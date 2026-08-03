CandleCountdown PRO

What it is

Candle Countdown Pro

Candle Countdown Pro is a lightweight MetaTrader 5 indicator that shows a live countdown to the close of the current candle right on your chart. It counts down every second — from the moment a candle opens until it closes — so you always know exactly how much time is left before the next candle forms.

It was built for traders who trade candle close (e.g., entries, exits or alerts at bar close) and need a precise, always-visible timer without any lag.

Advantages

Always accurate — even in quiet markets. The timer uses a smart server-time estimate, so it keeps counting smoothly even when the market barely ticks (many timers freeze in these conditions).

The timer uses a smart server-time estimate, so it keeps counting smoothly even when the market barely ticks (many timers freeze in these conditions). No clutter, no flicker. Only one clean countdown label; chart objects are pre-created and updated only when the text changes.

Only one clean countdown label; chart objects are pre-created and updated only when the text changes. Ultra-lightweight. A single 1-second timer and zero indicator buffers — it barely uses CPU or memory, even on many charts at once.

A single 1-second timer and zero indicator buffers — it barely uses CPU or memory, even on many charts at once. Never shows twice. The indicator self-heals on start: any old or leftover timer objects on the chart are automatically cleaned up (v1.01).

The indicator self-heals on start: any old or leftover timer objects on the chart are automatically cleaned up (v1.01). Easy to read at a glance. Adaptive time format — H:MM:SS on hourly+ charts, MM:SS on lower timeframes — with a fixed width so the text never jumps around.

Adaptive time format — H:MM:SS on hourly+ charts, MM:SS on lower timeframes — with a fixed width so the text never jumps around. Clear warning at the end. The countdown turns red in the final 5% so you know a candle close is imminent.

The countdown turns so you know a candle close is imminent. Fully customisable. Colour, size, position, style and alerts are all adjustable — no coding required.

Colour, size, position, style and alerts are all adjustable — no coding required. Optional alerts at candle close. Sound, popup, push notification or email — choose your own channels.

Features

Live countdown pinned to the tick/price line in the right margin (or follow the current candle, or fixed position)

in the right margin (or follow the current candle, or fixed position) 4 display modes : Minimal / Standard / Professional / Extended

: Minimal / Standard / Professional / Extended Optional loading pie chart that shows remaining time as a filled sector (Professional mode)

that shows remaining time as a filled sector (Professional mode) Optional timeframe and symbol labels, spread display (Extended mode)

3 countdown formats: MM:SS , 3m 12s , or 192 sec

MM:SS , 3m 12s , or 192 sec Single-colour design with optional dynamic colour zones (yellow → red) as the candle nears its close

(yellow → red) as the candle nears its close Built-in MT5 price line or a custom price line (style, width, colour, opacity)

(style, width, colour, opacity) Alerts on candle close: pulse (last 10 s), flash , sound , popup , push , email

(last 10 s), , , , , Works on all timeframes and all symbols

Input Parameters

Theme

Parameter Description Colour theme Dark (black – for light charts), Light (white – for dark charts), or Custom Auto theme Mirror the colour of the current candle (bull/bear), overrides the theme Custom base colour Base text colour when Custom theme is selected Custom alert colour Yellow-zone colour (Custom theme) Custom critical colour Red-zone colour (Custom theme) Dynamic colour zones Off = single colour; On = colours change as time runs out Yellow starts below % Countdown turns yellow below this % remaining (default 75) Red starts below % Countdown turns red below this % remaining (default 20) All-red below % Everything turns red in the final % of the countdown (default 5)

Display

Parameter Description Display mode Minimal ( 03:12 ) / Standard ( M5 \| 03:12 ) / Professional (+ pie) / Extended (+ symbol & spread) Show timeframe Show the timeframe label next to the countdown Show pie Show the loading pie chart (Professional mode) Show symbol Show the symbol name (Extended mode) Countdown format Adaptive H:MM:SS / MM:SS , 3m 12s , or 192 sec Alignment Left / Centre / Right (fixed-position mode)

Position

Parameter Description Position mode Follow the price line, follow the current candle, or fixed screen position Offset X Horizontal offset in pixels (default 20) Offset Y Vertical offset in pixels (default 0)

Appearance

Parameter Description Font Font family (default Segoe UI) Font size 6–40 px (default 10 — small and compact) Bold Bold text on/off Opacity Text transparency, 10–100% (default 100)

Price line

Parameter Description Price line mode Use the built-in MT5 last-price line or draw a custom line Custom line width Thickness of the custom line (1–5) Custom line style Dashed, dotted, solid, etc. Custom line colour Colour of the custom line Custom line opacity Transparency of the custom line, 10–100%

Alerts (candle close)

Parameter Description Pulse last 10 s Pulse the text colour during the final 10 seconds Flash at close Flash the text once when the candle closes Play sound Play a sound on candle close Sound file Sound file name in MQL5\Sounds (default alert.wav) Popup Show a popup alert on candle close Push Send a push notification on candle close Email Send an email on candle close (set up in MT5 Options → Email)

Performance

Parameter Description Update every (s) Refresh interval in seconds (default 1) Animation Off = no colour transitions (lightest on CPU)

Version 1.01 — compatible with all MetaTrader 5 builds (x64 / AVX2+).