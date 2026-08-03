ValetTrader AUDCAD

ValetTrader AUDCAD

Stable Trading Instead of Chasing Fast Wealth

ValetTrader AUDCAD is an automated trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, created for consistent long-term capital management.

Its purpose is not to demonstrate extreme returns over a few weeks, but to seek a reasonable balance between profitability, trading exposure, and risk.

ValetTrader is designed for traders who want to use automated trading without constant intervention, manual adjustment of dozens of parameters, or endless optimization.

This is not an Expert Advisor for those who expect to become rich in one month. Fast profits usually require accepting significantly higher risk. ValetTrader follows a different approach: disciplined trading, controlled position management, and gradual capital growth.

What Makes ValetTrader Different

Managing the Entire Trading Situation

The Expert Advisor treats related positions as a single trading cycle. It evaluates not only an individual trade, but also the condition of the entire active basket, including direction, volume, current result, and available exit opportunities.

This approach allows entries, additional positions, and exits to be managed as one coordinated process.

Market Structure Analysis

Before opening a new trading cycle, ValetTrader analyzes:

  • the current market condition;
  • the direction of price movement;
  • active trading levels;
  • the position of price within the market structure;
  • whether a new trade is acceptable considering the capital already in use.

A trade is opened only after all internal admission conditions have been passed.

Controlled Position Management

ValetTrader includes a multi-level trade management system:

  • trading cycle management;
  • total exposure control;
  • bounded position additions;
  • recovery management;
  • partial basket reduction;
  • coordinated closing of positions when an appropriate result is reached;
  • margin and broker restriction checks.

The Expert Advisor does not use unlimited position accumulation.

Automatic or Fixed Lot Sizing

ValetTrader allows the trader to choose how the base trading volume is determined.

Automatic mode manages the base trading volume according to the Expert Advisor's internal capital-management model and is the default operating mode.

Fixed mode allows the user to manually select the Fixed Base Lot. The selected volume becomes the base unit used by the trading system while the Expert Advisor continues to manage the basket structure and its internal exposure controls.

Fixed Lot mode gives the trader greater control over trading volume, but increasing the lot size also increases exposure and risk.

Only the Settings You Actually Need

Many Expert Advisors expose dozens or even hundreds of parameters, and changing them often leads to worse results.

ValetTrader provides access only to the settings that are genuinely required for installation and everyday use.

The complex internal trading mathematics are protected and already configured. This helps prevent accidental changes to key parameters that could disrupt the strategy.

The Expert Advisor can be used with its default settings without searching for supposedly optimal parameter combinations.

Clear Information Panel

The chart panel displays the key information needed to monitor the system:

  • account condition;
  • current drawdown;
  • active trading basket;
  • number and total volume of positions;
  • market condition;
  • active management mechanisms;
  • current trading result.

The panel allows the user to monitor the Expert Advisor without studying the terminal journal.

Trade Validation Before Execution

Before sending a trading request, ValetTrader checks:

  • the allowed spread;
  • minimum and maximum volume;
  • volume step;
  • available margin;
  • aggregate symbol volume limits;
  • trading server restrictions;
  • the actual result of trade execution.

This helps reduce invalid trading requests and repeated execution errors.

Broker and Trading Conditions

ValetTrader is sensitive to the trading environment because its decisions are based on the price feed received from the broker.

For this reason, a low-spread trading account is strongly recommended.

Different brokers may provide slightly different quotes, spreads, commissions, swaps, and execution conditions. These differences can affect individual entries, basket development, drawdown, trade duration, and the final trading result.

A broker's native price history is therefore generally more representative of the environment in which the Expert Advisor will actually trade than an imported third-party historical dataset.

ValetTrader does not require one specific broker. However, trading conditions should be suitable for the strategy. Accounts with consistently high spreads may significantly reduce trading activity or prevent entries because the Expert Advisor includes built-in spread protection.

Testing ValetTrader with your broker's own data and on a demo account before live trading is strongly recommended.

Who ValetTrader Is Designed For

ValetTrader may be suitable for traders who:

  • prefer gradual capital growth;
  • do not want to monitor every trade manually;
  • value a systematic and disciplined approach;
  • understand that consistency matters more than short-term exceptional returns;
  • are prepared to evaluate performance over a longer period;
  • want to use a ready-made trading configuration without complicated optimization;
  • have access to a suitable low-spread MT5 trading environment.

Who ValetTrader Is Not Designed For

ValetTrader is not intended for traders who:

  • expect to double their account every month;
  • are looking for the most aggressive possible trading style;
  • are willing to accept extreme drawdowns in pursuit of fast profits;
  • want to manually change dozens of internal parameters;
  • treat algorithmic trading as a guaranteed way to make money.

Recommended Configuration

Trading platform: MetaTrader 5
Currency pair: AUDCAD
Working timeframe: M5
Account type: Hedging
Trading conditions: Low spread recommended
Lot Sizing Mode: Automatic by default / Fixed optional
Settings: Default values
Recommended starting balance: $500 or more
Operating mode: Continuous terminal connection or VPS

The Expert Advisor was developed and tested primarily for AUDCAD on the M5 timeframe. Using it on other instruments is not the recommended configuration.

The recommended starting balance is a guideline rather than a hard trading limit. Actual capital requirements depend on the selected lot size, leverage, broker conditions, and market behavior.

Important Risk Information

ValetTrader uses position additions and basket management mechanisms. This type of trading may involve floating drawdown and requires appropriate account capital and risk management.

The Expert Advisor does not guarantee identical results between brokers. Differences in broker quotes can lead to different individual trades and different basket development.

Backtest results do not guarantee similar future performance. Actual results may be affected by spread, commission, swaps, order execution, broker quotes, leverage, liquidity, and changing market conditions.

When using Fixed Lot mode, the trader assumes greater responsibility for selecting an appropriate trading volume. A larger Fixed Base Lot can significantly increase both potential profit and potential drawdown.

Testing the Expert Advisor on a demo account with your own broker is strongly recommended before using it on a live account.

The ValetTrader Philosophy

Do not try to become rich in one month.
Work with capital systematically over the long term.


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Avinash Pagadala
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Pablo Eugenio Licon Nenclares
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Novin Ghasemi Nik
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Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
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Huu Loc Nguyen
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Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
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4.44 (133)
专家
更少交易。更好交易。稳定性高于一切。 • 实时信号 模式 1 实时信号 模式 2 Twister Pro EA 是一款专为 XAUUSD（黄金）M15 时间框架开发的高精度剥头皮智能交易系统。交易次数少——但每次交易都有目的。 每笔入场在开仓前须通过 5 个独立验证层，默认配置下胜率极高。 两种模式： • 模式 1（推荐）— 极高胜率，每周交易次数少。专为资金保护和纪律性交易而设计。 • 模式 2（短止损）— 止损幅度显著缩短，交易次数多于模式1。每笔亏损极小。适合希望在受控风险下增加市场曝光的交易者。 规格参数： 交易品种：XAUUSD | 时间框架：M15 最低入金：$100 | 推荐：$250 RAW SPREAD 账户必须使用 强烈推荐 VPS 无网格！每笔交易均设有止盈和止损！ 推荐券商： Exness Raw | Vantage | Fusion Markets 购买后发送消息即可获得： 完整用户指南 专属奖励 过往业绩不代表未来结果。请理性交易。
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
专家
更智能的控制，更精准的操控。 欢迎来到 Quantum Athena X——新一代专注于黄金交易的系统，它在 Quantum Athena 的精准性、效率和纪律性执行的基础上更进一步。 Quantum Athena X 基于与 Quantum Athena 相同的精简核心引擎和精心挑选的 6 种策略构建而成。每项策略都针对当前的黄金市场状况进行了单独优化和改进，而全新的强大自定义模式则允许交易者精确选择启用或禁用哪些策略。 对于喜欢即插即用体验的交易者，原有的优化配置仍然可用；而对于想要创建自己个性化策略组合的交易者，自定义模式则提供了更大的灵活性。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 折扣价   价格 。     每购买 10 件，价格将上涨 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元。 实时信号 IC Markets：       点击这里 Quantum A
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (214)
专家
Quantum King EA — 智能力量，为每一位交易者精炼 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 特别推出价格 直播信号：       点击这里 MT4版本：   点击此处 量子王者频道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum King MT5 即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan !*** 详情请私讯询问！ 用精确和纪律来管理您的交易。 Quantum King EA 将结构化网格的优势和自适应 Martingale 的智能融入一个无缝系统 - 专为 M5 上的 AUDCAD 设计，专为希望实现稳定、可控增长的初学者和专业人士打造。 Quantum King EA 是针对 M5 时间范围内的 AUDCAD 对开发的全自动交易系统。 它将网格策略的结构与马丁格尔的自适应恢复逻辑相结合，形成了一个在所有市场阶段智能管理交易的系
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
专家
这是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 平台打造的全自动智能交易系统（Expert Advisor，EA），专门针对 US30（道琼斯工业平均指数） 交易进行了深度优化。交易逻辑结合了美国股指的典型市场特征，包括趋势行情、盘中回调以及高波动阶段，能够自动完成信号识别、开仓、持仓管理和离场操作。 EA 的核心理念是让盈利单尽可能持续运行，同时严格控制亏损风险。盈利仓位可通过智能移动止损（Trailing Stop）持续跟随趋势；当持仓出现亏损且 M1（1 分钟）周期检测到反向信号时，系统可自动提前离场，以减少不必要的回撤。 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376781 首发优惠： 当前价格仅限前 20 位购买者。售出 20 份后，产品价格将上调 100 美元 ，调整为 599 美元 。 产品理念 本 EA 专为希望实现 US30 全自动交易的投资者设计，采用趋势跟随结合回调入场的交易策略，在市场已有明确方向时寻找更优的进场位置，而不是盲目追涨杀跌。 盈利订单可采用 移动止损 持续跟随行情，在锁定利润的同时尽可能捕捉更大的趋势；如果交易者更喜欢
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Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
专家
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Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
专家
Gold Snap — 黄金快速利润捕捉系统 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 实盘信号2： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 实盘信号 v2.0： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 当前价格仅剩 3 份。价格很快将上涨至 $999。 重要： 购买后请通过私信联系我们，以获取用户指南、推荐设置、使用说明以及更新支持。 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 欢迎加入我们的 MQL5 频道，获取产品更新与交易见解。 https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/tendmaster 在 Gold House 的长期研发与实战验证中，我们进一步确认了突破策略在黄金市场中的有效性，也验证了我们自适应参数系统在真实市场环境中的实际价值。 但对于突破系统来说，始终存在一个现实问题： 止盈太早，容易错过后续真正的大行情； 止盈太晚，又往往会经历一定程度的利润回吐。 这不是某一种策略独有
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
专家
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Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
专家
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Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (506)
专家
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Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.06 (36)
专家
最新消息——目前仅剩少量存货，欲购从速！ 该系统的主要目标是在不使用任何有风险的鞅或网格的情况下实现长期的实时性能。  数量极其有限，现价优惠 最终价格 1499 美元 【实时信号】    |    【回测结果】    |    【设置指南】    |    【FTMO 结果】 一种不同的交易方法 Pulse Engine 不使用任何指标或特定时间框架。它采用了一种非常独特的方法，这是 MQL5 上任何其他交易系统都不采用的方法。 它交易的是日内方向性模式。这些模式是我利用自己多年来不断开发和完善的特定模式识别软件发现的。 该软件使我能够识别出市场历史上在一天中哪些时段会出现强劲的单向波动。 每个市场和每周的每一天都有其独特的走势。 这种方法之所以如此强大，是因为它不依赖于市场是处于趋势行情、反转行情还是任何特定的市场状态。其模式与这些因素完全无关。 脉冲引擎包含涵盖 六大市场的 70 多种不同模式 ，并结合超过 5万笔 交易的历史回测数据。 每个市场的回测时间均尽可能追溯至数据允许的最长时期， 外汇货币对约 20年，指数约 15 年， 加密货币 约10 年。这确保了极高的统计显
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.23 (26)
专家
NEXORION: Initium Novum — 确定性逻辑与算法综合体系 NEXORION 是一款基于严密流动性处理数学算法的机构级分析系统。该项目的核心理念是“计算透明化”：交易型 EA 将混沌的价格流转化为结构化的几何区域，并将决策过程直接在交易图表上进行可视化呈现。 实时信号监控 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/2372338 系统技术规格 交易资产 ：XAUUSD (黄金) 运行周期 ：H1 (1小时图) 核心方法论 ：机构流动性分析与确定性逻辑 (Institutional Liquidity Analysis & Deterministic Logic) 决策依据 ：流动性池与平衡水平的数学计算 数学架构与可视化 本系统的关键创新在于 动态计算映射 (Dynamic Computation Mapping) 。算法不仅是分析价格，更是通过以下模块构建市场的数学模型： 流动性追踪 (Liquidity Tracking) ：基于市场阶段的深度分析，精确识别买
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
专家
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
专家
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
专家
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Andrii Soma
5 (2)
专家
SomaOil 是 MetaTrader 5 的多策略突破 EA 交易，专为 WTI 原油 (XTIUSD) 打造。一张图表、一张 EA、20 个独立策略一起作为一个多元化投资组合运行。 实时信号。 为了使其在发布时就可以使用，我使用了透明的、逐步调整的定价模型： 发布价：100 USD（48 小时） 从周一起，每售出 10 份价格上调 100 USD 即使同一天售出超过 10 份，价格每天最多上调一次 早期买家锁定产品生命周期内最优惠的价格。 概念 SomaOil 没有运行往往会过度适应狭窄市场体系的单一设置，而是附带了一组精心策划的 20 个预先调整的策略，这些策略全部在单个 WTI 图表上的单个 EA 下并行运行。 每个策略都有自己的神奇数字、评论、时间范围、波动检测参数、退出、新闻距离和批次步骤。它们共享相同的执行引擎，但独立交易，因此您无需管理数十个图表即可跨时间范围和突破广度获得真正的多元化。 作品集创建 我对两个互补的样本内范围进行了优化，每个范围都具有相同的参数网格： 5组时间范围：D1、H12、H8、H4、H1 三种突破宽度变体： V1 广泛：更宽的波动，更少但更强的
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
专家
Live Signal on Vantage https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminates emotional trading by stric
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.52 (21)
专家
更新：下一价格：599 美元，最终价格：999 美元 如果您重视诚实和为真实交易而构建的真正交易系统，而不是一个看起来完美无瑕但最终可能导致账户爆仓的直线回测，那么这可能适合您。 无马丁格尔/无网格 22个月实时信号 +250% 实时增长 【实时信号】    |  【FTMO 结果】    |  【主投资组合】  |  【回测指南】 为什么 Range Breakout EA 如此稳定？ Range Breakout EA 基于一种众所周知的市场行为：交易时段之间的波动性变化。 亚洲交易时段的波动性通常较低，形成一个狭窄的价格区间。伦敦交易时段开盘后，波动性增加，价格往往会突破该区间 并继续朝突破方向移动。 该系统会交易这种突破，并在当天晚些时候波动性开始减弱时平仓。 它不使用指标或固定时间框架，这有助于减少过拟合。系统内部使用突破过滤器来避免低质量的突破交易。 该策略在 XAUUSD、USDJPY、BTCUSD、US30 和 DE40 等货币对上表现尤为出色。 同时交易多个市场可以实现强大的分散风险能力。 加入社区！ 公众社区：  点击这里！ 请私信我并附上购
Fantastic 4 MT5
Fan Yang
3 (2)
专家
Fantastic 4 Four-in-One Trading System Introduction Fantastic 4 is an automated trading EA integrating 5 mutually independent quantitative trading logics targeting XAUUSD. After long-term research, iterative optimization, historical backtesting and live market verification, each built-in strategy has exclusive entry rules, independent order management and customized risk control modules. All strategies run separately without mutual interference. The combination of four strategies with low correl
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Pulse Break EA
Alexandr Samonii
5 (1)
专家
Pulse Break EA 注意：为了获得与回测一致的结果，必须使用VPS服务器（伦敦或纽约）以及RAW账户（零点差、即时执行）（推荐经纪商：Tickmill 或 IC Markets）。 Pulse Break EA 是一款专业的算法交易系统，专为真实市场环境设计，充分考虑执行质量和流动性因素。 该EA采用高精度交易逻辑，强依赖超低点差和高速订单执行。当前版本用于功能扩展前的表现评估。 主要特点 优化的入场逻辑。适用于捕捉微小价格波动。 真实市场优化。考虑流动性提供商特性。 低点差环境。仅在低交易成本环境下有效。 易于使用。快速安装，无需复杂设置。 技术要求 账户类型。仅限ECN或RAW，点差从0.0开始。 基础设施。使用Equinix数据中心（LD4或LD5）的经纪商。 连接。VPS延迟1–2毫秒。建议避免使用个人电脑。 实盘交易特点 最终结果高度依赖技术环境。 策略测试环境为理想条件。 实盘交易中存在滑点、延迟及流动性影响。 不同经纪商的执行路径会导致结果差异。 当前版本目的 评估真实tick数据下的表现。 不同市场阶段的压力测试。 收集反馈用于优化。 未来发展 滑点控制模块。
FREE
Pulse Break Pro Gold
Alexandr Samonii
专家
Pulse Break Pro Gold Professional Trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Pulse Break Pro Gold is a modern Expert Advisor designed for automated Gold trading. The project focuses on stable execution, disciplined trading, transparent risk management and a professional user experience. For a limited time, the current version is available free of charge as part of an open public testing program. After the testing period ends, the product will transition to a commercial licensing model. Key Features
Golden Breakout Levels
Alexandr Samonii
指标
Golden Breakout Levels Professional Breakout Indicator for XAUUSD Golden Breakout Levels is a professional breakout indicator designed for traders who value signal quality, clean chart visualization, and fast decision-making . Instead of producing a large number of random signals, the indicator is designed to identify one primary trading opportunity during most trading days , allowing traders to focus on higher-quality market setups. Once a signal appears, the indicator automatically displays a
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Rick 2026.08.10 18:24 
 

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Alexandr Samonii
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来自开发人员的回复 Alexandr Samonii 2026.08.10 18:31
Thank you very much for your kind review! I really appreciate it.
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