A0 Break Quality

A0 Break Quality is a free educational indicator for traders who want to understand how price interacts with support and resistance instead of following an unexplained buy or sell arrow.

The indicator evaluates confirmed swing levels using closed candles. It separates a simple touch from a wick sweep, a weak close, a body break, follow-through, a retest hold and a failed break. The chart panel explains the latest state in plain English and shows the currently tracked support and resistance.

Main features

- Confirmed swing support and resistance
- Closed-bar, non-forward-looking classification
- Touch and wick-sweep recognition
- Strong and weak close-break separation
- Follow-through, retest-hold and failed-break states
- Two-sided volatility warning
- Abnormal range and spread-stress context
- Bounded and spaced historical chart labels with density controls
- Optional popup, push and sound alerts
- Works on different symbols and chart timeframes

What this indicator does not do

A0 Break Quality never opens, modifies or closes trades. It is not a signal service, it does not promise profitability and it does not replace independent analysis or risk management.

Suggested learning workflow

1. Attach the indicator to a chart or run it in the Visual Strategy Tester.
2. Observe how price behaves near the displayed swing levels.
3. Compare wick sweeps with body-close breaks.
4. Check whether a break receives follow-through, holds a retest or fails.
5. Write down which states belong to your own trading rules before risking capital.
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Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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