may receive a controlled exception when all additional confirmation conditions are satisfied.

Professional Zone Management

Each zone follows a structured life cycle:

Candidate

Structure validated

Activated

Waiting for expansion

Waiting for retest

Entry ready

In trade

Used

Weakened

Exhausted

Invalid

The EA measures how price returns to the zone. A clean correction is treated differently from repeated pressure directly in front of the area.

Zones can be rejected because of:

Weak breakout

Missing structure break

Insufficient expansion

Excessive candle overlap

Sideways white-area behavior

Late retest

Deep penetration

Strong opposite displacement

Low freshness

High exhaustion

Poor price location

Extended movement

Insufficient reward-to-risk space

Each direct zone is designed for one valid first use. A broken zone is not traded immediately in the opposite direction. A strong reverse break and a valid opposite-side retest are required for a breaker setup.

Trading Modes

Gorilla EA provides four operating modes:

Indicator Only

Manual

Semi-Automatic

Full Automatic

Indicator Only mode displays the analysis without opening positions.

Manual mode allows the user to follow the zones and execute trades manually.

Semi-Automatic mode presents qualified setups for controlled execution.

Full Automatic mode manages the complete process according to the selected settings.

Entry Profiles

Three entry profiles are available:

Aggressive

Normal

Safe

The selected profile changes the preferred depth inside the zone and the maximum permitted penetration.

Risk and Trade Management

The EA includes:

Fixed-lot trading

Automatic lot calculation by stop-loss risk

Minimum reward-to-risk filter

Swing-based stop loss

Fixed-RR, swing-liquidity and hybrid target modes

Partial close

Breakeven

Trailing stop

Daily trade limit

Daily loss protection

Spread control

GMT session filter

Netting and hedging account support

Stop-loss levels are based on meaningful market invalidation rather than being placed randomly inside the zone.

Professional Dashboard and Chart Display

The dashboard displays:

Current operating mode

Active setup

Buy or sell direction

Setup grade

Quality score

Retest score

Freshness

Exhaustion

Premium, discount or equilibrium location

Entry, stop loss and take profit

Reward-to-risk ratio

Lot size

Setup state

Trade permission or block reason

Chart visuals may include:

Active trading zones

Aggressive, Normal and Safe entry levels

Entry area

Risk area

Target area

Stop-loss and take-profit lines

Swing levels

Break-even and 1R references

Zone status labels

Timeframes

Orderflow Pressure Engine:

M1

M5

M15

Price Action Fusion Engine:

M15

H1

H4

D1

The EA can also use higher-timeframe context and optional lower-timeframe confirmation.

Recommended Use

Before using the EA on a live account:

Test it with the broker and symbol that will be used

Use real-tick modeling in the Strategy Tester

Start with a demo account

Use conservative risk

Avoid optimizing only for maximum net profit

Evaluate drawdown, profit factor, trade count and stability across different market periods

Trading conditions vary between brokers because of spread, commission, execution speed, symbol specifications and liquidity.

Gorilla EA is a market-analysis and trade-execution tool. It does not guarantee profits. Every trading system involves risk, and previous backtest or live performance does not guarantee future results.