¿Por qué este EA es diferente?

EA Ninja Dual EMA Cross Pro v2.2 — Anti Stop Out

EA Ninja Dual EMA Cross Pro no es un robot de cruce de medias móviles cualquiera. Es una herramienta de trading profesional y robusta diseñada para funcionar en mercados reales .

Muchos asesores expertos (EA) funcionan bien en las pruebas retrospectivas, pero fallan estrepitosamente en cuentas reales debido a:

Stop Loss que el mercado detecta y aprovecha fácilmente.

Una mala gestión de riesgos que lleva a la paralización de operaciones

La falta de filtros genera demasiadas señales falsas.

Tamaños de lote mal calculados que consumen todo el margen

Incapacidad para adaptarse a la volatilidad actual del mercado.

El Ninja Dual EMA Cross Pro resuelve todo esto con un sistema inteligente de gestión de salidas que protege sus niveles de salida al tiempo que mantiene una capa de seguridad adicional extremadamente amplia que protege su cuenta contra eventos inesperados.

Es el equilibrio perfecto entre agresividad controlada y máxima seguridad .

¿Qué hace exactamente? Todas las funciones y configuraciones

Estrategia principal: Cruce de EMA con filtros inteligentes

El EA opera basándose en el cruce de dos medias móviles exponenciales (EMA rápida y EMA lenta), pero no entra en cada cruce . Incorpora filtros avanzados para garantizar que solo opere cuando existan condiciones de tendencia reales.

🌐 Idioma

Idioma : Seleccione entre inglés o español para los mensajes internos de EA.

📊 Configuración de EMA — Señales de entrada

FastMAPeriod : Periodo EMA rápido (predeterminado: 5). Detecta movimientos inmediatos.

: Periodo EMA rápido (predeterminado: 5). Detecta movimientos inmediatos. SlowMAPeriod : Período de EMA lento (predeterminado: 20). Confirma la dirección.

Cruce alcista = La EMA rápida cruza por encima de la EMA lenta → Comprar

Cruce bajista = La EMA rápida cruza por debajo de la EMA lenta → Vender

📈 Configuración de EMA de tendencia: filtro de dirección principal

TrendEMAPeriod : Elija entre 200, 500 u 800 períodos. Define la tendencia dominante.

: Elija entre períodos. Define la tendencia dominante. UseTrendFilter : Habilita/deshabilita este filtro. Cuando está activo: Solo compra si el precio está por encima de la EMA de tendencia. Solo vende si el precio está por debajo de la EMA de tendencia.

: Habilita/deshabilita este filtro. Cuando está activo:

Elimina las operaciones que van en contra de la tendencia principal.

📉 Filtro ADX: Intensidad de la tendencia

UseADXFilter : Habilita el filtro de intensidad direccional.

: Habilita el filtro de intensidad direccional. ADXPeriod : período del indicador ADX (predeterminado: 14).

: período del indicador ADX (predeterminado: 14). ADXThreshold : Nivel mínimo de fuerza requerido (predeterminado: 25.0).

Si el ADX está por debajo del umbral, el EA no opera ; evita los mercados laterales sin fuerza.

💰 Tamaño del lote: gestión inteligente

LotMode : Dos modos: LOTE FIJO Lote fijo manual LOT_AUTO_RISK Automatically calculates lot based on your defined risk

: Dos modos: FixedLot : Fixed lot size if you choose this mode (default: 0.10)

: Fixed lot size if you choose this mode (default: 0.10) RiskPercent : Percentage of account to risk PER trade (default: 1.0%)

: Percentage of account to risk PER trade (default: 1.0%) MaxLotAllowed: Maximum lot limit, regardless of calculation (default: 0.5)

🛡️ Risk Management — Dynamic ATR

The EA uses the ATR (Average True Range) indicator to adapt its exit levels to current market volatility.

ATRPeriod : ATR period (default: 14)

: ATR period (default: 14) ATRMultiplierSL : Multiplier for dynamic protection level (default: 1.3x ATR)

: Multiplier for dynamic protection level (default: 1.3x ATR) ATRMultiplierTP : Multiplier for dynamic Take Profit (default: 2.0x ATR)

: Multiplier for dynamic Take Profit (default: 2.0x ATR) EnableBreakEven : Enables Break Even (moves protection level to entry price when in profit)

: Enables Break Even (moves protection level to entry price when in profit) BreakEvenMultiplierATR : How much profit in ATR is needed to activate BE (default: 1.0x)

: How much profit in ATR is needed to activate BE (default: 1.0x) EnableTrailingStop : Enables dynamic Trailing Stop that follows price

: Enables dynamic Trailing Stop that follows price TrailingStopMultiplierATR: Trailing distance in ATR multiples (default: 1.0x)

⚠️ Fixed SL/TP — NOT RECOMMENDED

UseFixedSLTP : Disables the dynamic ATR system and uses fixed pip values

: Disables the dynamic ATR system and uses fixed pip values FixedSLPips : Fixed protection level in pips

: Fixed protection level in pips FixedTPPips: Fixed TP in pips

Important: This option is available but not recommended; the dynamic ATR system adapts much better to each market.

🚨 Anti Stop Out Protection

EnableEmergencySL : Activates a very wide additional safety layer as a protective umbrella

: Activates a as a protective umbrella EmergencySLPips: Distance in pips for this emergency protection (default: 500 pips)

Critical feature: Your main management system operates with intelligent, dynamic levels, but this extremely wide safety umbrella exists to protect your account in case of disconnection, power outage, or any unforeseen technical failure.

🧾 Trade Management

MagicNumber : Unique EA identifier (default: 20260804)

: Unique EA identifier (default: 20260804) Slippage : Maximum allowed slippage in points

: Maximum allowed slippage in points TradeComment: Comment that appears on trades

Built so YOU can apply YOUR OWN STRATEGY

This EA is a COMPLETE PLATFORM ready to adapt to your trading style. You are not tied to a fixed configuration:

If you prefer very fast trading, reduce the EMA periods

trading, reduce the EMA periods If you want safer, less frequent trades , increase the periods

, increase the periods If you trade volatile pairs , increase the ATR multipliers

, increase the ATR multipliers If you prefer conservative trading, reduce RiskPercent to 0.5%

trading, reduce RiskPercent to 0.5% If you want strong trends only , raise ADXThreshold to 30 or higher

, raise ADXThreshold to 30 or higher If you trade short-term , disable the trend filter

, disable the trend filter If you trade long-term, use the 500 or 800 trend EMA

YOU are the strategist. The EA is the perfect executor — disciplined and emotionless — applying your rules precisely 24 hours a day.

⚖️ User Responsibility

The buyer is solely responsible for its use. This is trading automation software that executes trades in real financial markets. The EA does not guarantee profits, as results depend on:

The configuration chosen by the user

The currency pair and timeframe selected

Market conditions

Account management

The broker and its execution conditions

The developer is not liable for losses, configuration decisions, or improper use of the product.

💡 IMPORTANT Recommendations

🔬 FIRST: DEMO Account, always

Before using this EA on a live account, you MUST test it on a DEMO account.

Why? Because you need to:

Learn how to use it: Familiarize yourself with all its options, how it reacts to each setting, how it opens and closes trades. Find your ideal settings: No single configuration works for everyone. Test different combinations of EMAs, ADX filters, risk management, and ATR multipliers. Customize it to your style: Are you conservative? Aggressive? Do you prefer few safe trades or many fast ones? Adjust the EA until it behaves the way YOU want. Verify compatibility: Make sure it works well with your broker, your favorite pair, and your preferred timeframe.

🎯 Practical recommendations:

Start with RiskPercent = 1.0% or lower

Test on M15, H1, or H4 (timeframes where EMA signals are more reliable)

(timeframes where EMA signals are more reliable) Do not activate the EA on too many pairs simultaneously at first

Monitor demo results for at least 2-4 weeks before going live

before going live The intelligent protection system + emergency layer is your safety system, but it does not replace good risk management

⚠️ DISCLAIMERS

According to MQL5 regulations

1. Risk of Loss

Trading in financial markets carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in financial products, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite.

2. Possibility of Total Loss

There is a possibility that you may sustain a total or partial loss of your initial investment and, therefore, you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose.

3. No Profit Guarantees

This software product does not guarantee profits or specific returns. Past results, whether from backtesting or live accounts, are not indicative of future results. EA performance depends on multiple external factors beyond the developer's control.

4. Exclusive User Responsibility

The user assumes full responsibility for investment decisions made with the help of this software. The developer, distributors, or sellers shall not be liable for any loss or damage, including but not limited to loss of capital, loss of opportunity, or indirect damages, arising from the use or inability to use this product.

5. Financial Advice

This software does not constitute financial advice, investment recommendation, or personalized guidance. It is a technical automation tool. Consulting with an independent financial advisor is recommended before conducting any operation.

6. Market and Broker Conditions

EA performance may be affected by: market volatility, slippage, spreads, broker execution, trading hours, economic news, internet disconnections, or technical failures. These factors are beyond the developer's control.

7. Testing and Validation

The user acknowledges that it is their exclusive responsibility to test, validate, and adjust the software in a demo environment before using it with real capital.

8. Intellectual Property Rights

This software is protected by copyright. Unauthorized sale, distribution, modification, reverse engineering, or resale is strictly prohibited.

By purchasing and using this product, you acknowledge that you have read, understood, and accepted all terms and conditions set forth herein.