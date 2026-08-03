Professional Trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5

Pulse Break Pro Gold

Pulse Break Pro Gold is a modern Expert Advisor designed for automated Gold trading. The project focuses on stable execution, disciplined trading, transparent risk management and a professional user experience.

For a limited time, the current version is available free of charge as part of an open public testing program. After the testing period ends, the product will transition to a commercial licensing model.

Key Features

Automated trading for Gold (XAUUSD)

Integrated risk management system

Choice between Fixed Lot and Auto Risk position sizing

Interactive information panel

Real-time trading status monitoring

Flexible money management settings

Money Management

Pulse Break Pro Gold supports two position sizing modes.

Fixed Lot

The trade volume is defined manually by the user.

Auto Risk

The trade volume is calculated automatically based on the selected risk percentage.

The integrated information panel displays the estimated risk, calculated lot size and current trading status, allowing you to monitor the Expert Advisor in real time.

Built-in Trade Protection

Every position is opened with predefined protection levels.

The Expert Advisor uses:

Stop Loss

Take Profit

This ensures that both the maximum acceptable risk and the target profit are defined before every trade is executed.

Safe Trading Approach

Pulse Break Pro Gold:

does not use Martingale;

does not use Grid trading;

does not increase position size after losing trades.

All trading decisions are made according to the internal trading algorithm and the money management settings selected by the user.

Recommended Trading Conditions

Account Type

Hedging

Trading Instrument

Gold (XAUUSD)

Recommended Timeframe

M15

Recommended Starting Deposit

From 1,000 USD

The Expert Advisor can also be used with smaller account balances. However, the recommended deposit provides more comfortable risk management and a larger free margin reserve.

Risk Disclaimer

Trading financial markets involves a high level of risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Before using the Expert Advisor on a live account, it is strongly recommended to test it on a demo account and ensure that the selected trading parameters match your personal risk tolerance.