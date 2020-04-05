EA Ninja Dual EMA Cross Pro

EA Ninja Dual EMA Cross Pro v2.2 — Anti Stop Out

¿Por qué este EA es diferente?

EA Ninja Dual EMA Cross Pro no es un robot de cruce de medias móviles cualquiera. Es una herramienta de trading profesional y robusta diseñada para funcionar en mercados reales .

Muchos asesores expertos (EA) funcionan bien en las pruebas retrospectivas, pero fallan estrepitosamente en cuentas reales debido a:

  • Stop Loss que el mercado detecta y aprovecha fácilmente.
  • Una mala gestión de riesgos que lleva a la paralización de operaciones
  • La falta de filtros genera demasiadas señales falsas.
  • Tamaños de lote mal calculados que consumen todo el margen
  • Incapacidad para adaptarse a la volatilidad actual del mercado.

El Ninja Dual EMA Cross Pro resuelve todo esto con un sistema inteligente de gestión de salidas que protege sus niveles de salida al tiempo que mantiene una capa de seguridad adicional extremadamente amplia que protege su cuenta contra eventos inesperados.

Es el equilibrio perfecto entre agresividad controlada y máxima seguridad .

¿Qué hace exactamente? Todas las funciones y configuraciones

Estrategia principal: Cruce de EMA con filtros inteligentes

El EA opera basándose en el cruce de dos medias móviles exponenciales (EMA rápida y EMA lenta), pero no entra en cada cruce . Incorpora filtros avanzados para garantizar que solo opere cuando existan condiciones de tendencia reales.

🌐 Idioma

  • Idioma : Seleccione entre inglés o español para los mensajes internos de EA.

📊 Configuración de EMA — Señales de entrada

  • FastMAPeriod : Periodo EMA rápido (predeterminado: 5). Detecta movimientos inmediatos.
  • SlowMAPeriod : Período de EMA lento (predeterminado: 20). Confirma la dirección.
Cruce alcista = La EMA rápida cruza por encima de la EMA lenta → Comprar
Cruce bajista = La EMA rápida cruza por debajo de la EMA lenta → Vender

📈 Configuración de EMA de tendencia: filtro de dirección principal

  • TrendEMAPeriod : Elija entre 200, 500 u 800 períodos. Define la tendencia dominante.
  • UseTrendFilter : Habilita/deshabilita este filtro. Cuando está activo:
    • Solo compra si el precio está por encima de la EMA de tendencia.
    • Solo vende si el precio está por debajo de la EMA de tendencia.

Elimina las operaciones que van en contra de la tendencia principal.

📉 Filtro ADX: Intensidad de la tendencia

  • UseADXFilter : Habilita el filtro de intensidad direccional.
  • ADXPeriod : período del indicador ADX (predeterminado: 14).
  • ADXThreshold : Nivel mínimo de fuerza requerido (predeterminado: 25.0).

Si el ADX está por debajo del umbral, el EA no opera ; evita los mercados laterales sin fuerza.

💰 Tamaño del lote: gestión inteligente

  • LotMode : Dos modos:
    • LOTE FIJO Lote fijo manual
    • LOT_AUTO_RISK Automatically calculates lot based on your defined risk
  • FixedLot: Fixed lot size if you choose this mode (default: 0.10)
  • RiskPercent: Percentage of account to risk PER trade (default: 1.0%)
  • MaxLotAllowed: Maximum lot limit, regardless of calculation (default: 0.5)

🛡️ Risk Management — Dynamic ATR

The EA uses the ATR (Average True Range) indicator to adapt its exit levels to current market volatility.

  • ATRPeriod: ATR period (default: 14)
  • ATRMultiplierSL: Multiplier for dynamic protection level (default: 1.3x ATR)
  • ATRMultiplierTP: Multiplier for dynamic Take Profit (default: 2.0x ATR)
  • EnableBreakEven: Enables Break Even (moves protection level to entry price when in profit)
  • BreakEvenMultiplierATR: How much profit in ATR is needed to activate BE (default: 1.0x)
  • EnableTrailingStop: Enables dynamic Trailing Stop that follows price
  • TrailingStopMultiplierATR: Trailing distance in ATR multiples (default: 1.0x)

⚠️ Fixed SL/TP — NOT RECOMMENDED

  • UseFixedSLTP: Disables the dynamic ATR system and uses fixed pip values
  • FixedSLPips: Fixed protection level in pips
  • FixedTPPips: Fixed TP in pips
Important: This option is available but not recommended; the dynamic ATR system adapts much better to each market.

🚨 Anti Stop Out Protection

  • EnableEmergencySL: Activates a very wide additional safety layer as a protective umbrella
  • EmergencySLPips: Distance in pips for this emergency protection (default: 500 pips)
Critical feature: Your main management system operates with intelligent, dynamic levels, but this extremely wide safety umbrella exists to protect your account in case of disconnection, power outage, or any unforeseen technical failure.

🧾 Trade Management

  • MagicNumber: Unique EA identifier (default: 20260804)
  • Slippage: Maximum allowed slippage in points
  • TradeComment: Comment that appears on trades

Built so YOU can apply YOUR OWN STRATEGY

This EA is a COMPLETE PLATFORM ready to adapt to your trading style. You are not tied to a fixed configuration:

  • If you prefer very fast trading, reduce the EMA periods
  • If you want safer, less frequent trades, increase the periods
  • If you trade volatile pairs, increase the ATR multipliers
  • If you prefer conservative trading, reduce RiskPercent to 0.5%
  • If you want strong trends only, raise ADXThreshold to 30 or higher
  • If you trade short-term, disable the trend filter
  • If you trade long-term, use the 500 or 800 trend EMA

YOU are the strategist. The EA is the perfect executor — disciplined and emotionless — applying your rules precisely 24 hours a day.

⚖️ User Responsibility

The buyer is solely responsible for its use. This is trading automation software that executes trades in real financial markets. The EA does not guarantee profits, as results depend on:

  • The configuration chosen by the user
  • The currency pair and timeframe selected
  • Market conditions
  • Account management
  • The broker and its execution conditions

The developer is not liable for losses, configuration decisions, or improper use of the product.

💡 IMPORTANT Recommendations

🔬 FIRST: DEMO Account, always

Before using this EA on a live account, you MUST test it on a DEMO account.

Why? Because you need to:

  1. Learn how to use it: Familiarize yourself with all its options, how it reacts to each setting, how it opens and closes trades.
  2. Find your ideal settings: No single configuration works for everyone. Test different combinations of EMAs, ADX filters, risk management, and ATR multipliers.
  3. Customize it to your style: Are you conservative? Aggressive? Do you prefer few safe trades or many fast ones? Adjust the EA until it behaves the way YOU want.
  4. Verify compatibility: Make sure it works well with your broker, your favorite pair, and your preferred timeframe.

🎯 Practical recommendations:

  • Start with RiskPercent = 1.0% or lower
  • Test on M15, H1, or H4 (timeframes where EMA signals are more reliable)
  • Do not activate the EA on too many pairs simultaneously at first
  • Monitor demo results for at least 2-4 weeks before going live
  • The intelligent protection system + emergency layer is your safety system, but it does not replace good risk management

⚠️ DISCLAIMERS

According to MQL5 regulations

1. Risk of Loss

Trading in financial markets carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in financial products, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite.

2. Possibility of Total Loss

There is a possibility that you may sustain a total or partial loss of your initial investment and, therefore, you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose.

3. No Profit Guarantees

This software product does not guarantee profits or specific returns. Past results, whether from backtesting or live accounts, are not indicative of future results. EA performance depends on multiple external factors beyond the developer's control.

4. Exclusive User Responsibility

The user assumes full responsibility for investment decisions made with the help of this software. The developer, distributors, or sellers shall not be liable for any loss or damage, including but not limited to loss of capital, loss of opportunity, or indirect damages, arising from the use or inability to use this product.

5. Financial Advice

This software does not constitute financial advice, investment recommendation, or personalized guidance. It is a technical automation tool. Consulting with an independent financial advisor is recommended before conducting any operation.

6. Market and Broker Conditions

EA performance may be affected by: market volatility, slippage, spreads, broker execution, trading hours, economic news, internet disconnections, or technical failures. These factors are beyond the developer's control.

7. Testing and Validation

The user acknowledges that it is their exclusive responsibility to test, validate, and adjust the software in a demo environment before using it with real capital.

8. Intellectual Property Rights

This software is protected by copyright. Unauthorized sale, distribution, modification, reverse engineering, or resale is strictly prohibited.

By purchasing and using this product, you acknowledge that you have read, understood, and accepted all terms and conditions set forth herein.
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Quantum Titan, предоставляя возможности торговли институционального уровня в экосистеме Quantum, устанавливает новый стандарт точности, дисциплины и доказанной эффективности на реальном рынке. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ожидают большего от советника GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan представляет собой следующий этап развития квантовых торговых технологий. Количество доступных лицензий строго ограничено — всего 1000 пожизненных лицензий по всему миру. После того, как все 1000 экземпляров буд
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (24)
Эксперты
Легенда продолжается. Королева эволюционирует. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Queen X — новое поколение легендарной торговой системы GOLD, основанной на проверенном успехе Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X построена на том же проверенном движке, что и Quantum Queen, и представляет собой новый мощный пользовательский режим, который позволяет трейдерам выбирать, какие именно стратегии включать или отключать. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально проверена, доработана и оптимизирована для обеспечения еще лу
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Эксперты
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
Эксперты
ГОТОВНОСТЬ К ИСПОЛЬЗОВАНИЮ ПРОПОРЦИИ! (   скачать SETFILE   ) ПРЕДУПРЕЖДЕНИЕ: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$ Получите 1 советника бесплатно (на 3 торговых аккаунта) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Выгодное комплексное предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНИТЬСЯ К ОБЩЕСТВЕННОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Сигнал в реальном времени Сигнал клиента Обзоры YouTube ПОСЛЕДНЕЕ РУКОВОДСТВО Добро пожаловать в «Золотого Жнеца»! Созданный на основе
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1999$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 1499$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL L Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.18 (40)
Эксперты
ЧТО ТАКОЕ LIZARD? Lizard - это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor), разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на MetaTrader 5. Он использует мультистратегическую систему пробоя на основе свингов, которая определяет ключевые структурные уровни на графике и размещает отложенные стоп-ордера в точно рассчитанных точках входа. Без мартингейла. Без сетки. Без усреднения. Каждая сделка имеет заданный Stop Loss и Take Profit и активно управляется многоуровневой системой выхода, авто
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Эксперты
Gold Snap — система быстрого захвата прибыли на золоте Живой сигнал: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Живой сигнал 2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Реальный сигнал v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Осталось только 3 копии по текущей цене. Скоро цена будет повышена до $999. Важно: После покупки, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщения, чтобы получить руководство пользователя, рекомендуемые настройки, примечания по использованию и поддержку обновлений. ht
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Эксперты
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4 (36)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
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MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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Valentina Zhuchkova
4.32 (25)
Эксперты
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (21)
Эксперты
BYRDI - Сеть ИИ, которая торгует как единое целое Большинство советников видят один терминал. BYRDI видит всю сеть. Сделка, открытая на одном счёте, может изменить риск каждого другого вашего счёта. BYRDI объединяет отдельные терминалы MetaTrader 5 в одну согласованную mesh-сеть. Каждый узел может сохранять свой счёт, брокера, рынки, модель ИИ, стратегию и настройки риска, оставаясь при этом осведомлённым о системе в целом. BYRDI может распределять возможности, контролировать экспозицию и обесп
ArtQuant Gold
Miguel Angel Vico Alba
4.2 (25)
Эксперты
ArtQuant Gold — мультимодульный торговый советник для XAUUSD ArtQuant Gold — это автоматическая торговая система, разработанная исключительно для торговли золотом в MetaTrader 5. Советник объединяет несколько независимых торговых модулей с централизованным управлением портфелем, ограничениями экспозиции, фильтрами исполнения, виртуальным управлением сделками и средствами защиты счета. Он предназначен для трейдеров, которым нужна специализированная система для XAUUSD без необходимости самостоятел
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.53 (123)
Эксперты
Символ XAUUSD Timeframe (период) H1-M15 (любой) Поддержка торговли 1 позицией ДА Минимальный депозит 500 USD  (or the equivalent of another currency) Совместимость с любым брокером  ДА (поддержка брокера с 2 или 3 знака. Любая валюта депозита. Любое название символа. Любое время GMT) Запуск без предварительных настроек  ДА Если вам интересна тема машинного обучения подписывайтесь на канал:  Subscribe! Ключевые факты проекта Mad Turtle: Настоящее машинное обучение Данный эксперт не подкл
The Gold Phantom
Profalgo Limited
4.7 (44)
Эксперты
ГОТОВО К ИСПОЛЬЗОВАНИЮ РЕКВИЗИТА! -->   СКАЧАТЬ ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ ДЛЯ СЪЕМОК ПРЕДУПРЕЖДЕНИЕ: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$ НОВИНКА (от 399$)   : Выберите 1 советника бесплатно! (ограничено 2 номерами торговых счетов, любые мои советники, кроме UBS) Выгодное комплексное предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНИТЬСЯ К ОБЩЕСТВЕННОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Сигнал в реальном времени Live Signal 2 !! ЗОЛОТОЙ ФАНТОМ УЖЕ ЗДЕСЬ !! После оглушительного
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Эксперты
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
BB Return mt5
Leonid Arkhipov
4.42 (125)
Эксперты
BB Return — советник для торговли золотом (XAUUSD). Эту торговую идею я использовал ранее в ручной торговле. В основе стратегии — возврат цены к диапазону Bollinger Bands , но не в лоб и не по каждому касанию. Для рынка золота одних лент недостаточно, поэтому в советнике применяются дополнительные фильтры, отсекающие лишние и нерабочие ситуации. Открываются только те сделки, где логика возврата действительно оправдана. Global update on June 14th   Принципы торговли — в торговле не используются с
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.59 (29)
Эксперты
BURNING GRID UP TO 35 SYMBOLS. ONE COORDINATED GRID SYSTEM. The forex market does not move through one currency pair at a time. While one symbol is trending, another may be consolidating, reversing or building a completely different opportunity. Burning Grid was developed for this multi-pair environment. From one MetaTrader 5 chart, the EA can process up to 35 supported symbols. Different grid strategies can pursue their own opportunities, while shared controls coordinate risk, spreads, currenc
Gold House MT5
Chen Jia Qi
4.49 (59)
Эксперты
Gold House — Система торговли на пробоях свинг-структуры золота Один советник. Три торговых режима. Выберите тот, который подходит именно вам. Без сетки. Без мартингейла. Цена будет увеличиваться на 50 долларов после каждых 10 покупок. Окончательная запланированная цена: 1 999 долларов. Торговые сигналы в реальном времени: Режим Profit Priority: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2359124 Режим BE Priority:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372604 Адаптивный режим:   https://www.mql5.com/en/sign
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.77 (128)
Эксперты
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : нет ничего невозможного, вопрос лишь в том, как это сделать! Шагните в будущее торговли   биткойнами   с   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , последним шедевром от одного из лучших продавцов MQL5. Разработанный для трейдеров, которым нужна производительность, точность и стабильность, Quantum Bitcoin переопределяет возможности в изменчивом мире криптовалют. ВАЖНО!   После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить руководство по установке и инструкции по настройке. Цена
Daytrade Pro Algo MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.18 (11)
Эксперты
Запустить промо: Ограниченное количество копий по текущей цене Окончательная цена: 990$ НОВОЕ: получите 1 EA бесплатно!   (за 2 торговых счета) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here LIVE RESULTS:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1949810 JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Set Files Добро пожаловать в DayTrade Pro Algo!   После многих лет изучения рынков и программирования различных стратегий я нашел алгоритм, в котором есть все, что нужно хорошей торговой системе: Не зависит от брокера Распрост
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.76 (140)
Эксперты
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
One Man Army
Ihor Otkydach
4.74 (23)
Эксперты
БОНУС ДЛЯ КАЖДОГО ПОКУПАТЕЛЯ: Покупатель этого бота получает в подарок GRABBER BOT : Акция имеет временные ограничения. Поэтому поспешите! Без шума и без лишнего риска с минимальной торговой просадкой: One Man Army — это подготовленная для личного и ПРОП-фирм трединга мультивалютная торговая система, работающая по стратегии скальпирования краткосрочных и среднесрочных коррекций и разворотов рынка. Торгует отложенными лимитными ордерами. Этот торговый бот не угадывает направление, а входит в рын
Gold Trade Pro MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.33 (39)
Эксперты
Запустить промо! Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по 449$! Следующая цена: 599$ Окончательная цена: 999$ Получите 1 советник бесплатно (для 2 торговых счетов) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set File JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro присоединяется к клубу советников по
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Индикаторы
Ninja Dual EMA Cross PRO Crossover Detection with Trend Filter, ADX Strength Confirmation & Zero Repaint Imagine this: you no longer need to glue your eyes to the screen waiting for the perfect EMA crossover. You don’t have to wonder whether that crossover has enough power or if it’s going with the dominant market flow. Now there’s a single tool that does it all for you, with surgical precision, without ever failing you. Ninja Dual EMA Cross PRO is that tool. You build your two‑moving‑averag
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