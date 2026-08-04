AZ OrderGun Pro

AZ_OrderGun - Professional Order Management Panel

AZ_OrderGun is a lightweight and fast trade management tool designed for manual traders who need full control over their trades directly from the chart.

🔹 MAIN FEATURES

One-Click Trading: Buy SLL, Sell SLH, Buy SLO, Sell SLO with predefined Stop Loss

Buy SLL, Sell SLH, Buy SLO, Sell SLO with predefined Stop Loss Visual SL/TP Management: Drag and drop Stop Loss and Take Profit lines directly on the chart

Drag and drop Stop Loss and Take Profit lines directly on the chart Smart Risk Calculation: Automatic lot size calculation based on % risk and SL distance

Automatic lot size calculation based on % risk and SL distance Risk/Reward Ratio: Automatic Take Profit calculation based on RRR

Automatic Take Profit calculation based on RRR Visual Pending Lines: See your risk before sending the order (Lot, SL, TP)

See your risk before sending the order (Lot, SL, TP) Quick Actions: Close All, Close % (partial close 50%), Break Even All, Close Pending

Close All, Close % (partial close 50%), Break Even All, Close Pending Clean Panel: Minimalist panel, does not slow down your terminal

🔹 HOW IT WORKS

Set your RiskPerc and RRR in inputs Click Buy or Sell button - SL and TP lines will appear Drag the lines to adjust your trade Panel shows LOT, SL money and TP money in real-time Press Send to place pending order, or Mkt. Send for market execution

🔹 INPUT PARAMETERS

RiskPerc: Risk percentage per trade for lot calculation

Risk percentage per trade for lot calculation RRR: Risk Reward Ratio for automatic TP calculation

Risk Reward Ratio for automatic TP calculation PanelPosition: Corner of the chart for the control panel

Corner of the chart for the control panel ShowPendingLines: Enable/Disable visual pending lines

🔹 IMPORTANT

This is a trade management utility, not an automated trading robot. It does not open trades automatically. It helps you manage your manual trading with professional risk management.

Works on all symbols, Forex, Gold, Indices and Crypto.

Recommended: Use on M5 timeframe and above for better visualization.