Daily Ranger USTEC Ultimate

The Daily Ranger USTEC Ultimate EA is an intraday trading system designed to capture the full potential of the Nasdaq index's (also known as USTEC, US100, NAS100, NQ100) distinctive intraday volatility. The EA trades during the New York trading sesssion taking maximum 2 high quality intraday trades with SL and TP all the time.

NO GRID, NO MARTINGALE, NO ADDING TO LOSERS

The EA is tested with real tick data, the most accurate way to test an EA. Choose your preferred Risk Per Trade, and watch our EA navigate Nasdaq's dynamic price environment.


Key Features

  • Standalone Operation
The EA works entirely independently, with no need for external webservers or APIs for trading decisions
  • Versatile Timeframes
Fully compatible with any timeframe chart (M1, H1, H4, D1)
  • Non Directional Bias
Strategically takes both long and short positions, maximising opportunities across any market conditions
  • Risk Management
User-defined Percentage Risk Per Trade, with a recommended 2% Risk Per Trade, ensuring adaptability and user control
  • Single Position Policy
No opposing positions for the same symbol at a time, compatible with both Hedging and Netting accounts
  • Account Compatibility
Suitable for both Raw ECN and Standard spread accounts
  • Optimal Trading Times
Default start and end times are based on thorough analysis of volume patterns in NASDAQ CFD and CME Futures (NQ) markets


Input Parameters

  • Start Time
If using major brokers like IC Markets or Tickmill, your MT5 terminal runs in the Moscow (GMT+3) time zone. No changes needed. For terminals running with different time zones, adjust the default start time accordingly (e.g. for GMT-1, the default start time of 13:00 GMT+3 becomes 9:00). DM me if you have any doubts.
  • End Time
Similar to the start time, adjust the default end time for different server time zones (e.g. For GMT-1, the default end time of 23:00 GMT+3 becomes 19:00)
  • Risk Parameters
Select from the default list of values for Risk Per Trade or choose a Custom value. If selecting Custom Risk Per Trade, enter the percentage in the specified field below
  • EA Identification Parameter
Assign a positive number to uniquely identify trades placed by this EA. This is particularly useful when running multiple EAs on the same symbol


Don't settle for less, unlock advanced profitability potential and elevate your trading to new levels with the Ultimate series. Grab your copy NOW!!!






    Risk Disclaimer

    Trading involves risk. Excessive leverage can result in losses, even with a profitable strategy. Backtest results are optimised and do not guarantee future performance. An EA may also incur losses due to glitches or incorrect inputs. Only trade with money you can afford to lose.

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