The Daily Ranger USTEC Ultimate EA is an intraday trading system designed to capture the full potential of the Nasdaq index's (also known as USTEC, US100, NAS100, NQ100) distinctive intraday volatility. The EA trades during the New York trading sesssion taking maximum 2 high quality intraday trades with SL and TP all the time.

NO GRID, NO MARTINGALE, NO ADDING TO LOSERS

The EA is tested with real tick data, the most accurate way to test an EA. Choose your preferred Risk Per Trade, and watch our EA navigate Nasdaq's dynamic price environment.





Key Features

Standalone Operation The EA works entirely independently, with no need for external webservers or APIs for trading decisions

Versatile Timeframes Fully compatible with any timeframe chart (M1, H1, H4, D1)

Non Directional Bias Strategically takes both long and short positions, maximising opportunities across any market conditions

Risk Management User-defined Percentage Risk Per Trade, with a recommended 2% Risk Per Trade, ensuring adaptability and user control

Single Position Policy No opposing positions for the same symbol at a time, compatible with both Hedging and Netting accounts

Account Compatibility Suitable for both Raw ECN and Standard spread accounts

Optimal Trading Times Default start and end times are based on thorough analysis of volume patterns in NASDAQ CFD and CME Futures (NQ) markets



Input Parameters Start Time If using major brokers like IC Markets or Tickmill, your MT5 terminal runs in the Moscow (GMT+3) time zone. No changes needed. For terminals running with different time zones, adjust the default start time accordingly (e.g. for GMT-1, the default start time of 13:00 GMT+3 becomes 9:00). DM me if you have any doubts. End Time Similar to the start time, adjust the default end time for different server time zones (e.g. For GMT-1, the default end time of 23:00 GMT+3 becomes 19:00) Risk Parameters Select from the default list of values for Risk Per Trade or choose a Custom value. If selecting Custom Risk Per Trade, enter the percentage in the specified field below

EA Identification Parameter Assign a positive number to uniquely identify trades placed by this EA. This is particularly useful when running multiple EAs on the same symbol



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Risk Disclaimer

Trading involves risk. Excessive leverage can result in losses, even with a profitable strategy. Backtest results are optimised and do not guarantee future performance. An EA may also incur losses due to glitches or incorrect inputs. Only trade with money you can afford to lose.