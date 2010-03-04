Jaguar Gold Sniper

Jaguar Sniper GOLD — Expert Advisor for XAU/USD





Jaguar Sniper GOLD is a precision Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the M5 chart, combining an Ichimoku Kinko Hyo-based entry engine with a dynamic risk management system intended for small capital accounts.





Strategy





The EA identifies directional breaks of the cloud (Kumo) of the Ichimoku system, confirming the signal with the crossing of Tenkan-sen and Kijun-sen before enabling each trade. A minimum cloud width filter prevents entries into areas of low volatility or sideways market, prioritizing moves with true directional potential.





Risk and capital management

Fixed lot or calculation by percentage of risk on the balance

Mandatory Stop Loss on each trade, with minimum distance automatically adjusted to the broker

Dynamic and progressive trailing stop, which accelerates profit protection as the trade progresses in favor

Automatic closing by profit target in pips

Maximum spread filter and configurable hourly filter to avoid low liquidity sessions

Real-time dashboard





Visual panel integrated into the chart showing live: symbol and spread, Tenkan-sen, Kijun-sen and cloud limits values, current Ichimoku signal, pending orders, open positions and floating profit, and hourly session status.





Recommended specifications





XAU/USD Pair (Gold)

M5 Temporality

Recommended capital USD 300

Recommended broker IC Markets

Raw Spread/ECN Account Type (low spreads, fast execution)

Suggested leverage 1:500 or higher