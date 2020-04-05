EA Ninja Dual EMA Cross Pro

EA Ninja Dual EMA Cross Pro v2.2 — Anti Stop Out

¿Por qué este EA es diferente?

EA Ninja Dual EMA Cross Pro no es un robot de cruce de medias móviles cualquiera. Es una herramienta de trading profesional y robusta diseñada para funcionar en mercados reales .

Muchos asesores expertos (EA) funcionan bien en las pruebas retrospectivas, pero fallan estrepitosamente en cuentas reales debido a:

  • Stop Loss que el mercado detecta y aprovecha fácilmente.
  • Una mala gestión de riesgos que lleva a la paralización de operaciones
  • La falta de filtros genera demasiadas señales falsas.
  • Tamaños de lote mal calculados que consumen todo el margen
  • Incapacidad para adaptarse a la volatilidad actual del mercado.

El Ninja Dual EMA Cross Pro resuelve todo esto con un sistema inteligente de gestión de salidas que protege sus niveles de salida al tiempo que mantiene una capa de seguridad adicional extremadamente amplia que protege su cuenta contra eventos inesperados.

Es el equilibrio perfecto entre agresividad controlada y máxima seguridad .

¿Qué hace exactamente? Todas las funciones y configuraciones

Estrategia principal: Cruce de EMA con filtros inteligentes

El EA opera basándose en el cruce de dos medias móviles exponenciales (EMA rápida y EMA lenta), pero no entra en cada cruce . Incorpora filtros avanzados para garantizar que solo opere cuando existan condiciones de tendencia reales.

🌐 Idioma

  • Idioma : Seleccione entre inglés o español para los mensajes internos de EA.

📊 Configuración de EMA — Señales de entrada

  • FastMAPeriod : Periodo EMA rápido (predeterminado: 5). Detecta movimientos inmediatos.
  • SlowMAPeriod : Período de EMA lento (predeterminado: 20). Confirma la dirección.
Cruce alcista = La EMA rápida cruza por encima de la EMA lenta → Comprar
Cruce bajista = La EMA rápida cruza por debajo de la EMA lenta → Vender

📈 Configuración de EMA de tendencia: filtro de dirección principal

  • TrendEMAPeriod : Elija entre 200, 500 u 800 períodos. Define la tendencia dominante.
  • UseTrendFilter : Habilita/deshabilita este filtro. Cuando está activo:
    • Solo compra si el precio está por encima de la EMA de tendencia.
    • Solo vende si el precio está por debajo de la EMA de tendencia.

Elimina las operaciones que van en contra de la tendencia principal.

📉 Filtro ADX: Intensidad de la tendencia

  • UseADXFilter : Habilita el filtro de intensidad direccional.
  • ADXPeriod : período del indicador ADX (predeterminado: 14).
  • ADXThreshold : Nivel mínimo de fuerza requerido (predeterminado: 25.0).

Si el ADX está por debajo del umbral, el EA no opera ; evita los mercados laterales sin fuerza.

💰 Tamaño del lote: gestión inteligente

  • LotMode : Dos modos:
    • LOTE FIJO Lote fijo manual
    • LOT_AUTO_RISK Automatically calculates lot based on your defined risk
  • FixedLot: Fixed lot size if you choose this mode (default: 0.10)
  • RiskPercent: Percentage of account to risk PER trade (default: 1.0%)
  • MaxLotAllowed: Maximum lot limit, regardless of calculation (default: 0.5)

🛡️ Risk Management — Dynamic ATR

The EA uses the ATR (Average True Range) indicator to adapt its exit levels to current market volatility.

  • ATRPeriod: ATR period (default: 14)
  • ATRMultiplierSL: Multiplier for dynamic protection level (default: 1.3x ATR)
  • ATRMultiplierTP: Multiplier for dynamic Take Profit (default: 2.0x ATR)
  • EnableBreakEven: Enables Break Even (moves protection level to entry price when in profit)
  • BreakEvenMultiplierATR: How much profit in ATR is needed to activate BE (default: 1.0x)
  • EnableTrailingStop: Enables dynamic Trailing Stop that follows price
  • TrailingStopMultiplierATR: Trailing distance in ATR multiples (default: 1.0x)

⚠️ Fixed SL/TP — NOT RECOMMENDED

  • UseFixedSLTP: Disables the dynamic ATR system and uses fixed pip values
  • FixedSLPips: Fixed protection level in pips
  • FixedTPPips: Fixed TP in pips
Important: This option is available but not recommended; the dynamic ATR system adapts much better to each market.

🚨 Anti Stop Out Protection

  • EnableEmergencySL: Activates a very wide additional safety layer as a protective umbrella
  • EmergencySLPips: Distance in pips for this emergency protection (default: 500 pips)
Critical feature: Your main management system operates with intelligent, dynamic levels, but this extremely wide safety umbrella exists to protect your account in case of disconnection, power outage, or any unforeseen technical failure.

🧾 Trade Management

  • MagicNumber: Unique EA identifier (default: 20260804)
  • Slippage: Maximum allowed slippage in points
  • TradeComment: Comment that appears on trades

Built so YOU can apply YOUR OWN STRATEGY

This EA is a COMPLETE PLATFORM ready to adapt to your trading style. You are not tied to a fixed configuration:

  • If you prefer very fast trading, reduce the EMA periods
  • If you want safer, less frequent trades, increase the periods
  • If you trade volatile pairs, increase the ATR multipliers
  • If you prefer conservative trading, reduce RiskPercent to 0.5%
  • If you want strong trends only, raise ADXThreshold to 30 or higher
  • If you trade short-term, disable the trend filter
  • If you trade long-term, use the 500 or 800 trend EMA

YOU are the strategist. The EA is the perfect executor — disciplined and emotionless — applying your rules precisely 24 hours a day.

⚖️ User Responsibility

The buyer is solely responsible for its use. This is trading automation software that executes trades in real financial markets. The EA does not guarantee profits, as results depend on:

  • The configuration chosen by the user
  • The currency pair and timeframe selected
  • Market conditions
  • Account management
  • The broker and its execution conditions

The developer is not liable for losses, configuration decisions, or improper use of the product.

💡 IMPORTANT Recommendations

🔬 FIRST: DEMO Account, always

Before using this EA on a live account, you MUST test it on a DEMO account.

Why? Because you need to:

  1. Learn how to use it: Familiarize yourself with all its options, how it reacts to each setting, how it opens and closes trades.
  2. Find your ideal settings: No single configuration works for everyone. Test different combinations of EMAs, ADX filters, risk management, and ATR multipliers.
  3. Customize it to your style: Are you conservative? Aggressive? Do you prefer few safe trades or many fast ones? Adjust the EA until it behaves the way YOU want.
  4. Verify compatibility: Make sure it works well with your broker, your favorite pair, and your preferred timeframe.

🎯 Practical recommendations:

  • Start with RiskPercent = 1.0% or lower
  • Test on M15, H1, or H4 (timeframes where EMA signals are more reliable)
  • Do not activate the EA on too many pairs simultaneously at first
  • Monitor demo results for at least 2-4 weeks before going live
  • The intelligent protection system + emergency layer is your safety system, but it does not replace good risk management

⚠️ DISCLAIMERS

According to MQL5 regulations

1. Risk of Loss

Trading in financial markets carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in financial products, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite.

2. Possibility of Total Loss

There is a possibility that you may sustain a total or partial loss of your initial investment and, therefore, you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose.

3. No Profit Guarantees

This software product does not guarantee profits or specific returns. Past results, whether from backtesting or live accounts, are not indicative of future results. EA performance depends on multiple external factors beyond the developer's control.

4. Exclusive User Responsibility

The user assumes full responsibility for investment decisions made with the help of this software. The developer, distributors, or sellers shall not be liable for any loss or damage, including but not limited to loss of capital, loss of opportunity, or indirect damages, arising from the use or inability to use this product.

5. Financial Advice

This software does not constitute financial advice, investment recommendation, or personalized guidance. It is a technical automation tool. Consulting with an independent financial advisor is recommended before conducting any operation.

6. Market and Broker Conditions

EA performance may be affected by: market volatility, slippage, spreads, broker execution, trading hours, economic news, internet disconnections, or technical failures. These factors are beyond the developer's control.

7. Testing and Validation

The user acknowledges that it is their exclusive responsibility to test, validate, and adjust the software in a demo environment before using it with real capital.

8. Intellectual Property Rights

This software is protected by copyright. Unauthorized sale, distribution, modification, reverse engineering, or resale is strictly prohibited.

By purchasing and using this product, you acknowledge that you have read, understood, and accepted all terms and conditions set forth herein.
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Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.29 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Experts
UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Experts
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
Gold House MT5
Chen Jia Qi
4.49 (59)
Experts
Gold House — Gold Swing Breakout Trading  One EA. Three Trading Modes. Choose the One That Fits Your Style. No Grid. No Martingale. The price will increase by $50 after every 10 purchases. Final planned price: $1,999. Live Signals:  Profit Priority Mode： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2359124 BE priority Mode :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372604 Adaptive Mode:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379287  (High-Risk Configuration Reference – Potential profits and losses are amplified. N
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (19)
Experts
BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio. Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions. BYRDI sees the wider network. BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness. The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated expos
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
BB Return mt5
Leonid Arkhipov
4.42 (125)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.77 (128)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA : There is no such thing as impossible, it's only a matter of figuring out how to do it! Step into the future of Bitcoin trading with Quantum Bitcoin EA , the latest masterpiece from one of the top MQL5 sellers. Designed for traders who demand performance, precision, and stability, Quantum Bitcoin redefines what's possible in the volatile world of cryptocurrency. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup i
Full Throttle DMX
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (11)
Experts
Full Throttle DMX - Real strategy  Real results   Full Throttle DMX is a multi-currency trading expert advisor designed to operate with EURUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURGBP, and AUDNZD currency pairs. The system is built on a classical trading approach, using well-known technical indicators and proven market logic. The EA contains 10 independent strategies, each designed to identify different market conditions and opportunities. Unlike many modern automated systems, Full Throttle DMX does not use ris
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.38 (52)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
Daytrade Pro Algo MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.18 (11)
Experts
Launch Promo: Limited number of copies available at current price Final price: 990$ NEW: get 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade accounts) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here LIVE RESULTS:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1949810 JOIN PUBLIC GROUP: Click here Set Files Welcome to DayTrade Pro Algo!  After years of studying the markets and programming different strategies, I have found an algorithm that has everything a good trading system needs: It is broker independent It is spread independent It
One Man Army
Ihor Otkydach
4.74 (23)
Experts
BONUS FOR EVERY CUSTOMER: Every customer who purchases this bot will receive a free GRABBER BOT : This offer is available for a limited time only. So hurry! No hype, No reckless risk. Trading with minimal drawdown: One Man Army is a multi-currency trading system built for both personal and prop-firm trading. It follows a strategy of scalping short- and medium-term corrections and market reversals, trading through pending limit orders. This trading bot doesn’t guess the direction — it enters the
ArtQuant Gold
Miguel Angel Vico Alba
4.2 (25)
Experts
ArtQuant Gold — Multi-Module Expert Advisor for XAUUSD ArtQuant Gold is an automated trading system developed exclusively for Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA combines multiple independent trading modules with centralized portfolio management, exposure limits, execution filters, virtual trade management and account-protection tools. It is designed for traders who want a dedicated XAUUSD system without having to configure individual indicators or internal strategy parameters. ArtQuant Gold su
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.59 (29)
Experts
BURNING GRID UP TO 35 SYMBOLS. ONE COORDINATED GRID SYSTEM. The forex market does not move through one currency pair at a time. While one symbol is trending, another may be consolidating, reversing or building a completely different opportunity. Burning Grid was developed for this multi-pair environment. From one MetaTrader 5 chart, the EA can process up to 35 supported symbols. Different grid strategies can pursue their own opportunities, while shared controls coordinate risk, spreads, currenc
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.76 (140)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
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