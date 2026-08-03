CandleCountdown PRO

Candle Countdown Pro 

What it is

Candle Countdown Pro is a lightweight MetaTrader 5 indicator that shows a live countdown to the close of the current candle right on your chart. It counts down every second — from the moment a candle opens until it closes — so you always know exactly how much time is left before the next candle forms.

It was built for traders who trade candle close (e.g., entries, exits or alerts at bar close) and need a precise, always-visible timer without any lag.

Advantages

  • Always accurate — even in quiet markets. The timer uses a smart server-time estimate, so it keeps counting smoothly even when the market barely ticks (many timers freeze in these conditions).
  • No clutter, no flicker. Only one clean countdown label; chart objects are pre-created and updated only when the text changes.
  • Ultra-lightweight. A single 1-second timer and zero indicator buffers — it barely uses CPU or memory, even on many charts at once.
  • Never shows twice. The indicator self-heals on start: any old or leftover timer objects on the chart are automatically cleaned up (v1.01).
  • Easy to read at a glance. Adaptive time format —  H:MM:SS  on hourly+ charts,  MM:SS  on lower timeframes — with a fixed width so the text never jumps around.
  • Clear warning at the end. The countdown turns red in the final 5% so you know a candle close is imminent.
  • Fully customisable. Colour, size, position, style and alerts are all adjustable — no coding required.
  • Optional alerts at candle close. Sound, popup, push notification or email — choose your own channels.

Features

  • Live countdown pinned to the tick/price line in the right margin (or follow the current candle, or fixed position)
  • 4 display modes: Minimal / Standard / Professional / Extended
  • Optional loading pie chart that shows remaining time as a filled sector (Professional mode)
  • Optional timeframe and symbol labels, spread display (Extended mode)
  • 3 countdown formats:  MM:SS ,  3m 12s , or  192 sec
  • Single-colour design with optional dynamic colour zones (yellow → red) as the candle nears its close
  • Built-in MT5 price line or a custom price line (style, width, colour, opacity)
  • Alerts on candle close: pulse (last 10 s), flash, sound, popup, push, email
  • Works on all timeframes and all symbols

Input Parameters

Theme

Parameter Description
Colour theme Dark (black – for light charts), Light (white – for dark charts), or Custom
Auto theme Mirror the colour of the current candle (bull/bear), overrides the theme
Custom base colour Base text colour when Custom theme is selected
Custom alert colour Yellow-zone colour (Custom theme)
Custom critical colour Red-zone colour (Custom theme)
Dynamic colour zones Off = single colour; On = colours change as time runs out
Yellow starts below % Countdown turns yellow below this % remaining (default 75)
Red starts below % Countdown turns red below this % remaining (default 20)
All-red below % Everything turns red in the final % of the countdown (default 5)

Display

Parameter Description
Display mode Minimal ( 03:12 ) / Standard ( M5 \| 03:12 ) / Professional (+ pie) / Extended (+ symbol & spread)
Show timeframe Show the timeframe label next to the countdown
Show pie Show the loading pie chart (Professional mode)
Show symbol Show the symbol name (Extended mode)
Countdown format Adaptive  H:MM:SS  /  MM:SS ,  3m 12s , or  192 sec
Alignment Left / Centre / Right (fixed-position mode)

Position

Parameter Description
Position mode Follow the price line, follow the current candle, or fixed screen position
Offset X Horizontal offset in pixels (default 20)
Offset Y Vertical offset in pixels (default 0)

Appearance

Parameter Description
Font Font family (default Segoe UI)
Font size 6–40 px (default 10 — small and compact)
Bold Bold text on/off
Opacity Text transparency, 10–100% (default 100)

Price line

Parameter Description
Price line mode Use the built-in MT5 last-price line or draw a custom line
Custom line width Thickness of the custom line (1–5)
Custom line style Dashed, dotted, solid, etc.
Custom line colour Colour of the custom line
Custom line opacity Transparency of the custom line, 10–100%

Alerts (candle close)

Parameter Description
Pulse last 10 s Pulse the text colour during the final 10 seconds
Flash at close Flash the text once when the candle closes
Play sound Play a sound on candle close
Sound file Sound file name in  MQL5\Sounds  (default alert.wav)
Popup Show a popup alert on candle close
Push Send a push notification on candle close
Email Send an email on candle close (set up in MT5 Options → Email)

Performance

Parameter Description
Update every (s) Refresh interval in seconds (default 1)
Animation Off = no colour transitions (lightest on CPU)

Version 1.01 — compatible with all MetaTrader 5 builds (x64 / AVX2+).


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Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Indicators
ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicators
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Volume flow Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT4  HERE Here our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis  Master Edition is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to visualize market structure through the lens of volume and money flow. Unlike standard volume indicators, this tool displays a Daily Volume Profile
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Indicators
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Indicators
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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