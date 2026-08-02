Smart Structure Buy Sell Signals is a visual market structure indicator developed primarily for Gold (XAUUSD) intraday trading on MetaTrader 5.

The indicator combines market structure, momentum, liquidity behaviour and supply-demand zones to identify potential Buy and Sell opportunities. It provides clear trading levels while keeping the final trading decision completely under the user’s control.

This is a manual trading indicator. It does not open, modify or close real trades.

Main Features

• Clear Buy and Sell arrows

• Multi-timeframe market analysis

• M5 market structure detection

• M15 directional confirmation

• H1 higher-timeframe trend warning

• BOS and CHoCH identification

• Liquidity sweep and reclaim detection

• Support and resistance rejection setups

• Supply and demand zones

• Premium and discount market areas

• Suggested Entry price

• Two Stop Loss levels

• Two Take Profit levels

• Active signal information panel

• Pop-up alerts

• Optional mobile push notifications

• Visual monitoring of active signals

• CSV signal history for personal review

Two Stop Loss Levels

Every signal displays two Stop Loss references:

Structure SL

This level represents the market-structure invalidation point associated with the setup.

Extended SL

This is a wider protective level that provides additional space for normal Gold volatility and temporary price fluctuations.

Two Take Profit Levels

Every signal also displays two Take Profit references:

Take Profit

The primary target is calculated using nearby market structure, liquidity and available price movement.

Extended Take Profit

The second target is intended for traders who want to retain part of their position for a potentially larger market move.

A trader may close the entire position at the first Take Profit or use partial profit-taking by closing part of the position at the first target and allowing the remaining portion to continue towards the Extended Take Profit.

Signal Logic

The indicator uses M5 market structure as the main setup framework. M15 provides directional confirmation, while H1 displays a broader market-direction warning.

Entry confirmation is evaluated using completed lower-timeframe candles. The indicator can identify structure continuation, liquidity sweep-reclaim and support-resistance rejection setups.

Signals that do not meet the configured minimum risk-to-reward requirement are rejected.

Default Configuration

The default settings are configured primarily for Gold (XAUUSD):

• Structure timeframe: M5

• Directional confirmation: M15

• Higher-timeframe warning: H1

• Entry confirmation: Completed lower-timeframe candles

The indicator may load on other instruments, but its default Stop Loss, Take Profit and volatility settings are calibrated for XAUUSD. Users should test and adjust the inputs before applying it to another market.

Important Information

All Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit prices are visual analytical references. Users must place and manage trades manually.

Signals do not guarantee future market performance. Broker prices, spreads, execution conditions and market volatility may affect actual trading results.

Test the indicator on a demo account before using it for live trading and always apply appropriate risk management.