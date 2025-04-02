TrendScalperM5 Pro

TrendScalper M5 Pro – Continuous M5 Basket Scalping System

TrendScalper M5 Pro is an advanced automated trading system designed around a simple but powerful concept: follow the direction of the most recently closed M5 candle, continuously participate in market momentum, and intelligently scale into winning trades while protecting accumulated profits.

The EA operates using pure price action without complex indicators for entry signals. Every trading decision begins with the direction of the previous completed 5-minute candle. When a bullish candle closes, the system enters long positions. When a bearish candle closes, it enters short positions. If market direction changes, the EA automatically closes the existing basket and immediately aligns with the new trend direction.

Key Features

  • Pure M5 candle-based trading logic

  • Continuous market participation with automatic re-entry

  • Dynamic position stacking into profitable trades

  • Volatility-adaptive scaling distances using ATR analysis

  • Basket-level profit protection with trailing profit lock

  • Configurable basket take-profit target

  • Individual position stop-loss and take-profit management

  • Adaptive trailing stop system for each open trade

  • Per-position loss-cut protection

  • Emergency floating drawdown protection

  • Daily profit target and daily loss limit controls

  • Spread and margin safety filters

  • Trading session and time filters

  • Multi-position cycle entries

  • Real-time dashboard display

  • Optional Telegram notifications

How It Works

The EA analyzes only the previously completed M5 candle:

  • Bullish candle → Buy cycle

  • Bearish candle → Sell cycle

  • Opposite candle signal → Close basket and reverse direction

As profitable positions develop, the system can add additional trades at predefined distances, creating a controlled scaling strategy designed to maximize strong market movements.

A built-in volatility regime engine automatically adjusts stacking distances based on current ATR conditions, allowing the EA to react differently during high-volatility and low-volatility environments.

Advanced Risk Management

TrendScalper M5 Pro includes multiple layers of protection:

  • Initial ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit

  • Basket profit lock with trailing protection

  • Emergency drawdown reset mechanism

  • Maximum position and lot exposure limits

  • Margin safety verification before entries

  • Maximum spread filtering

  • Daily trading limits

  • Individual position loss protection

Best Suitable Markets

  • Forex major pairs

  • Gold (XAUUSD)

  • Indices

  • Other liquid CFD instruments

Recommended Timeframe

  • M5 (5-Minute Chart)

Recommended Conditions

The EA performs best on symbols with:

  • Consistent liquidity

  • Competitive spreads

  • Stable execution speeds

  • Low slippage environments

TrendScalper M5 Pro combines trend-following simplicity with sophisticated basket management, dynamic scaling, and multi-layer risk controls to create a fully automated M5 trading solution for active traders seeking continuous market participation.


推荐产品
Aurum Alpha V
Ivan Pochta
4.56 (9)
专家
>> Announcements Channel << Live Signal #1 Exclusive Bonus: All buyers receive special access to FX Monitor ( product page >> , contact me for more info) — an advanced monitoring and analytics service for your MT4/MT5 trading accounts. Track performance, analyze results, and manage your portfolio with professional-grade tools included with your purchase. Aurum Alpha V is a professional 8 -in-1 multi-strategy Expert Advisor designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) . The system is built as a plug &
Mosnter XAU
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
专家
MONSTER XAU — Expert Advisor for XAUUSD M15 Developed by: Worldinversor 2026 Version: 1.0 | Pair: XAUUSD | Timeframe: M15 Minimum Recommended Capital: $1,000 USD What is Monster XAU? Monster XAU is a high-precision algorithmic Expert Advisor (EA) designed exclusively for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on the 15-minute timeframe. It combines advanced technical analysis with institutional market structure detection to identify high-probability entries, filtering out market noise through a triple con
Crystal ball
Nickey Magale
专家
Crystal Ball – Trend-Backed Mean Reversion EA for MT5 Crystal Ball is not just another trading robot—it's a precision engine designed to capture the market’s natural rhythm. By combining the pullback-catching power of Mean Reversion with the momentum-following logic of Trend Trading , Crystal Ball enters trades with intention and exits with purpose. It’s built to avoid random noise, capitalize on structure, and adapt as the market moves. How It Works Wait for Deviation: Crystal Ball wat
Gold speedster
Simon Aderinola Akinteye
专家
Gold Speedster EA — Precision. Speed. Profitability. THE EA MYFXBOOK LINK NOW WORKING Up almost 3% in just few days. MyFxbook link :                https://www.myfxbook . com/members/CannyFX/gold-speedster/12075079 Kindly remember to clear the space just before com/ above when pasting the link in your browser. Unleash the power of intelligent automated trading with Gold Speedster , a next-generation Expert Advisor engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) . Built for traders who demand performa
SmartInvest MT5
Alexandru Chirila
3 (1)
专家
Smart Invest Basic (EA) employs an averaging strategy designed for long-term profitability with low risk. It operates by initiating trades and setting take profit levels. If the market quickly reaches the take profit point, it opens another trade upon the next candle's opening. Conversely, if the market moves against the trade, it employs an averaging technique to secure more favorable prices. The EA's primary approach involves using smaller lots to prevent significant drawdown during averaging,
Cyberosaur
Maryna Shulzhenko
专家
The     Cyberosaurus  bot is an innovative next-generation bot that serves as a powerful tool for trading in the classic Forex market and with cryptocurrencies (for corresponding brokers). It operates with the majority of pairs, so it is advisable to test it before using it on a specific pair. It is specifically designed to work with these markets, without the ability to trade other assets such as stocks or indices. The main control parameters of the bot are presented in a convenient and conci
TamNguyen AOS EA
Duc Tam Nguyen
专家
TamNguyen AOS EA — 新一代多品种智能化欧元 货币对交易系统 我是 TamNguyen AOS EA —— 一款 为追求稳定、纪律与高精度的交易者而打造的自动化交易系统，专注于 EURUSD 、 EURCAD 和 USDCAD 。 我基于 Andean Oscillator 、移 动平均线，以及高级概率市场过滤器的深度融合而构建，能够适应各种大小级别的行情波动。 我不会追逐市 场噪音，也不会随意下单。 我等待 —— 分析 —— 并只在概率高度 倾向于你时才出击。 这正是为什么许多交易者认为我是最稳定、最有效的欧元货币对 EA 之一。   为什么我被认为是 EURUSD 、 EURCAD 、 USDCAD 的智能交易系 统？ 强大且精 细调校的 AOS + MA 策略 这两个核心组件构成了我的决策引擎： AOS 用于确 认动量， MA 用于确 认趋势结构 —— 两者的 协同产生高质量交易信号。 多品种智能分析 —— 三大欧元关 联货币对，一个统一的大脑 我同 时监控 EURUSD 、 EURCAD 和 USDCAD 。 每个 货币对都有自己的特性，但我了解它们
GoldenEagle
Chantal Thys
专家
GoldenEagle – Smart Trend Trading EA GoldenEagle is a powerful and intelligent Expert Advisor designed to trade trending markets with precision and consistency. Built for MetaTrader 5, this EA combines Moving Average crossovers, RSI filters, and volatility detection (ATR) to identify high-probability trading opportunities. Key Features: Trend-Based Logic – Trades only in strong, confirmed market trends RSI Filtering – Avoids overbought/oversold traps ATR Volatility Filter – Detects
Plutus Golden Vault Mech
Napat Puangjunkum
专家
PLUTUS GOLDEN-VAULT MECH AI  Single-Shot Probability Engine & Safe Recovery Protocol Plutus Golden-Vault Mech  is an ultra-secure, highly precise Expert Advisor designed for traders and Prop Firm candidates who despise Grid and Martingale systems. Inspired by Plutus, the Greek God of Wealth and protector of the golden vault, this EA is built on the philosophy of "Quality over Quantity". If you are tired of EAs that open 20 trades at once and hold your account hostage in deep drawdown, Plutus
Bitcoin ORB Bot
Olga Jagodzinska
专家
ORB BTC BOT – Automated Breakout Trading Bot for MetaTrader 5 New York Session (Adjust Time depends on your region) ORB BTC BOT   is an advanced algorithmic trading bot designed specifically for MetaTrader 5.    Core Features: Smart Risk Management Fixed SL/TP in USD values with a configurable   Risk-to-Reward Ratio .  BTC/USDT Optimized Tuned for the  multi currency  on the M15 timeframe, but adaptable to other assets and intervals. Compatible with funded accounts & prop firms (Not ev
GoldEdge Matrix
Chi Sang Lai
专家
GoldEdge Matrix — Premium Prop-Firm Edition combining USD, CAD,   JPY and CHF currency complexes , powered by the GE ATR Price Border system, dual-layer hedging, ATR volatility control and per-symbol cut loss protection. GoldEdge Matrix is the complete all-in-one MT5 Expert Advisor built for traders who want maximum currency coverage with minimal setup. It combines the logic of GoldEdge USD, GoldEdge CAD, GoldEdge JPY and GoldEdge CHF into one premium EA, with pre-configured presets and full op
Eldorado Scalper
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
Eldorado Scalper: Премиум-алгоритм для торговли XAUUSD Eldorado Scalper — это многомерная алгоритмическая система, созданная для избирательной торговли золотом (XAUUSD) на таймфрейме M5. В основе подхода лежит анализ рыночной матрицы, объединяющей ценовую динамику, импульс, волатильность, ликвидность и сессионную структуру. Система не реагирует на хаотичные движения, а фильтрует рыночный шум. Ее цель — не максимальное число сделок, а точечное распознавание структурированных возможностей с высок
DynamicFlow EA Adaptive Trend
Youssef Touil
专家
DynamicFlow EA MT5 – 黄金 (M30) 自适应趋势跟踪 EA 概述 DynamicFlow EA 是一款专门针对 MetaTrader 5 (MT5) 平台开发的下一代强大 Expert Advisor (EA)。它结合了自适应趋势跟踪算法与高级交易管理功能，能够自动识别并执行高概率的交易机会。 该 EA 利用动态波动率通道持续分析市场结构，使其在保持严格风险控制的同时，能够灵活适应不断变化的市场环境。 当前版本已在 XAUUSD (黄金) 的 M30 (30分钟) 时间周期上经过深度测试，表现出稳定可靠的性能。 支持平台 MetaTrader 5 (MT5) 全自动交易系统 (EA) 支持净额结算 (Netting) 及对冲 (Hedging) 账户 兼容 ECN 经纪商 具备 MT5 高速执行引擎 推荐品种与周期 推荐交易品种： XAUUSD (黄金) 推荐时间周期： M30 (30分钟) 本 EA 专门针对黄金 (XAUUSD) 的 M30 时间周期进行了测试与优化。 交易策略 DynamicFlow EA 采用基于以下要素的自适应市场结构
Stairway D1 Breakout EA
Adam Eugeniusz Bak
专家
Stairway D1 Breakout EA Built for the few moves that matter. Stairway D1 Breakout EA is a patient multi-asset breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed for traders who prefer simple, transparent and low-maintenance D1 systems. The EA is calibrated for three major markets: GOLD / XAUUSD US100 / NAS100 / USTEC BTCUSD The system is based on a simple idea: most of the time, markets do not offer meaningful breakout opportunities. But from time to time, strong upside moves appear — and th
XAU Momentum Sniper
Napat Puangjunkum
专家
XAUUSD MOMENTUM SNIPER AI  MMD Precision Sniper - Know exactly which pip the trend runs out of gas. XAUUSD Momentum Sniper AI is a revolutionary trading robot built on the elite "Momentum Mass Decay (MMD)" theory. Retail traders constantly get burned because they try to guess resistance and support lines. The reality is: Gold doesn't stop because it hits an imaginary line; it stops because it RUNS OUT OF FUEL. This AI converts Tick Volume into a measurement of "Fuel" and compares it against
EA Catcher of paranormal activity GBPUSD m15
Sergey Demin
专家
Fully automatic advisor, GBPUSD . Timeframe m15 . Terminal MT5 ChatGPT O1 deeply analyzed all GBPUSD quotes I downloaded from high timeframes, in order to find a safe strategy; identified paranormal activity of this tool. The advisor tracks such atypical GBPUSD activities and will immediately react by trying to enter in the opposite direction. Each order is protected by a stop loss . One order can be divided into a maximum of three orders. Each order has its own take profit and stop loss. Mini
Scandinavian Experts Gold System
Vagner Rocha
专家
Scandinavian Experts Gold System Scandinavian Experts Gold System is a precision-based breakout Expert Advisor designed to trade structured price movements on the H1 timeframe. The system identifies the high and low of the previous H1 candle and executes trades at calculated breakout levels, allowing the EA to capture directional momentum while maintaining strict risk control. The strategy operates with a dynamic lot sizing model based on account balance, ensuring consistent risk exposure across
Aureus Trader
Divyesh Pandey
专家
Aureus Trader is an automated scalping robot for MetaTrader 5 designed to trade actively on liquid forex and crypto pairs with strict risk control and low latency execution. ​ What Aureus Trader does Aureus Trader focuses on short-term price movements, opening and closing trades frequently during high-liquidity sessions. ​ The algorithm uses technical filters to avoid abnormal spreads and low-volatility periods, aiming to capture quick intraday moves rather than long trends. ​ Risk management T
Dinosaur Hunter Pro
Cao Wang
专家
这个EA叫 Dinosaur Hunter是因为，它能抓住非常大的行情，比如5000-10000点。 DH交易并不频繁，因为它要耐心的等待行情出现。 DH可以将多个货币对加载在一个Chart上，以增加交易次数。 信号 这个EA已经通过2015至今的测试。测试采用数据来自Dukascopy。 如果你在ICMarkets上交易，可以直接使用我的配置参数。 如果你采用其它交易商，请先进行测试。 交易设置 关键设置时 MultiPairs，设置为true，根据PARAMETERS设置进行交易。 设置为false，根据Single Pair Settings 进行交易。 Single Pair Settings  Basic Period MA Period Pre Bars MA Fast Count MA Slow Count CCI Period Fast Trend Level Slow Trend Level CCI Level Open Hour MultiPairs Settings PARAMETERS设置。根据Single Test的结果，可以把多个Pair的参数组
Flex Gold System
Pirasingh Jiachanont
专家
Flex Gold System is a reversal EA that can find the reversal gold price with high accuracy in a timeframe of 30 minutes. The EA is fit for the gold price behavior and can survive in high volatility situations. Traders could adjust a lot size to gain more profit but on the other hand, the risk will be higher so you can set a stop loss with USD or a percentage of the balance. The EA was made by a professional gold trader who has lots of experience in the gold market. Recommend the minimum capital
Tinga Tinga EA
Vicent Samwel Kiboye
专家
Product Description This Expert Advisor (EA) is a fully automated trading system designed to combine scalping and trend-following strategies in one powerful solution. It analyzes market conditions in real time and automatically opens and manages trades without any manual intervention. The EA is built with advanced risk management, making it suitable for both beginners and experienced traders. It works efficiently on low-spread brokers and can be used with any broker that supports MetaTrader.
Multi Timeframe Swing EA for gold
Zhicheng Zhong
专家
MSS_Pro_MTF 是一款专业级多时间框架波段交易EA，专为MetaTrader 5平台设计。该系统通过结合高级波段识别技术和斐波那契交易策略，在金融市场中实现精准的趋势捕捉和风险管理。 核心特点： 多时间框架分析 同时监控高/低两个时间框架（可自定义），高时间框架识别趋势方向，低时间框架寻找精确入场点 智能波段识别 采用高级摆动点追踪算法，实时识别市场波段结构，精准定位支撑阻力位 斐波那契交易区域 在关键的斐波那契回调区域（0.382-0.618）内执行交易，结合K线形态确认信号 动态风险管理 自动计算基于账户余额的风险百分比仓位 支持连续盈利增强/亏损衰减机制 可选的ATR动态止损和移动止损功能 专业过滤系统 ADX趋势强度过滤器 ATR波动率过滤器 订单块识别技术 灵活执行模式 支持多种订单填充方式（FOK/IOC/Return等），适应不同市场流动性 该系统特别适合趋势明显的市场环境，尤其在外汇主要货币对和黄金交易中表现优异。通过严格的风险控制和多层次信号验证，为交易者提供稳定的波段交易解决方案。
Titan Trend Architect
Napat Puangjunkum
专家
TITAN TREND ARCHITECT — The Ultimate Strategy Builder EA "Don't just buy an EA. Buy the Blueprint. Build Your Own Edge." > Inspired by the market's leading Strategy Builder EAs, but forged with TumWebTH's unmatched Aegis Shield technology. Are you tired of buying black-box Expert Advisors where you have no control over the entry logic? Titan Trend Architect- changes the game. It is a No-Code Strategy Builder- that allows you to Mix & Match Entry Triggers, Trend Filters, and Exit Logic direct
Master Blue Gold
Metab Alghnam
专家
Master Blue Gold EA Overview Master Blue Gold EA is an automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M1 timeframe . The EA uses an advanced Stop-Reverse trading mechanism that continuously follows market movement with a dynamic opposite pending stop order. It is designed for traders who prefer a simple and disciplined trading system without martingale or grid strategies. Main Features • Designed for XAUUSD • Optimized for M1 timeframe • Fixed lot size • Dynamic Stop-Re
Uranus STO
Encho Enev
专家
Uranus STO expert is developed on the basis of a deep mathematical analysis, using the popular indicators: Stochastic, WPR, ATR, RSI. The Expert is optimized for EURUSD trading . The expert analyzes past periods, comparing them to the current period. According to the degree of probability and market behavior, the expert places orders at levels calculated for the best result. The strategy also features a permeability tool: Impact Bar. It works as a probability filter. The range of the Band is fro
Market Maestro MM5
Andriy Sydoruk
专家
Market Maestro: Your Ideal Partner for Automated Forex Trading If you're looking for a reliable assistant for trading in the currency market, Market Maestro is exactly what you need. This modern Forex bot is built using the latest technologies and algorithms, allowing it to effectively analyze market data and make informed trading decisions in real-time. Key Features of Market Maestro 1. Multicurrency Capability for Broad Opportunities Market Maestro can work with a wide range of currency pairs,
SMC Zones PRO EA Trade Panel
Daniel Grigerek
专家
==================================================================== SMC Zones PRO EA — SMC 交易面板与自动化区域引擎 MetaTrader 5 智能交易系统 · Smart Money Concepts · 所有主要品种（Forex、Metals、Indices） ==================================================================== SMC Zones PRO EA 是一个图表内的交易面板，结合了专为 MetaTrader 5 上的 所有主要品种（Forex、Metals、Indices）打造的自动化 Smart Money Concepts（SMC）区域引擎。 它直接在图表上识别 Order Block 与 Fair Value Gap——与 "Gold SMC Zones" 指标完全相同的识别逻辑，已原生移植进 EA 内部，因此无需任何外部指标—— 并跟踪 mitigation、更高周期（HTF）趋势偏向、结构（BOS
Oneway TrendPulse MQL5
Michael Oko Oboh
专家
Oneway TrendPulse EA - Complete Description Overview The Oneway TrendPulse EA is an automated trading robot (Expert Advisor) for MetaTrader 5 that implements a BUY-only trend-following strategy . It combines two popular technical indicators—Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI)—to identify and capitalize on upward trending markets. Core Strategy Logic Entry Conditions (ALL must be true): Fast EMA > Slow EMA → Confirms bullish trend RSI > Threshold → Confirms mom
Goldenify
Saiful Izham Bin Hassan
专家
Goldenify 是一款专业的量化交易工作站，专为黄金及其他主要品种的高精度交易而设计。它采用集成决策流形，结合了经典技术分析、形态识别与高级风控协议。 该系统聚焦于资本保全与执行质量，内置机构级的动态头寸规模调整和隐形订单管理模块。 主要功能 Goldenify 采用多层次的市场分析方法： - 集成策略：EA 结合技术指标（MACD、RSI、EMA）、价格行为形态和波动率分析来评估市场状况。 - 机构级风控：包括分数凯利仓位计算、基于交易表现的动态风险缩放，以及锁定日内利润的权益卡扣功能。 - 隐形执行：具有隐形止损和止盈级别，以及虚拟挂单功能，最大程度减少在 broker 服务器上的交易痕迹。 - 时段控制：内置伦敦、纽约和亚洲时段的过滤器，专注于高流动性时段。 - 多周期共振：分析更高时间周期的趋势，确保入场方向与市场主趋势一致。 - 新闻过滤器：可选功能，在高影响新闻事件期间暂停交易。 输入参数 参数按逻辑模块组织，便于配置： 交易设置 - Symbol Name（品种名称）：指定交易品种（留空则使用当前图表品种）。 - Base Timeframe（基础时间
GoldGridBest XAU
Saint Ll L
专家
GoldGridBest --- 智能网格趋势交易系统 作者： StableTrade AI 版本： 1.0 GoldGridBest --- 通过智能网格捕捉趋势行情 首发优惠 --- 动态定价 原始定价： 799 美元 每售出 10 份，价格将上涨 50 美元。请立即以最低首发价锁定您的副本！ GoldGridBest 的独特优势 这款 EA 直接源于我们团队内部实盘交易账户的核心策略，融合了趋势识别与智能网格管理的双重优势。在决定公开发布之前，它经过了超过 3 年的历史数据验证，并通过真实市场环境下的持续运行确认了其稳定性与适应性。我们并未为了展示而进行过度拟合或针对历史数据的特定优化 —— 您现在看到的版本，正是我们在实盘中运行的策略本身。 该策略不依赖固定的时间入场或滞后的指标交叉信号。其核心逻辑在于通过多重条件过滤，在趋势启动初期建立底仓，并利用智能网格机制在趋势延续过程中顺势加仓，以捕捉更大级别的行情。与传统的网格策略不同，我们的系统并非无脑的 “ 越跌越买 ” ，而是将网格建立在高胜率的趋势信号之上，确保了每一层加仓都有明确的逻辑支撑。只要黄金市场保持其特有的趋
该产品的买家也购买
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (2)
专家
Quantum Titan 将机构级交易引入 Quantum 生态系统，为精准度、纪律性和经证实的实时市场表现树立了新的标准。 Titan 是为那些对黄金智能交易系统有更高期望的交易者而开发的，代表了量子交易技术的下一个发展阶段。 全球终身授权数量严格限制在 1000 个。 当1000份全部售罄后，《量子泰坦》将不再发售。 特价上市优惠价。最终价格 1999 美元。 只需5万美元初始投资即可获得实时信号：   点击此处 Quantum Titan MQL5 公共频道：   点击此处 ***购买 Quantum Titan MT5，即有机会免费获得 Quantum Emperor、Quantum King、Quantum Bitcoin、Quantum Baron、Quantum Valkyrie、Quantum OmniGold、Quantum Athena X 或 Quantum Starman！*** 详情请私信咨询！ 隆重推出量子泰坦 Quantum Titan 是我从未打算公开发布的黄金级智能交易系统。 几个月来，我一直用自己的资金私下交易 Titan，并且
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (29)
专家
传奇仍在继续。女王不断进化。 欢迎来到 Quantum Queen X——传奇黄金交易系统的下一代产品，它建立在 Quantum Queen 已证明的成功之上。 Quantum Queen X 基于与 Quantum Queen 相同的成熟核心引擎构建，引入了强大的全新自定义模式，允许交易者精确选择要启用或禁用的策略。 每项策略都经过单独审查、改进和优化，以在不同的市场环境下提供更佳的性能和适应性。默认预设也得到了增强，现在包含 9 项精心挑选的策略，而非之前的 7 项，从而提供更广泛的市场覆盖和更多交易机会，同时保留了使 Quantum Queen X 成为 MQL5 平台上最成功的黄金智能交易系统的严谨交易理念。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions 折扣价   价格 。     每购买 10 件，价格将上涨 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元。 实时信号 IC Ma
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
专家
道具公司已准备就绪！（ 下载道具文件 ） 警告： 目前仅剩少量存货！ 最终价格：990美元 免费获得 1 个 EA（适用于 3 个交易账户）-> 购买后请联系我 超值组合优惠   ->   点击这里 加入公开群组： 点击此处   实时信号 客户端信号 YouTube 评论 最新手册 欢迎来到黄金收割者！ 这款EA是在非常成功的Goldtrade Pro的基础上开发的，设计用于同时在多个时间框架上运行，并且可以选择将交易频率设置为从非常保守到极度波动。 该EA使用多种确认算法来寻找最佳入场价格，并在内部运行多种策略来分散交易风险。 所有交易都有止损和止盈，但同时也使用追踪止损和追踪止盈来最大限度地降低风险，并最大限度地提高每笔交易的潜力。 该系统基于非常流行且行之有效的策略：交易突破重要支撑位和阻力位的交易机会。   黄金非常适合这种策略，因为它是一种波动性很高的货币对。 系统会根据您的账户规模和最大允许回撤设置自动调整交易频率和手数！ 回测结果显示增长曲线非常稳定，回撤幅度控制得非常好，恢复速度也很快。  这款EA已经针对黄金进行了最长时间的压力测试，使用了多个经纪商的多个价格
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.47 (141)
专家
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
专家
重要的 ： 此套装仅以当前价格限量发售。    价格很快就会涨到1999美元！   已包含 100 多种策略 ，更多策略即将推出！ 额外福利 ：  从我的其他 EA 中免费 选择 5 款！   所有设置文件 + 完整设置和优化指南 视频指南 实时信号 第三方评论 新增 - 44 种策略实时信号 欢迎来到终极突破系统！ 我很高兴地向大家介绍终极突破系统，这是一款经过八年精心开发的复杂且专有的智能交易系统 (EA)。 该系统已成为MQL5市场上多款表现优异的EA的基础，其中包括备受赞誉的Gold Reaper EA。 它曾连续七个多月位居榜首，此外还有 Goldtrade Pro、Goldbot One、Indicement 和 Daytrade Pro。 终极突破系统并非仅仅是另一款EA（电子交易系统）。 它是一款专业级工具，旨在帮助交易者在任何市场和时间框架内创建无限数量的突破策略。 无论您是专注于波段交易、超短线交易还是构建多元化投资组合，该系统都能提供无与伦比的灵活性和定制化功能。 可能性无穷无尽！ 对于自营交易公司的交易员来说：   有了这个系统，您终于可以创建自己独
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.02 (43)
专家
LIZARD 是什么？ Lizard 是一款全自动智能交易系统（EA），专为 MetaTrader 5 上的 XAUUSD（黄金）开发。它采用多策略摆动突破系统，识别图表上的关键结构位，并在精确计算的入场点放置挂单止损单。无马丁格尔。无网格。不加仓摊平。 每笔交易都设有明确的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit，并由多层退出系统全天候自动管理。 实盘信号 - 购买前追踪真实表现： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372821 工作原理 Lizard 在 H1 时间框架上持续扫描 XAUUSD 图表，寻找重要的摆动高点和摆动低点。当识别到有效结构时，它会在距离该价位经校准的位置放置 Buy Stop 或 Sell Stop 挂单。需要真正的突破才能触发，而非价格的简单触碰。 这种方法可过滤掉弱势行情，仅在动能确认时入场。 6 个独立策略在 H1 时间框架上同时运行，每个都拥有各自的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit、追踪系统、magic number 和风险权重。 主要功能 多策略架构： 六个单独优化的策略覆盖不同的市场状况，从
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
专家
更智能的控制，更精准的操控。 欢迎来到 Quantum Athena X——新一代专注于黄金交易的系统，它在 Quantum Athena 的精准性、效率和纪律性执行的基础上更进一步。 Quantum Athena X 基于与 Quantum Athena 相同的精简核心引擎和精心挑选的 6 种策略构建而成。每项策略都针对当前的黄金市场状况进行了单独优化和改进，而全新的强大自定义模式则允许交易者精确选择启用或禁用哪些策略。 对于喜欢即插即用体验的交易者，原有的优化配置仍然可用；而对于想要创建自己个性化策略组合的交易者，自定义模式则提供了更大的灵活性。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 折扣价   价格 。     每购买 10 件，价格将上涨 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元。 实时信号 IC Markets：       点击这里 Quantum A
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (214)
专家
Quantum King EA — 智能力量，为每一位交易者精炼 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 特别推出价格 直播信号：       点击这里 MT4版本：   点击此处 量子王者频道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum King MT5 即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan !*** 详情请私讯询问！ 用精确和纪律来管理您的交易。 Quantum King EA 将结构化网格的优势和自适应 Martingale 的智能融入一个无缝系统 - 专为 M5 上的 AUDCAD 设计，专为希望实现稳定、可控增长的初学者和专业人士打造。 Quantum King EA 是针对 M5 时间范围内的 AUDCAD 对开发的全自动交易系统。 它将网格策略的结构与马丁格尔的自适应恢复逻辑相结合，形成了一个在所有市场阶段智能管理交易的系
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
专家
Gold Snap — 黄金快速利润捕捉系统 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 实盘信号2： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 实盘信号 v2.0： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 当前价格仅剩 3 份。价格很快将上涨至 $999。 重要： 购买后请通过私信联系我们，以获取用户指南、推荐设置、使用说明以及更新支持。 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 欢迎加入我们的 MQL5 频道，获取产品更新与交易见解。 https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/tendmaster 在 Gold House 的长期研发与实战验证中，我们进一步确认了突破策略在黄金市场中的有效性，也验证了我们自适应参数系统在真实市场环境中的实际价值。 但对于突破系统来说，始终存在一个现实问题： 止盈太早，容易错过后续真正的大行情； 止盈太晚，又往往会经历一定程度的利润回吐。 这不是某一种策略独有
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
专家
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (506)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.06 (36)
专家
最新消息——目前仅剩少量存货，欲购从速！ 该系统的主要目标是在不使用任何有风险的鞅或网格的情况下实现长期的实时性能。  数量极其有限，现价优惠 最终价格 1499 美元 【实时信号】    |    【回测结果】    |    【设置指南】    |    【FTMO 结果】 一种不同的交易方法 Pulse Engine 不使用任何指标或特定时间框架。它采用了一种非常独特的方法，这是 MQL5 上任何其他交易系统都不采用的方法。 它交易的是日内方向性模式。这些模式是我利用自己多年来不断开发和完善的特定模式识别软件发现的。 该软件使我能够识别出市场历史上在一天中哪些时段会出现强劲的单向波动。 每个市场和每周的每一天都有其独特的走势。 这种方法之所以如此强大，是因为它不依赖于市场是处于趋势行情、反转行情还是任何特定的市场状态。其模式与这些因素完全无关。 脉冲引擎包含涵盖 六大市场的 70 多种不同模式 ，并结合超过 5万笔 交易的历史回测数据。 每个市场的回测时间均尽可能追溯至数据允许的最长时期， 外汇货币对约 20年，指数约 15 年， 加密货币 约10 年。这确保了极高的统计显
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.23 (26)
专家
NEXORION: Initium Novum — 确定性逻辑与算法综合体系 NEXORION 是一款基于严密流动性处理数学算法的机构级分析系统。该项目的核心理念是“计算透明化”：交易型 EA 将混沌的价格流转化为结构化的几何区域，并将决策过程直接在交易图表上进行可视化呈现。 实时信号监控 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/2372338 系统技术规格 交易资产 ：XAUUSD (黄金) 运行周期 ：H1 (1小时图) 核心方法论 ：机构流动性分析与确定性逻辑 (Institutional Liquidity Analysis & Deterministic Logic) 决策依据 ：流动性池与平衡水平的数学计算 数学架构与可视化 本系统的关键创新在于 动态计算映射 (Dynamic Computation Mapping) 。算法不仅是分析价格，更是通过以下模块构建市场的数学模型： 流动性追踪 (Liquidity Tracking) ：基于市场阶段的深度分析，精确识别买
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
专家
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
专家
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.52 (21)
专家
更新：下一价格：599 美元，最终价格：999 美元 如果您重视诚实和为真实交易而构建的真正交易系统，而不是一个看起来完美无瑕但最终可能导致账户爆仓的直线回测，那么这可能适合您。 无马丁格尔/无网格 22个月实时信号 +250% 实时增长 【实时信号】    |  【FTMO 结果】    |  【主投资组合】  |  【回测指南】 为什么 Range Breakout EA 如此稳定？ Range Breakout EA 基于一种众所周知的市场行为：交易时段之间的波动性变化。 亚洲交易时段的波动性通常较低，形成一个狭窄的价格区间。伦敦交易时段开盘后，波动性增加，价格往往会突破该区间 并继续朝突破方向移动。 该系统会交易这种突破，并在当天晚些时候波动性开始减弱时平仓。 它不使用指标或固定时间框架，这有助于减少过拟合。系统内部使用突破过滤器来避免低质量的突破交易。 该策略在 XAUUSD、USDJPY、BTCUSD、US30 和 DE40 等货币对上表现尤为出色。 同时交易多个市场可以实现强大的分散风险能力。 加入社区！ 公众社区：  点击这里！ 请私信我并附上购
SomaGold
Andrii Soma
5 (10)
专家
SomaGold 是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 打造的多策略突破型智能交易系统（EA），仅适用于黄金（XAUUSD）。一张图表、一个 EA，32 套独立策略并行运行，构成单一、分散化的组合。 实时信号。 这是我在 MQL5 上发布的第一款 EA。为在上线时让更多人能够入手，我采用透明的阶梯定价模式： 首发价：100 USD 每售出 10 份拷贝，价格上涨 100 USD 早期购买者在产品生命周期内锁定最低价格。 理念 与其运行单一、容易过度拟合某一狭窄市况的设置，SomaGold 自带一套精选的 32 套预调策略，全部在同一黄金图表上的单个 EA 中并行运行。 每套策略拥有各自的 magic number、注释、时间周期、摆动识别参数、出场规则、新闻距离与手数步长。它们共享同一执行引擎但独立交易，因此您可在多个时间周期与突破宽度上获得真正的分散化，而无需管理大量图表。 组合构建 我进行了 48 次完全不同的优化： 首先，我在 2 个时间段上运行优化： 2018–2023 2020–2025 时间周期分为 4 组： D1、H12、H8、H4 突破宽度有三种变体： V1 Bro
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (21)
专家
BYRDI - 如同一个整体进行交易的 AI 网络 大多数 EA 只看到一个终端。 BYRDI 看到整个网络。 在一个账户上开立的交易，可能改变你所拥有的每一个其他账户的风险。 BYRDI 将独立的 MetaTrader 5 终端连接成一个协调统一的 mesh 网络。每个节点都可以保留自己的账户、经纪商、市场、AI 模型、策略和风险设置，同时对更大的系统保持感知。 BYRDI 可以分配机会、控制敞口，并在整个 mesh 网络中提供合格节点的故障转移。 单个节点可以独立交易。 多个节点可以作为一个网络协同运作。 超越入场。超越账户。 一位交易者。多个市场。一个智能网络。 BYRDI 投资组合搭建活动 在接下来的 72 小时内或接下来的 15 笔 BYRDI 购买内有效，以先到者为准。 以当前 $997 的价格购买 BYRDI，即可获得： 1 个 Mean Machine GPT 激活额度 1 个 AiQ 激活额度 私享投资组合部署研讨会 国际在线问答参与权限 完整研讨会录像 投资组合入门蓝图 前 10 位符合条件的购买者还可以提交自己拟定的投资组合结构，获得一次简短的私下点评。 无需现
ArtQuant Gold
Miguel Angel Vico Alba
4.2 (25)
专家
ArtQuant Gold — 面向 XAUUSD 的多模块智能交易系统 ArtQuant Gold 是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 黄金交易而开发的自动交易系统。 该 EA 将多个相互独立的交易模块与集中式投资组合管理、风险敞口限制、执行过滤器、虚拟交易管理以及账户保护工具整合在一起。它适合希望使用专用 XAUUSD 自动交易系统，同时又不需要自行配置指标或内部策略参数的交易者。 ArtQuant Gold 支持标准 XAUUSD 交易品种，也兼容常见的经纪商黄金品种命名方式，包括带前缀、后缀或其他替代名称的黄金品种。 重要提示： ArtQuant Gold 仅适用于 Gold / XAUUSD 或经纪商提供的等效黄金交易品种。如果加载到无关的金融品种上，EA 将不会进行交易。 EA 不依赖图表时间周期。它可以加载到任意时间周期，因为所需的市场数据和交易结构均由内部逻辑独立处理。 实盘参考账户 查看 ArtQuant Gold 实盘参考信号 该信号仅用于提供透明的实盘参考，并不构成使用相同经纪商、入金金额、杠杆、手数、风险水平或交易条件的建议。 点差、佣金、隔夜利息、订单执行、
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.53 (123)
专家
交易品种 XAUUSD（金/美元） 时间周期 (周期) H1-M15（任意） 支持单仓位交易 是 最低入金 500 美元 （或其他货币等值） 兼容任何经纪商 是（支持两位或三位小数报价，任何账户货币、符号名称和 GMT 时间） 无需预先配置即可运行 是 如果您对机器学习感兴趣，请订阅频道： 订阅！ Mad Turtle 项目的主要特点： 真正的机器学习 此智能交易系统 (EA) 不会连接到任何 GPT 网站或类似服务。 模型通过内置于 MT5 的 ONNX 库部署。在首次初始化时，您将看到一个系统消息，这是无法伪造的。 CLICK 参见：ONNX（开放神经网络交换格式）。 资金安全性 不使用日切前交易、微型剥头皮或基于低统计样本的窄幅交易； 不使用高风险策略，例如网格或马丁格尔； 也不使用任何可能长时间运行并在一天内失去全部利润甚至全部资金的策略。 独特性 EA 基于我独特的 特征工程 ，采用自定义的奖励与惩罚训练方法，结合元模型级联筛选与多种集成方法。 模型在完整的 24 小时交易格式下于大型 H4 时间框架上训练，可持仓数小时到数天。 它们以点数（pips）而非
The Gold Phantom
Profalgo Limited
4.7 (44)
专家
道具公司已准备就绪！--> 下载所有套装文件 警告： 目前仅剩少量存货！ 最终价格：990美元 全新优惠（仅需 399 美元起） ：免费选择 1 款 EA！（限 2 个交易账户，除 UBS EA 外，可选择我的任何一款 EA） 超值组合优惠   ->   点击这里 加入公开群组： 点击此处   实时信号 实时信号 2 ！！黄金幻影来了！！ 继黄金收割者取得巨大成功之后，我非常自豪地推出它的强大兄弟： 黄金幻影 ，这是一个纯粹、毫不花哨的突破系统，基于同样的久经考验的引擎……但拥有全新的策略。 在The Gold Reaper 取得巨大成功的基础上 ， The Gold Phantom 让自动黄金交易变得轻松顺畅。 这款EA交易系统旨在同时在多个时间框架内运行，并让您完全掌控交易频率。 从极其保守的设置到非常激进、波动性最大化的模式，应有尽有。 该系统采用多层确认算法来确定最佳入场价格，同时在内部运行多种互补策略，以有效地分散和分散交易风险。 每个仓位都包含固定的 止损 和 止盈 ，并辅以动态 追踪止损 和 追踪止盈 逻辑，旨在尽早保护资金，并让盈利尽可能地持续下去。 Go
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
专家
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.59 (29)
专家
BURNING GRID UP TO 35 SYMBOLS. ONE COORDINATED GRID SYSTEM. The forex market does not move through one currency pair at a time. While one symbol is trending, another may be consolidating, reversing or building a completely different opportunity. Burning Grid was developed for this multi-pair environment. From one MetaTrader 5 chart, the EA can process up to 35 supported symbols. Different grid strategies can pursue their own opportunities, while shared controls coordinate risk, spreads, currenc
BB Return mt5
Leonid Arkhipov
4.42 (125)
专家
BB Return — 一款用于黄金交易（XAUUSD）的智能交易系统（EA）。该交易思路最初来自我的 手动交易 经验。策略核心是价格回归 Bollinger Bands（布林通道） 区间，但并非机械式或每次触及即入场。针对黄金市场的特性，系统加入了额外过滤条件，用于剔除无效和低质量的市场环境，仅在回归逻辑真正成立时才开仓。   Global   update   on   June   14th   交易原则 — 系统不使用网格、马丁或加仓平均成本等风险策略。EA 可使用 固定手数 或 AutoRisk 自动风险 模式运行。BB Return 对点差、滑点及不同经纪商的报价方式不敏感，可在任何经纪商及多种账户类型下运行，包括 Standard、ECN、Pro、Raw、Razor 。系统不受交易时段限制，可 24 小时运行 。   $ 359   不是最终价格。 当前价格仅剩 5–7 个名额。 之后将上涨。 该EA限量提供，以保证策略的稳定性。 设置与交易频率 — 启动系统无需复杂设置，策略设计即基于 默认参数 运行，通常只需调整手数或 AutoRisk 模式。系统平均每年约执行
One Man Army
Ihor Otkydach
4.74 (23)
专家
每位買家皆可享專屬好禮： 購買此機器人的買家將獲贈 GRABBER BOT ：本活動限時優惠，請把握機會！ 無炒作，無魯莽風險。以最小回撤進行交易：One Man Army 是一個為個人交易與資金公司交易而設計的多貨幣交易系統。它採用短期和中期市場修正與反轉的剝頭皮策略，通過掛單限價單進行交易。這個交易機器人不會猜測方向，而是在最佳價格區域以高精度進場。正如你所喜歡的那樣，現在讓我們詳細說明。 測試時請使用貨幣對 EURCAD，時間框架 M15.  One Man Army 是基於在多個資產與市場階段的廣泛測試而開發的。該系統的行為穩定、可預測且易於分析。它專為重視控制、安全和系統化方法的交易者設計。 LIVE SIGNAL "Double shot" -   Click here Installation and setup guide – HERE This trading bot is part of the   Intaradaysoft CORE INDEX ecosystem 主要特點 無馬丁格爾，無加倉平均 每筆交易都受到止損保護 適用於資金公司與個人交易 交易時間週
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.77 (128)
专家
量子比特币 EA   ：没有不可能的事情，唯一的问题是弄清楚如何去做！ 使用 Quantum Bitcoin EA 迈向 比特币 交易的未来，这是来自顶级 MQL5 卖家之一的最新杰作。Quantum Bitcoin 专为追求性能、精度和稳定性的交易者而设计，重新定义了加密货币波动世界中的可能性。 重要提示！ 购买后，请给我发送私人消息，以获取安装手册和设置说明。 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 100本只剩80本了。 量子比特币/女王通道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum Bitcoin EA 即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan！*** 私信询问更多详情！ Quantum Bitcoin EA 在 H1 时间范围内蓬勃发展，采用 趋势跟踪策略 来捕捉市场动量的本质。它利用 复杂的网格方法 来确保每个交易周期都以胜利结束——将波动性从挑战转变为机遇。比特币市场以 4 年为一个周期，Quantum Bitcoin EA 经过优化，可以捕捉每个周期中发生的模式，确保它始终以有利的方式结束交易 为什么选择量子比
Gold House MT5
Chen Jia Qi
4.49 (59)
专家
Gold House — 黄金摆动突破交易系统。 一个EA，三种交易模式。选择最适合你的交易风格。无网格，无马丁。 每售出 10 份，价格将上涨 50 美元。最终计划价格：1,999 美元。 实盘信号： 利润优先模式： https://www.mql5.com/cn/signals/2359124 BE 优先模式： https://www.mql5.com/cn/signals/2372604 Adaptive Mode： https://www.mql5.com/cn/signals/2379287   （高风险配置参考——盈亏都会被放大，不属于推荐配置。） 重要：购买后请务必私信我们，以获取推荐参数、使用说明、注意事项以及使用技巧。 （MQL5私信）： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 保持更新——加入我们的 MQL5 频道以获取产品更新和交易技巧。打开链接后，请点击页面顶部的“订阅”按钮进行关注。： 点击加入 这套EA来自我们团队的内部实盘账户，基于 7 年历史数据开发验证，并经过实盘确认后才决定公开。我们没有为了上架专门优
Daytrade Pro Algo MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.18 (11)
专家
推出促銷： 以當前價格提供的副本數量有限 最終價格：990$ 新：免費獲得 1 個 EA！ （2 個交易賬戶） Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here LIVE RESULTS:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1949810 JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Set Files 歡迎來到 DayTrade Pro Algo！ 經過多年的市場研究和不同策略的編程，我發現了一個具有良好交易系統所需的一切的算法： 它是獨立於經紀人的 它是獨立傳播的 它使用真實可變點差測試在 MT4、MT5、TDS2 和多個經紀商上輕鬆顯示非常穩定的回測 數百種不同的設置都在測試中給出了有利可圖的結果（當然我選擇了最好的！） 非常強大的系統 -> 設置可以互換，因此使用 USDJPY 的設置運行 EURUSD 仍然是有利可圖的。   已經在 13 個貨幣對上運行：EURUSD；GBPUSD；USDJPY；AUDUSD；XAUUSD；GBPJPY；USDCAD；EURJPY；EURNZD；EURAUD
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
专家
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA 推荐账户：高杠杆 Standard、ECN、Raw；Cent；Propfirm（如 FTMO FundedNext 等） 策略：量子物理学原理、HFT Spike（高频交易）、级别交易、神经交易、无马丁格尔、无网格、单仓位趋势交易。 基于 XAUUSD tick 数据设计的全自动、风险受控的 EA。无需选择 Time-Frame。默认值与已测试的配置相同。 专为黄金设计。检测突发的波动爆发（"spike"），并在 spike 后的价格走势通过过滤器时以精准时机开仓。 平均持仓时间较短，因此突出表现为 Scalping Trading。  Symbol : GOLD/XAUUSD Digits : 2 digits & 3 digits Leverage : Any Broker : Any Min Balance : 25$ (for 1:500) Latency : up to 500ms 无 set 文件。无 Timeframe。 无马丁格尔 - 无网格 可调节的风险级别 PropFirm 模式 对于每日亏损设
作者的更多信息
XauusdInstitutionalAi
Allan Mabele
专家
XAUUSD Liquid AI – M1 Momentum Scalping Expert Advisor ORIGINAL PRICE $1500 TAKE THE OPPORTUNITY NOW WHILE OFFER LASTS XAUUSD Liquid AI is an automated trading system that analyses short-term price momentum using micro-trend analysis, volatility filters and adaptive trade management. The Expert Advisor combines momentum analysis, exponential moving averages, candle structure, tick volume and Average True Range (ATR) calculations to determine trade entries according to its configured rules. The
Gold M15 Persistent Scalper
Allan Mabele
专家
XAUUSD Persistent M15 Scalping Engine PRICE ON OFFER ORIGINAL PRICE $2800 An always-in-market gold trading system that trades the M15 trend directly — no waiting, no multi-timeframe confirmation stack, no missed moves. The Core Idea Most trend EAs wait: H4 has to agree, then M15 has to agree, then price has to pull back to an "ideal" entry. By the time all the boxes are ticked, a large chunk of the move is already gone. This engine flips that model. As soon as an M15 candle closes, its directio
Scalping Robot MT5 For Day Traders
Allan Mabele
专家
DayTrader EA – Scalping Robot DayTrader EA is a fully automated M15 trading system designed to stay aligned with market momentum at all times. The strategy follows a simple yet powerful principle: identify the direction of the most recently closed M15 candle, enter immediately in that direction, scale into profitable movements, and exit when the market reverses. Unlike indicator-heavy systems, DayTrader EA uses pure price action and intelligent basket management to capture intraday trends while
AlignTrend Pro MT5
Allan Mabele
专家
AlignTrend Pro MT5 – H4 & M15 Trend Alignment Trading System AlignTrend Pro MT5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed around one powerful concept: trade only when the higher-timeframe trend and lower-timeframe momentum are in complete agreement. The EA combines the direction of the H4 trend with the confirmation of the M15 candle , creating a disciplined trading approach that follows established market momentum while avoiding unnecessary complexity. Unlike many automated systems that rely
TrendPilot MT5 EA
Allan Mabele
专家
TrendPilot MT5 – H1/M15 Alignment Scalping Engine TrendPilot MT5 is a trend-following scalping Expert Advisor built around one simple principle: Trade only when the higher timeframe trend and lower timeframe momentum agree. The EA continuously analyzes the H1 market direction and waits for confirmation from the M15 timeframe before entering the market. If both timeframes are aligned, TrendPilot executes trades in the direction of the trend. If alignment is lost, the EA stays flat and patiently
Gold Holy Grail MT5 Scalping EA
Allan Mabele
专家
Holy Grail EA MT5 – Multi-Timeframe Confluence Trading Engine  PRICE NOW DISCONTED FOR FIRST 10 USERS Holy Grail EA MT5 is a sophisticated multi-timeframe trading system designed to trade only when market direction aligns across multiple layers of trend confirmation. The EA combines four interconnected timeframes into a single decision engine: H4 → H1 → M15 → M5 This hierarchical structure allows the EA to identify the dominant market trend, confirm momentum, validate trade bias, and execute pr
筛选:
无评论
回复评论