KD HTF Candles

KD_HTFCandles — See Higher Timeframe Structure Without Leaving Your Chart

Part of the KD Trading Suite — Trade with Context. Not Guesswork.

The Problem

Every effective trader knows the rule: check the higher timeframe to know where the real trend is. Multiple monitors and extra chart windows help — but every switch still breaks your focus, and by the time you've checked the HTF chart and come back, you've lost the read you were building on your entry timeframe.

What KD_HTFCandles Does

KD_HTFCandles overlays real, fully-formed candles from up to two higher timeframes directly onto your current chart — so your HTF trend stays in view without ever pulling your attention away from price action. The exact High, Low, Open, and Close of the most recent HTF candles become instantly visible support and resistance levels, right where you're already looking.

KD_HTFCandles is also designed to work seamlessly alongside upcoming tools in the KD Trading Suite, bringing trend, key levels, and entry timing together on a single chart as the suite grows.

Why It's Different

Two HTF layers, not one. Most free HTF overlay tools give you a single higher timeframe. KD_HTFCandles lets you stack two independently configured timeframes (e.g., H1 + M15) at once, so you can read structure and immediate context simultaneously — without paying for it.

You control the visual noise. Every layer has its own color set for bullish/bearish bodies, its own opacity, and independent toggles for High/Low lines vs. Open/Close lines. Want just a faint H1 shadow behind a sharp M15 read? Set it in seconds. Nothing is forced on your chart that you don't want there.

Built to stay accurate, not just pretty. The indicator doesn't just draw once and forget — it actively finalizes the previous HTF candle's exact shape the instant a new one opens, so you're never trading off a stale or half-formed candle.

Lightweight by design. Rather than burning buffers and recalculating full history on every tick, KD_HTFCandles uses an object-based draw model with a configurable history window (in hours), so you control exactly how much chart history it touches — keeping your terminal responsive.

Key Features

  • Overlay two independent higher timeframes simultaneously on any chart
  • Full OHLC candle rendering — bodies, wicks, and optional level lines, not just outlines
  • Independent color, opacity, and visibility controls per timeframe
  • Toggle High/Low and Open/Close reference lines separately
  • Configurable history window (hours) to control how far back candles are drawn
  • Live tick-by-tick updates with accurate candle finalization on timeframe rollover

Who This Is For

Traders who build their bias top-down — checking H1/H4 structure before acting on M15/M5 entries — and want that context visible at a glance instead of reconstructed from memory or a second chart window. Especially useful for multi-timeframe, structure-based, and SMC-style trading approaches.

Part of the KD Trading Suite

KD_HTFCandles covers the Market Structure pillar of the KD Trading Suite — a set of tools built around one principle: understand the market before you act on it.

  • Timing — KD_MFTCandleTimer
  • 🧱 Market Structure — KD_HTFCandles (this tool)
  • 📈 Trend — KD_EMAs
  • 🖥 Multi-Timeframe Confirmation — KD_IndicatorDashboard
  • 💰 Fair Value — KD_VWAP
  • 🏦 Institutional Liquidity — KD_SMC
  • 🎯 Trade Execution & Risk — KD_TradePanel
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Money Flow Profile MT4  HERE Here our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis  Master Edition is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to visualize market structure through the lens of volume and money flow. Unlike standard volume indicators, this tool displays a Daily Volume Profile
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