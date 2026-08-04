Golden Breakout Levels

Golden Breakout Levels

Professional Breakout Indicator for XAUUSD

Golden Breakout Levels is a professional breakout indicator designed for traders who value signal quality, clean chart visualization, and fast decision-making.

Instead of producing a large number of random signals, the indicator is designed to identify one primary trading opportunity during most trading days, allowing traders to focus on higher-quality market setups.

Once a signal appears, the indicator automatically displays a complete trading scenario directly on the chart.

Each trading setup includes

  • Trade direction
  • Entry price
  • Protective Stop Loss
  • Up to 5 Take Profit levels
  • Key price zones
  • Breakout confirmation
  • Distance to Stop Loss in points

Everything is displayed directly on the chart without the need for manual calculations or additional drawing tools.

Key Features

  • High-quality breakout signals
  • Complete trade scenario visualization
  • Up to 5 Take Profit levels
  • Automatic Stop Loss level
  • Visual support and resistance zones
  • Sound alerts
  • Push notifications
  • Clean and intuitive interface
  • Minimal chart clutter
  • Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold)

Designed for Efficient Trading

Golden Breakout Levels was created to improve signal quality rather than signal quantity.

Each setup is presented as a complete trading plan, allowing traders to evaluate the opportunity within seconds instead of manually drawing levels or calculating targets.

Clean and Practical Interface

The indicator keeps the chart organized while providing all essential trading information in one place.

Instead of switching between multiple tools, traders can immediately see:

  • the breakout confirmation;
  • the entry level;
  • the protective Stop Loss;
  • all available Take Profit targets.

Smart Notifications

To help you avoid missing important market opportunities, the indicator supports:

  • Sound Alerts
  • Popup Notifications
  • Push Notifications

You'll be notified as soon as a new trading setup is generated.

Recommended Settings

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

Timeframe: M15

The indicator can also be used as an additional confirmation tool within your own trading strategy.

Conclusion

Golden Breakout Levels is a professional trading indicator designed for traders who appreciate precision, clarity, and efficient market analysis.

It transforms every confirmed signal into a structured trading scenario, helping you analyze the market faster and trade with greater confidence.


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Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
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Temirlan Kdyrkhan
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ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
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