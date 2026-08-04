Ninja Dual EMA Cross

🎯 Ninja Dual EMA Cross

The Sniper of Moving Average Crossovers

How many perfect entries have you missed just because you glanced away for a moment?
How many times did your EMAs cross exactly like your system dictates… and you weren’t in front of the screen?

It's over.

Ninja Dual EMA Cross is the automatic execution of your moving average strategy. You set the periods, it watches without blinking, draws the signal without ever repainting, and alerts you instantly. No emotions, no delays, no excuses.

✅ WHY YOU'LL LOVE IT

🎮 Use Your Own Strategy

Set the fast and slow EMA periods that YOU validated. Works on Forex, indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies and any timeframe (M1 to Monthly).

🚫 Absolutely No Repaint

The arrow appears only after the candle closes and never moves or disappears. What you see is what happened. Absolute trust in every signal.

🔔 Alerts That Never Fail

Pop-up alert on screen + customizable sound. You decide if you want to be notified at candle close or in real time.

🎨 Arrows Your Way

Colors, size, offset, and number of historical signals fully adjustable. Clean chart, zero clutter.

🌍 Speaks Your Language

English, Spanish, and Chinese. Select your language from a dropdown and all alerts change instantly. Perfect for global traders.

⚡ Lightning Fast & Lightweight

Loads in seconds, won't slow down your platform. Add it to as many charts as you want without worrying about performance.

⚙️ THAT EASY

1️⃣ Open the indicator, enter your favorite fast and slow EMA periods.
2️⃣ Choose colors, alert type, and how many historical arrows to display.
3️⃣ Forget the chart: Ninja Dual EMA Cross alerts you the moment the crossover is confirmed.

🎁 DEFAULT SETUP (READY TO USE)

Fast EMA: 5
Slow EMA: 20
Arrows below the candle • Alert only on bar close

Works beautifully on M5, M15, H1 and H4.

🔥 WANT TO TAKE PRECISION EVEN FURTHER?

Ninja Dual EMA Cross PRO

Two surgical filters that refine every entry and align you with market strength

🛡️ TREND EMA THAT SHOWS YOU THE WAY

Adds a powerful white line of 200, 500 or 800 periods. With the filter on, you'll only see buys if price is above it and only sells if price is below. You take the signals the original Ninja already gives you, but automatically discard those against the tide. Your precision skyrockets.

📈 ADX CONFIRMATION THAT SAYS "NOW!"

The standard Ninja already alerts you to the cross. The Pro whispers in your ear: "wait until the strength comes." It only fires the signal if ADX exceeds your threshold (>25). And if the cross came too early, the signal activates the very moment strength appears, even candles later. You combine your strategy's precision with the confirmation of market power.

TAKE YOUR EMA CROSSOVER STRATEGY TO THE NEXT LEVEL

⚡ I WANT PRO PRECISION ⚡

Click and give your Ninja the filters that make the difference

⚠️ LEGAL DISCLAIMER

Technical analysis tool only. This is not financial advice, investment recommendation, nor a guarantee of positive results. Trading financial markets carries a high risk of capital loss. You are solely responsible for your trading decisions. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

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Volume flow Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
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Money Flow Profile MT4  HERE Here our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis  Master Edition is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to visualize market structure through the lens of volume and money flow. Unlike standard volume indicators, this tool displays a Daily Volume Profile
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
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SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
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note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
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Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
Reversion King Indicator
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5 (5)
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A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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