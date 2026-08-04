Golden Breakout Levels
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 15
Professional Breakout Indicator for XAUUSD
Golden Breakout Levels is a professional breakout indicator designed for traders who value signal quality, clean chart visualization, and fast decision-making.
Instead of producing a large number of random signals, the indicator is designed to identify one primary trading opportunity during most trading days, allowing traders to focus on higher-quality market setups.
Once a signal appears, the indicator automatically displays a complete trading scenario directly on the chart.
Each trading setup includes
- Trade direction
- Entry price
- Protective Stop Loss
- Up to 5 Take Profit levels
- Key price zones
- Breakout confirmation
- Distance to Stop Loss in points
Everything is displayed directly on the chart without the need for manual calculations or additional drawing tools.
Key Features
- High-quality breakout signals
- Complete trade scenario visualization
- Up to 5 Take Profit levels
- Automatic Stop Loss level
- Visual support and resistance zones
- Sound alerts
- Push notifications
- Clean and intuitive interface
- Minimal chart clutter
- Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold)
Designed for Efficient Trading
Golden Breakout Levels was created to improve signal quality rather than signal quantity.
Each setup is presented as a complete trading plan, allowing traders to evaluate the opportunity within seconds instead of manually drawing levels or calculating targets.
Clean and Practical Interface
The indicator keeps the chart organized while providing all essential trading information in one place.
Instead of switching between multiple tools, traders can immediately see:
- the breakout confirmation;
- the entry level;
- the protective Stop Loss;
- all available Take Profit targets.
Smart Notifications
To help you avoid missing important market opportunities, the indicator supports:
- Sound Alerts
- Popup Notifications
- Push Notifications
You'll be notified as soon as a new trading setup is generated.
Recommended Settings
Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
Timeframe: M15
The indicator can also be used as an additional confirmation tool within your own trading strategy.
Conclusion
Golden Breakout Levels is a professional trading indicator designed for traders who appreciate precision, clarity, and efficient market analysis.
It transforms every confirmed signal into a structured trading scenario, helping you analyze the market faster and trade with greater confidence.