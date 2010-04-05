KD MTF Candle Timer

KD_MTFCandleTimer — Multi-Timeframe Candle Countdown & UTC Clock

Part of KD Trading Suite — Trade with Context. Not Guesswork.

⏱ Know Exactly When Every Candle Closes

One clean list on your chart. Countdowns for every timeframe that matters — M1, M5, M15, H1, H4, D1 — plus Server Time & Local Time (auto UTC offset). No more guessing, no more switching charts.

🎨 Color Tells You When to Pay Attention

Time Left Color Meaning > 75% 🟢 Green Relax 50–75% 🟡 Yellow Getting closer 25–50% 🟠 Orange Stay alert < 25% 🔴 Red Closing soon

Example: H1 at 34:00 left (57%) → 🟡 Yellow. Drops under 15:00 (25%) → 🔴 Red. One glance, zero math.

📈 Why Traders Watch the Final Minutes

Price often picks up momentum in the last minutes before a big candle closes (M15/H1/H4). When the countdown flips 🟠/🔴, it's a cue to watch closely — best used together with the other tools for confirmation, not as a standalone signal.

✨ Key Features

⏱ Countdown for M1 / M5 / M15 / H1 / H4 / D1 — toggle any on/off

🌍 Server + Local time, auto UTC offset

🎨 Green → Yellow → Orange → Red urgency coloring

⭐ Highlight list — spotlight the timeframes you actually trade

🖋 Clean monospace UI, gridlines hidden behind text

📍 Any chart corner, custom position, font & spacing

👤 Who It's For

Scalpers, session traders, news traders — anyone who trades around the clock, not just the chart.

🧩 Part of the KD Trading Suite

KD_MTFCandleTimer covers the Timing pillar — it's the first tool in both core KD Trading Suite workflows, because knowing when comes before deciding what. Rather than stacking every tool in the suite on one chart, pick the workflow that matches how you trade:

🔹 The VWAP Flow (fair-value / mean-reversion traders): KD_MTFCandleTimer (this tool) → KD_MTF_VWAP → KD_HTFCandles → KD_TradePanel

🔹 The Liquidity Flow (SMC / order-flow traders): KD_MTFCandleTimer (this tool) → KD_SMC → KD_HTFCandles → KD_TradePanel

In both, the countdown turning 🟠/🔴 is your cue to check the next tool in the chain — VWAP bands or SMC liquidity zones — rather than reacting to the close on its own.

KD_MTFDashboard is a separate, optional layer for when you want a trend-strength check before acting on a close — useful, but not part of the core 4-tool flow above, so add it only if it doesn't crowd your chart.

Tool Role in the workflow Status KD_MTF_VWAP Fair value — where price sits relative to the volume-weighted average right as the candle closes Available now KD_HTFCandles Structure — the higher-timeframe candle this countdown is tracking, visible on your chart Available now KD_SMC Liquidity — where institutional order flow is sitting as the candle closes 🔜 Coming soon KD_TradePanel Execution — a clean, one-click entry the moment your setup is confirmed 🔜 Coming soon

100% Free. Add it to your chart — stop guessing when the candle closes.

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ If it's helped you catch the final minutes before a close instead of missing them, a comment on which timeframes you highlight tells other traders it's worth paying attention to, and helps shape what's built next.