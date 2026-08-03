Portfolio Command Desk

Envelope monitoring for multi-EA accounts. Each magic number is watched against its own backtest; you get a traffic light on the chart and an alert only when a state changes. Includes the full free measurement layer.

What it is

You run several Expert Advisors on one account. This utility reads their closed history, groups it by magic number, and watches every system against its own backtest: a traffic light on the chart, and an alert only when a state actually changes. Underneath sits a full measurement layer - per-system statistics, combined drawdown, correlation, Monte Carlo. It never places an order.

What this adds over the free Desk

The free Portfolio Correlation Desk measures your portfolio. This one stands guard over it.

Free edition: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/188832

Every system is watched against its own backtest. You give each magic number two figures: the backtest maximum drawdown and the longest losing streak. The Desk turns them into thresholds and shows a traffic light on the roster - OK, WATCH, BREACH.

It speaks only when something changes. A system crossing into WATCH is one message - terminal Alert, push to your phone, e-mail, your choice. No repeats while it stays there, and one message when it recovers. Restarting the terminal does not replay old alerts.

Several terminals, one view. Run it on every MetaTrader on your VPS and let one of them aggregate the rest: one combined drawdown, one correlation matrix, one roster across all of them.

Everything the free edition measures is included and unchanged.

The envelope

The idea comes from a simple question: is this system still behaving like its backtest, or has it left that envelope?

You answer with one input line, and the syntax is printed right on the input dialog:

111=800/6;222=650/4
(magic = maxDD / maxConsecLoss)

From those two figures per system the Desk builds the thresholds:

  • WATCH when the current drawdown reaches 1.5x your reference, or the live losing streak reaches max(1.5x, +3) of your reference streak.
  • BREACH when the current drawdown reaches 2.0x the reference.
  • OK again when it comes back down - one recovery message, not a stream. A small hysteresis band keeps a value hovering at a line from flapping.

Systems without a reference simply show a grey NO REF badge. They are still measured, just not judged.

The envelope watches the CURRENT drawdown, not the all-time record - a system that recovers turns green again, which is the whole point.

It still measures

The complete free layer is inside: per-system statistics, standalone vs combined drawdown with the compression ratio, the Monte Carlo reshuffle with percentiles, and the correlation heat map on daily, weekly or monthly profit and loss. If you only want measurement, the free Portfolio Correlation Desk is that product.

Multi-terminal

Each terminal runs the same EA with a role, named in plain words on the input dialog: "this terminal only", "publish this terminal into the hub folder", or "aggregate every published terminal".

Publishers write their closed history into the shared MetaTrader folder; the hub merges every published terminal with its own trades and runs the whole analysis on the combined data. All terminals must be on the same machine or VPS - that is where the shared folder lives. The hub view refreshes within one refresh period, about 15 seconds.

The hub shows plain magic numbers, with no terminal prefix, to keep the panel readable. For efficient tracking we recommend giving EAs on different terminals different magic numbers.

Alerts always fire on the terminal that owns the system, so nothing is ever notified twice.

The panels

ROSTER - one row per system with a colored STATE cell, then the full statistics: trades, win rate, profit factor, payoff, expectancy in R, streaks, max drawdown, DD in R, net.

PORTFOLIO - the ENVELOPE line first (how many ok / watch / breach / no ref), with the balance all-time high and its age on the right. Then compression, Monte Carlo and correlation, as in the free edition.

CORRELATION - the heat map. Axis labels are drawn at a slant so full magic numbers stay readable even with forty systems on the grid.

A new balance high is one quiet notification too, with how long the previous peak stood.

Inputs

The dialog is grouped, and the envelope group carries the syntax in its own heading so you never have to look it up.

Envelope

  • refs - one line, one entry per system: 111=800/6;222=650/4 . Read it as magic = maximum drawdown / longest losing streak, both taken from that system's backtest. Spaces are fine, a trailing semicolon is fine, and a repeated magic simply overrides the earlier one. Systems you leave out are still measured; they just show a grey NO REF badge instead of being judged. Malformed entries are skipped and counted in the log so a typo never passes unnoticed.

Notifications

  • master switch for all channels - one flag to silence everything without losing your per-channel setup.
  • terminal Alert window - the pop-up inside MetaTrader.
  • push - to the MetaQuotes app on your phone. Needs your MetaQuotes ID in the terminal options; if it is missing, the log says so once.
  • e-mail - needs SMTP configured in the terminal options, same one-time note if it is not.

Multi-terminal

  • role of this terminal - three plain choices: this terminal only, publish this terminal into the hub folder, or aggregate every published terminal. Publishers write their history to the shared folder; the aggregator merges all of them with its own trades.
  • terminal label in the hub - a short name for this terminal. Left empty it uses the account number. Only used to tell published files apart, not shown on the panel.

Data

  • P/L bucketing granularity - correlate on daily, weekly or monthly results. Monthly is the default and the safest; on sparse daily buckets the empty cells pull correlations toward zero. Weekly suits accounts that trade often.
  • min closed trades per magic - systems below this count are left out of the report and out of the combined portfolio, so the comparison stays like for like. Raise it if young systems are muddying the picture.
  • include magic 0 - off by default. On most terminals that bucket holds manual trades and any EA left on its default magic.
  • labels: 111=Trend A;222=Mean Rev B - give systems names instead of numbers: 111=Trend A;222=Mean Rev B . Names appear on the roster, the heat map axis and in the alert text.
  • refresh period, seconds - how often the panel looks for new closed trades, 5 to 300. The aggregator also re-reads the published files on this beat, so it sets how fresh the combined view is.

Monte Carlo

  • reshuffles - how many times your period results are reordered, 100 to 100000. 2000 is plenty.
  • 0 = random, other = repeatable - the seed. 0 draws a random seed each run. Any other value makes the percentiles repeatable, which matters when the figure goes into a report or a comparison over time.
  • balance for the percent line - reference balance used only to express the 95th percentile drawdown as a percentage.

Panels

  • roster table, compression + Monte Carlo block, correlation heat map - turn each block on or off independently.
  • label systems S01, S02 ... - hides real magic numbers behind generic labels. Useful for screenshots and for sharing results.
  • left offset / top offset - where the panels sit on the chart, in pixels from the top left corner.
  • roster rows shown - 5 to 64. Cap it when you have more systems than you want on screen; the ones with the largest net still come first.
  • heat map max side - the largest square the grid may occupy, in pixels. The cell size follows from it.
  • skip heat map above this many systems - above this count the heat map is skipped, because the grid would need more rectangles than the chart can redraw comfortably. The other panels carry on.

Demo

  • show a stamped demo dataset while the account has no closed trades - a deterministic sample portfolio with the traffic light live on it, so you can see the product working before you have history. Every title carries [DEMO DATA]. Demo data never notifies, never writes CSV and never touches the state file. Your first real closed trade replaces it permanently.

Export

  • write PCMD_*.csv to MQL5\Files - writes the roster (including the state column) and the correlation matrix to disk on each refresh. Disabled automatically while the demo dataset is on display.

What it does not do

It never places, modifies or closes an order. It does not produce signals or predictions. It does not connect to any network or external service - the multi-terminal hub is plain files in the shared MetaTrader folder on your own machine.

Drawdowns are measured on closed trades and do not include the floating excursion of open positions. Alerts require the terminal to be running, which on a VPS it is.

Getting started

Attach to any chart. Type your references. Turn on the channels you want. If you run several terminals, pick the roles. Done - it only talks to you when a state changes.

MetaTrader 5.

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Napat Puangjunkum
专家
XAU NINE PALACE CHI MATRIX  Ancient Martial Arts Spatial Geometry Applied to Gold Trading XAU Nine Palace Chi Matrix is an elite algorithmic trading system built exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). Based on the profound Nine-Palace Chi Mapping Theory, the EA divides the market into a dynamic 3x3 spatial grid. It reads the "Chi" (Volume & Momentum Flow) in real-time.  If the central palace faces a heavy onslaught, the AI instantly dodges the impact and ambushes the market from its blind spots (Bac
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实用工具
Overview Breakout Meter is a price action tool that identifies key breakout zones based on recent daily price activity. It highlights areas where momentum is likely to trigger, helping traders anticipate breakouts or reversals with minimal configuration. How It Works The EA analyzes a user-defined number of recent daily candles and marks high and low zones where price has shown strong reactions. It automatically updates levels with new data and removes outdated zones to keep charts clear. Users
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Thanavut Patchasub
专家
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Erdem Kuyumcu
专家
This strategy is use differences between moving avarages and supported by the RSI. It can be used semi-automated trading systems, hedging, and the pair tradings. In pair tradings ı used this strategy  for a long time to looking for good long and short opportunities. Key Features: Smart Moving Average Spreads : Harness the dual strategy of EMA and SMA to adapt dynamically to market trends, ensuring timely and accurate trade entries. RSI-Based Momentum Analysis : Capitalize on RSI-driven signals
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Shamary A Guy
实用工具
This EA performs with a Hedging strategy by which Buy and Sell signals are from the MACD indicator.... The lot sizes in the input are Custome for you to adjust as you pleased, so you are able to improve your hedging style. Inputs. Close Money-   this option is basically the take profit in ($), for example if you set the close money at $20 the   EA  will automatically close all trades when your overall profit is $20. Nearby Hedge Pips-   this basically determine the   distance of pips  between yo
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Sirikorn Rungsang
4.83 (6)
实用工具
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Trinh Dat
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实用工具
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
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Siarhei Vashchylka
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实用工具
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Shaoping Kuang
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4.87 (31)
实用工具
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider 是一个易于使用且完全可自定义的工具，它允许向 Telegram 的聊天室、频道或群组发送 指定 的信号，将您的账户变为一个 信号提供商 。 与大多数竞争产品不同，它不使用 DLL 导入。 [ 演示 ] [ 手册 ] [ MT4 版本 ] [ Discord 版本 ] [ Telegram 频道 ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] 设置 提供了逐步的 用户指南 。 不需要了解 Telegram API；开发者提供了您所需的一切。 关键特性 能够自定义发送给订阅者的订单详情 您可以创建分层的订阅模型，例如铜、银、金。其中金订阅获得所有信号等。 通过 id、符号或评论过滤订单 包括执行订单的图表截图 在发送的截图上绘制已关闭的订单，以便额外核实 延迟发送新订单消息的可能性，以便在发送前对位置进行调整 订单详情完全透明： 新的市场订单*带截图 订单修改（止损、获利） 已关闭的订单*带截图 部分关闭的订单** 新的挂单 修改的挂单（进场价格） 挂单激活（作为新的市场订单附加） 已删除的挂单 历史订单报告
Patrex pro
Chioma Obunadike
5 (2)
实用工具
Patrex Pro: Maximize Your Trading Potential Patrex Pro is an advanced trading bot designed to help traders optimize their trading strategies and maximize their potential returns. With its cutting-edge technology and user-friendly interface, Patrex Pro is the ultimate tool for traders seeking to elevate their trading game. Get MT4 Version Key Features: 1. Position Hedging: Patrex Pro allows users to hedge their positions based on their individual risk tolerance and market analysis. 2. Advanced R
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.92 (12)
实用工具
EASY Insight AIO – 全能智能交易一站式解决方案 概述 想象一下，您可以在几秒钟内扫描整个市场——外汇、黄金、加密货币、指数，甚至股票——无需手动筛选图表、繁琐安装或配置指标。 EASY Insight AIO 是您专为 AI 交易打造的即装即用数据导出工具。它将整个市场快照一次性输出为简洁的 CSV 文件，直接支持 ChatGPT、Claude、Gemini、Perplexity 等各类 AI 平台的即时分析。 无需窗口切换，无需图表叠加，也没有任何杂乱。只需纯净、结构化的数据自动导出，让您专注于基于数据的高效决策，无需再盯盘耗时。 为什么选择 EASY Insight AIO？ 真正的一体化 • 无需设置，无需安装指标，无图表叠加。只需安装、运行并导出——就是这么简单。 多资产全覆盖 • 扫描分析外汇、金属、加密货币、指数、股票——您的券商所能提供的一切市场。 AI 专属数据导出 • 高度结构化、针对 AI 优化的 CSV 文件，直接适配主流智能工具和平台。 完整导出内容： • 三个可选周期的货币强度分析 • 净多头头寸变化体现市场情绪 • 成交量变化、
Orderflow Footprint Futures Chart
Abdul Jalil
实用工具
FUTURES ORDERFLOW FOOTPRINT CHART Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 1.01| Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization STRATEGY TESTER USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROL
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.73 (22)
实用工具
Grid Manual是一个交易面板，用于处理订单网格。 该实用程序是通用的，具有灵活的设置和直观的界面。 它不仅可以在亏损方向上设置订单网格，还可以在盈利方向上设置订单网格。 交易者不需要创建和维护订单网格，实用程序会这样做。 打开一个订单就足够了，Grid manual会自动为它创建一个订单网格，并伴随它直到非常关闭。 完整说明和演示版 此處 。 该实用程序的主要特性和功能： 伴隨以任何方式打開的訂單，包括從移動終端打開的訂單。 適用於兩種類型的網格：“限制”和“停止”。 使用兩種方法計算網格間距：固定和動態（基於 ATR 指標）。 允許您更改未結訂單網格的設置。 顯示圖表上每個網格的盈虧平衡水平。 顯示每個網格的利潤率。 允許您一鍵關閉網格中的盈利訂單。 讓您一鍵關閉每個訂單網格。 允許您對訂單網格應用追踪止損功能。 允許您在訂單網格上應用將訂單網格的止損轉移到盈虧平衡水平的功能。 相對於訂單網格的盈虧平衡水平自動重新排列止盈（僅在限價網格模式下，距離取決於所選的計算類型：“保守”或“激進”）。 最多可管理 20 個訂單網格，每個網格最多可包含 100 個訂單。 計算初始手數時，
Axiom Trade
Issam Kassas
实用工具
This product was created for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds. 50% OFF LAUNCH OFFER:  Axiom Trade is currently available for a $30 monthly rental or a $99 lifetime license. The lifetime price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. Axiom Trade is a complete visual trading, risk-calculation, order-management, recovery, and Grid system designed to help traders prepare and control trades directly from one MetaTrader 5 chart. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom T
AZT Plocker
Ntobeko Zulu
实用工具
The AZT Profit Locker is an advanced automated risk-management utility designed specifically for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) traders who want to remove emotional interference and protect their hard-earned profits. Traders aren't just fighting the Forex market, they're fighting their own biology. Fear, Greed and Anxiety lead to holding losers too long and cutting winners too early. The utility flips the script by removing emotion from risk management. Operating as a dedicated automated risk manager, this
BlueDigitsFx Command Center MT5
Ziggy Janssen
实用工具
Official BlueDigitsFx Ecosystem Access Get infrastructure updates, workflow resources, product releases, and ecosystem access through the official BlueDigitsFx ecosystem. Telegram Ecosystem Website MT4 Version BlueDigitsFx Command Center — MT5 Trading Dashboard for Execution, Risk Management & Market Analysis BlueDigitsFx Command Center is a professional MT5 execution and workflow dashboard designed to help traders manage entries, risk, market direction, momentum, and session awareness from
Signal Trading View to MT5 Pro
Mirel Daniel Gheonu
4.5 (2)
实用工具
Signal TradingView to MT5 Pro Automator TradingView 与 MetaTrader 5 之间的即时专业执行 使用最强大的桥梁，将 TradingView 警报与 MT5 中的实际执行连接起来，实现交易策略的自动化。这款 Expert Advisor 专为要求速度、灵活性和完美风险管理的交易者设计，可将任何警报消息转化为精确的市价或限价订单。 优势与特点 通用解析引擎（专有）： 先进技术，能够自动识别并提取任何警报格式中的数据。您不再受限于单一的死板格式；系统会自动理解交易品种（Symbol）、操作（Action）、价格（Price）、止损（SL）和止盈（TP）。 实时执行： 极速轮询技术（低于 1 秒），经过优化可将延迟降至最低。接收到信号后，订单将在毫秒内执行。 机构级风险管理： 基于以下方式自动精确计算手数： 净值/余额百分比（% of Equity/Balance）： 每笔交易承担固定账户百分比的风险。 风险金额（Risk Amount）： 设定在触发止损时损失的固定货币金额（例如：100 美元）。 固定手数（Static Lots）
AI Agents Supervisor
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
实用工具
AI Agent Supervisor is NOT an Expert Advisor. AI Agent Supervisor   is a   multi-agent AI risk & portfolio supervisor   that watches every EA on your account and intervenes in real time.  WANT AN AI PORTFOLIO MANAGER WATCHING YOUR FLEET 24/7?   Run your fleet on the same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating unique data streams. The Supervisor r
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Volume Trio
Seckin Erkut
指标
Three institutional lenses. One deterministic engine. Most tools show you one dimension of the market. This indicator fuses the three that professionals cross-check constantly — and makes them talk to each other on a single chart: WHERE — Session Volume Profile. Per-session horizontal profiles with POC, VAH/VAL and a shaded Value Area, split into buying vs. selling pressure. You see the levels the market has actually accepted — and the thin air pockets it hasn't. WHEN — CVD Pressure Divergence.
FREE
Prop Firm Circuit Breaker
Seckin Erkut
实用工具
Hard limits for prop firm and challenge accounts Prop firm rules are not suggestions. Breach the daily loss limit by one dollar and the account is gone, whatever the equity curve looked like an hour earlier. The problem is that the rule lives on the firm's server while your positions live in your terminal, and nothing in MetaTrader 5 connects the two. Prop Firm Circuit Breaker sits on one chart and watches the whole account. The name is literal: an exchange halts trading when a threshold is bre
FREE
Portfolio Correlation Desk
Seckin Erkut
实用工具
Read-only analytics for accounts running several EAs. Groups your closed trades by magic number and measures how much of their combined risk actually cancels out. Free measurement edition. The monitoring and alerting edition is Portfolio Command Desk:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/188884 The problem You run five Expert Advisors. Each backtest looked fine on its own. But the account does not trade five systems, it trades one portfolio, and no report in MetaTrader tells you how those sys
FREE
Veteran Army FX
Seckin Erkut
专家
Start with the loss, not the profit. First decide how deep a drawdown you are willing to sit through — 5-10%, 20-30%, or more — and then let the system go after returns inside that limit. That is the order Veteran Army FX works in. And because no one knows which pair will produce the next real move, it keeps watch over eleven of them at once on the H4 timeframe, both directions, instead of betting the account on a single chart. At a glance Markets: 13 FX pairs, long and short, on the H4 timefram
Volume Trio Multi
Seckin Erkut
指标
Volume Trio Multi is a three-layer market-structure tool for MetaTrader 5: session Volume Profile (POC, VAH/VAL, Value Area), a CVD volume-pressure histogram with a strict Regular divergence engine, and anchored VWAP with standard-deviation bands — extended with a watchlist scanner that runs all three across the symbols in your Market Watch. This is the Pro edition of my free indicator, Volume Trio. The base engine is identical, so this page describes only what Pro adds. For the three layers the
Veteran Army Gold
Seckin Erkut
专家
Start with the loss, not the profit. First decide how deep a drawdown you are willing to sit through — and then let the system go after returns inside that limit. That is the order Veteran Army Gold works in. And because gold does not move the way currencies move, it works the market one price level at a time, buying and selling, instead of betting the account on a single idea. The same discipline behind Veteran Army FX, applied to a single market that behaves like nothing else. At a glance Mark
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