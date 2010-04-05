KD MTF Candle Timer

KD_MTFCandleTimer — Multi-Timeframe Candle Countdown & UTC Clock

Part of KD Trading Suite — Trade with Context. Not Guesswork.

⏱ Know Exactly When Every Candle Closes

One clean list on your chart. Countdowns for every timeframe that matters — M1, M5, M15, H1, H4, D1 — plus Server Time & Local Time (auto UTC offset). No more guessing, no more switching charts.

🎨 Color Tells You When to Pay Attention

Time Left Color Meaning
> 75% 🟢 Green Relax
50–75% 🟡 Yellow Getting closer
25–50% 🟠 Orange Stay alert
< 25% 🔴 Red Closing soon

Example: H1 at 34:00 left (57%) → 🟡 Yellow. Drops under 15:00 (25%) → 🔴 Red. One glance, zero math.

📈 Why Traders Watch the Final Minutes

Price often picks up momentum in the last minutes before a big candle closes (M15/H1/H4). When the countdown flips 🟠/🔴, it's a cue to watch closely — best used together with the other tools for confirmation, not as a standalone signal.

✨ Key Features

  • ⏱ Countdown for M1 / M5 / M15 / H1 / H4 / D1 — toggle any on/off
  • 🌍 Server + Local time, auto UTC offset
  • 🎨 Green → Yellow → Orange → Red urgency coloring
  • ⭐ Highlight list — spotlight the timeframes you actually trade
  • 🖋 Clean monospace UI, gridlines hidden behind text
  • 📍 Any chart corner, custom position, font & spacing

👤 Who It's For

Scalpers, session traders, news traders — anyone who trades around the clock, not just the chart.

🧩 Part of the KD Trading Suite

KD_MTFCandleTimer covers the Timing pillar — it's the first tool in both core KD Trading Suite workflows, because knowing when comes before deciding what. Rather than stacking every tool in the suite on one chart, pick the workflow that matches how you trade:

🔹 The VWAP Flow (fair-value / mean-reversion traders): KD_MTFCandleTimer (this tool) → KD_MTF_VWAPKD_HTFCandlesKD_TradePanel

🔹 The Liquidity Flow (SMC / order-flow traders): KD_MTFCandleTimer (this tool) → KD_SMCKD_HTFCandlesKD_TradePanel

In both, the countdown turning 🟠/🔴 is your cue to check the next tool in the chain — VWAP bands or SMC liquidity zones — rather than reacting to the close on its own.

KD_MTFDashboard is a separate, optional layer for when you want a trend-strength check before acting on a close — useful, but not part of the core 4-tool flow above, so add it only if it doesn't crowd your chart.

Tool Role in the workflow Status
KD_MTF_VWAP  Fair value — where price sits relative to the volume-weighted average right as the candle closes Available now
KD_HTFCandles  Structure — the higher-timeframe candle this countdown is tracking, visible on your chart Available now
KD_SMC Liquidity — where institutional order flow is sitting as the candle closes 🔜 Coming soon
KD_TradePanel Execution — a clean, one-click entry the moment your setup is confirmed 🔜 Coming soon

100% Free. Add it to your chart — stop guessing when the candle closes.

If it's helped you catch the final minutes before a close instead of missing them, a comment on which timeframes you highlight tells other traders it's worth paying attention to, and helps shape what's built next.


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4.85 (54)
Индикаторы
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Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
Индикаторы
M1 SNIPER   — это простая в использовании торговая система. Это стрелочный индикатор, разработанный для тайм фрейма M1. Индикатор можно использовать как отдельную систему для скальпинга на тайм фрейме M1, а также как часть вашей существующей торговой системы. Хотя эта торговая система была разработана специально для торговли на M1, ее можно использовать и с другими тайм фреймами. Первоначально я разработал этот метод для торговли XAUUSD и BTCUSD. Но я считаю этот метод полезным и для торговли на
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Kareem Abbas
5 (15)
Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
Gold Entry Sniper – Профессиональная Мульти-Таймфрейм ATR Панель для Скальпинга и Свинг-Трейдинга на Золоте Gold Entry Sniper — это передовой индикатор для MetaTrader 5, разработанный для точных сигналов на покупку/продажу по XAUUSD и другим инструментам. Основан на логике ATR Trailing Stop и мульти-таймфрейм анализе , этот инструмент идеально подходит как для скальперов, так и для среднесрочных трейдеров, обеспечивая чёткие точки входа с высокой вероятностью . Основные возможности и преимуществ
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Индикаторы
Время от времени я торгую по этой системе лично.  Оцени, мой мануальный BOMBER трейдинг на реальном счету - LIVE SIGNAL Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно Бесплатно: Авторскую утилиту "Bomber Utility", которая автоматически сопровождает каждю торговую операцию, устанавливает уровни Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит и закрывает сделки согласно правилам этой стратегии, Сет-файлы для настройки этого индикатора на различных активах, Сет-файлы для настройки Bomber Utility в режимы: "Мин
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Индикаторы
Gann Made Easy   - это профессиональная, но при этом очень простая в применении Форекс система, основанная на лучших принципах торговли по методам господина У.Д. Ганна. Индикатор дает точные BUY/SELL сигналы, включающие в себя уровни Stop Loss и Take Profit. ПОЖАЛУЙСТА, СВЯЖИТЕСЬ СО МНОЙ ПОСЛЕ ПОКУПКИ, ЧТОБЫ ПОЛУЧИТЬ ТОРГОВЫЕ ИНСТРУКЦИИ И ОТЛИЧНЫЕ ДОПОЛНИТЕЛЬНЫЕ ИНДИКАТОРЫ БЕСПЛАТНО! Вероятно вы уже не раз слышали о торговли по методам Ганна. Как правило теория Ганна отпугивает от себя не только
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5 (6)
Индикаторы
Скидка заканчивается через 24 часа — следующая цена $ 69 ZORYK — продвинутая сигнальная система для XAUUSD в MetaTrader 5 Вам знакомо это чувство. Вы долго анализируете золото. Ждёте подходящего момента для входа. Наконец открываете сделку — и цена сразу начинает двигаться против вас. Вы закрываете позицию слишком рано, передвигаете Stop Loss или сомневаетесь всего несколько секунд. После этого рынок достигает именно той цели, которую вы ожидали изначально, но уже без вас. Проблема не всегда за
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Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
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Trend Catcher   анализирует движения рыночных цен, используя комбинацию собственных и индивидуально разработанных адаптивных индикаторов анализа тренда. Он определяет истинное направление рынка, отфильтровывая краткосрочные шумы и фокусируясь на силе импульса, расширении волатильности и поведении ценовой структуры. Он также использует комбинацию сглаживающих и фильтрующих тренд индикаторов, таких как скользящие средние, RSI и фильтры волатильности. Мониторинг реальных операций, а также другие
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Azimuth Pro V2: Синтетический фрактальный структурный анализ и подтверждённые входы для MT5 Обзор Azimuth Pro — многоуровневый индикатор свинговой структуры от Merkava Labs . Четыре вложенных уровня свингов, привязанный к свингам VWAP, определение ABC-паттернов, трёхтаймфреймная структурная фильтрация и подтверждённые входы на закрытой свече — один график, один рабочий процесс от микро-свингов до макро-циклов. Это не слепой сигнальный продукт. Это рабочий процесс, основанный на структуре, для т
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Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Smart Price Action Concepts сейчас доступен за $200 . Цена увеличится до $299 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить БЕСПЛАТНЫЙ бонус + подарок . Прежде всего, стоит подчеркнуть, что этот торговый инструмент является индикатором без перерисовки, без перерисовывания истории и без запаздывания, что делает
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5 (5)
Индикаторы
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5 (4)
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BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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5 (4)
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SMC Pro ToolKit  is a professional chart-based Smart Money Concepts indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders read market structure, identify key liquidity areas, organize trade context, and plan setups directly from the chart. This is not a simple buy/sell arrow indicator. It is a complete visual trading toolkit that combines Smart Money Concepts, multi-timeframe analysis, session context, setup planning, risk assistance, and professional dashboard tools in one clean workspace. Watch setup
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