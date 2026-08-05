Automated Trading and Indicators

DAIBANG 5 WIN – Professional Gold Trading Expert Advisor (XAUUSD M5)

Features

  • Designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold).

  • Optimized for the M5 timeframe.

  • Recommended for Vantage Broker.

  • Supports Fully Automatic Trading and Manual Signal Mode.

  • Intelligent trend analysis system.

  • Strict Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) management.

  • Advanced money management and risk control.

  • Supports both Demo and Live accounts.

Trading Modes

Auto Trading

The EA automatically:

  • Detects market trends.

  • Opens and manages trades.

  • Sets Stop Loss and Take Profit.

  • Manages all active positions.

Manual Signal Mode

To use the EA as a signal indicator only:

InpAutoTrading

  • True → Fully Automatic Trading.

  • False → Signal Only (Manual Trading).

X2 Mode

Enable InpX2 to automatically open one additional position in the same direction.

  • Higher profit potential.

  • Higher trading exposure.

  • All positions remain under the EA's money management system.

X3 Mode

Enable InpX3 to activate an additional pending Limit Order.

  • Improves trading opportunities.

  • Higher profit potential.

  • Designed for traders with a higher risk tolerance.

Money Management

DAIBANG 5 WIN includes an intelligent money management system focused on capital preservation and disciplined trading.

The EA controls overall trading exposure through predefined risk management rules and has been optimized using the recommended capital and lot size settings below.

Recommended Capital & Lot Size

Account Balance Lot Size
400 USD 0.01
800 USD 0.02
1,200 USD 0.03
1,600 USD 0.04
2,000 USD 0.05
2,400 USD 0.06
2,800 USD 0.07
3,200 USD 0.08
3,600 USD 0.09
4,000 USD 0.10

Following the recommended capital-to-lot ratio helps maintain optimal performance and disciplined risk management.

Trailing Take Profit

InpUseTrailingTP

  • True → Enable Trailing TP.

  • False → Disable Trailing TP (Recommended).

The recommended setting (False) maintains an approximate Risk-to-Reward ratio of 1:2.

Recommended Environment

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Timeframe: M5

  • Broker: Vantage

  • VPS Recommended

Important Notes

  • Use the recommended timeframe.

  • Follow the recommended capital and lot size table.

  • Do not exceed the recommended lot size.

  • Past performance does not guarantee future results.

  • You can view previously tested boards on the YouTube channel.

  • https://www.youtube.com/@THODAOVANG4


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XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.64 (11)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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Gold EA Signal M5 Pro
Thanh Dai Huynh
Experts
DAIBANG 5 WIN – Professional Gold Trading Expert Advisor (XAUUSD M5) Features Designed exclusively for   XAUUSD (Gold) . Optimized for the   M5 timeframe . Recommended for   Vantage Broker . Supports   Fully Automatic Trading   and   Manual Signal Mode . Intelligent trend analysis system. Strict Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) management. Advanced money management and risk control. Supports both Demo and Live accounts. Trading Modes Auto Trading The EA automatically: Detects market trends. O
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