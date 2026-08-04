KD MTF Dashboard

KD_MTFDashboard — Multi-Timeframe Indicator Confirmation, One Glance

KD Trading Suite — Trade with Context. Not Guesswork.

🎯 Purpose

Trend and momentum rarely tell the full story on just one timeframe. A bullish signal on M15 means a lot more — or a lot less — depending on what H1 and H4 are showing. Most traders know this, but checking it manually means flipping between charts and trying to hold five numbers in your head at once. KD_MTFDashboard exists to remove that friction: one table, live updated, so multi-timeframe context stops being a chore.

🎯 Goal

Give you a straight answer, fast: do your timeframes actually agree? KD_MTFDashboard tracks ADX, RSI, MACD, and EMA trend across any combination of timeframes from M1 to D1 — M1/M5/M15/H1 by default, with H4 and D1 available whenever you want a higher-timeframe check. No chart-switching, no guesswork — just a clear read before you commit.

📊 How to Read It

Indicator M1 M5 M15 H1 ADX(14) 20.47 🔻 -2.92 26.24 🔻 -0.94 15.38 🔺 +0.67 27.25 🔺 +0.86 RSI(14) 50.88 🔻 -8.54 51.29 🔻 -4.00 50.24 🔻 -1.42 46.02 🔻 -0.60 MACD[M] > MACD[S] Yes 🔻🔺 +0pt ➕➕ Yes 🔺🔺 +4pt ➖➖ No 🔺🔻 -0pt ➖➖ Yes 🔺🔻 +4pt ➖➖ EMA(20) > EMA(200) Yes 🔻🔺 +0.00% No 🔺🔻 -0.03% No 🔺🔻 -0.00% Yes 🔻🔺 +0.45%

ADX(14) — trend strength. Doesn't tell you direction, only whether a timeframe is trending or ranging. Readings above ~20–25 usually mean a real trend is in play; below that, price is likely choppy. The arrow and change value show whether that strength is building or fading bar-to-bar — rising ADX means the trend is getting more decisive, falling means it may be losing steam.

Doesn't tell you direction, only whether a timeframe is trending or ranging. Readings above ~20–25 usually mean a real trend is in play; below that, price is likely choppy. The arrow and change value show whether that strength is building or fading bar-to-bar — rising ADX means the trend is getting more decisive, falling means it may be losing steam. RSI(14) — momentum. A 0–100 gauge of how strong recent price moves have been. Extremes near 70 or 30 flag overbought/oversold conditions. The arrow and change matter because momentum that's accelerating toward an extreme behaves very differently than momentum that's already stalling — the trend of RSI often tells you more than the number itself.

A 0–100 gauge of how strong recent price moves have been. Extremes near 70 or 30 flag overbought/oversold conditions. The arrow and change matter because momentum that's accelerating toward an extreme behaves very differently than momentum that's already stalling — the trend of RSI often tells you more than the number itself. MACD[M] > MACD[S] — trend momentum crossover. Main above Signal favors the bulls; below favors the bears. The two arrows show if Main and Signal are each rising or falling. The point gap tells you how much to trust the signal: Gap is wide and growing → the crossover has real momentum behind it, more trustworthy. Gap just flipped sign (e.g. -1pt to +0pt) → the signal is still weak, could be a false start, not confirmed yet. The extra ➕ / ➖ pair is separate: it shows whether Main and Signal sit above ( ➕ ) or below ( ➖ ) the zero line.



Main above Signal favors the bulls; below favors the bears. The two arrows show if Main and Signal are each rising or falling. The point gap tells you how much to trust the signal: The extra ➕ / ➖ pair is separate: it shows whether Main and Signal sit above ( ➕ ) or below ( ➖ ) the zero line. EMA(20) > EMA(200) — trend alignment. EMA(200) is the market's standard reference for the long-term trend; EMA(20) reacts fast to recent price. Watching both lines' arrows tells you if the short-term trend is catching up to, or pulling away from, the long-term one. The wide gap between 20 and 200 (versus tighter pairs like 9/50) filters out noise, so a "Yes" here reflects a real, meaningful shift in trend bias — the same logic behind the classic "golden cross / death cross" concept used across stocks, forex, and crypto.

✅ How to Use It in Your Trading

Start top-down. Check H1 (or H4/D1 if enabled) first — is ADX trending and is EMA(20) > EMA(200) aligned with the direction you want to trade? Drop down to your entry timeframe. See if RSI and MACD on M5/M15 agree with the higher timeframe read, rather than fighting it. Use the arrows, not just the snapshot. A "Yes" that just flipped from "No" carries more weight than one that's been sitting there for hours — the change is often more useful than the current state. Treat it as confirmation, not a standalone signal. This dashboard tells you whether conditions align across timeframes — pair it with your entry method (structure, price action, or another KD Trading Suite tool) for the actual trigger.

⚙️ Features & Customization

Choose your timeframes — enable any combination from M1 to D1, up to 6 at once

— enable any combination from M1 to D1, up to 6 at once Adjust indicator settings — change the ADX, RSI, EMA, and MACD periods directly in the input settings to match your own trading style, no fixed defaults forced on you

— change the ADX, RSI, EMA, and MACD periods directly in the input settings to match your own trading style, no fixed defaults forced on you Set your own thresholds — customize the ADX trending level and RSI overbought/oversold levels used for the auto-highlighting

— customize the ADX trending level and RSI overbought/oversold levels used for the auto-highlighting Current bar or last closed bar — choose whether the dashboard reads live in-progress values or only fully confirmed, closed-bar values

— choose whether the dashboard reads live in-progress values or only fully confirmed, closed-bar values Flexible positioning — place the dashboard in any of the 6 chart corners, so it never overlaps price action or your other tools

— place the dashboard in any of the 6 chart corners, so it never overlaps price action or your other tools Full visual control — adjust column width, row height, font, and font size to fit your chart layout



🧩 Part of the KD Trading Suite

KD_MTFDashboard covers the Multi-Timeframe Confirmation pillar of the KD Trading Suite — tools built around one principle: understand the market before you act on it.

100% Free. Add it to your chart and confirm your setups in seconds. ⭐ If it helps your trading, a quick 5-star rating and comment means a lot — it's what keeps free tools like this coming.