Professional Breakout Indicator for XAUUSD

Golden Breakout Levels

Golden Breakout Levels is a professional breakout indicator designed for traders who value signal quality, clean chart visualization, and fast decision-making.

Instead of producing a large number of random signals, the indicator is designed to identify one primary trading opportunity during most trading days, allowing traders to focus on higher-quality market setups.

Once a signal appears, the indicator automatically displays a complete trading scenario directly on the chart.

Each trading setup includes

Trade direction

Entry price

Protective Stop Loss

Up to 5 Take Profit levels

Key price zones

Breakout confirmation

Distance to Stop Loss in points

Everything is displayed directly on the chart without the need for manual calculations or additional drawing tools.

Key Features

High-quality breakout signals

Complete trade scenario visualization

Up to 5 Take Profit levels

Automatic Stop Loss level

Visual support and resistance zones

Sound alerts

Push notifications

Clean and intuitive interface

Minimal chart clutter

Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold)

Designed for Efficient Trading

Golden Breakout Levels was created to improve signal quality rather than signal quantity.

Each setup is presented as a complete trading plan, allowing traders to evaluate the opportunity within seconds instead of manually drawing levels or calculating targets.

Clean and Practical Interface

The indicator keeps the chart organized while providing all essential trading information in one place.

Instead of switching between multiple tools, traders can immediately see:

the breakout confirmation;

the entry level;

the protective Stop Loss;

all available Take Profit targets.

Smart Notifications

To help you avoid missing important market opportunities, the indicator supports:

Sound Alerts

Popup Notifications

Push Notifications

You'll be notified as soon as a new trading setup is generated.

Recommended Settings

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

Timeframe: M15

The indicator can also be used as an additional confirmation tool within your own trading strategy.

Conclusion

Golden Breakout Levels is a professional trading indicator designed for traders who appreciate precision, clarity, and efficient market analysis.

It transforms every confirmed signal into a structured trading scenario, helping you analyze the market faster and trade with greater confidence.