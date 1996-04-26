Anchored VWAP plus Bands MT4
- Индикаторы
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- Версия: 1.0
- Активации: 5
Anchored VWAP — 5 draggable anchors with deviation bands
Volume-weighted average price anchored to user-defined points on the chart. Drop an anchor where you want the VWAP to start — earnings, swing high/low, session open, any event — and the indicator recalculates from that bar forward.
What it does:
- Up to 5 independent anchors, each with its own VWAP line and color, running simultaneously on the same chart
- 2 configurable σ deviation bands (default ±1σ and ±2σ) attachable to any single anchor of your choice
- Draggable anchor arrows — move an anchor anywhere on the chart, VWAP recomputes instantly
- Click-to-reposition in edit mode: click any bar to move the active anchor there
- Stable anchor IDs across timeframes — switching TF does not break or reset your anchors
Keyboard controls (edit mode):
- E — toggle edit mode (draggable / locked)
- W — cycle active anchor
- R — reset all anchors to defaults
- Click on chart (while in edit mode) — jump the active anchor to the clicked bar
Customization (13 inputs):
- Number of anchors shown: 1 to 5
- Individual color per anchor (5 separate color inputs)
- VWAP line width
- Toggle deviation bands on/off
- Choose which anchor carries the bands
- Two independent deviation multipliers (σ)
- Two band colors
- Band line width
- Anchor size (1–5)
Why use anchored VWAP?
Anchored VWAP tells you the average price paid by traders since a specific event — not since session open like standard VWAP. Use it to track:
- Post-news buyer/seller positioning
- Intraday institutional accumulation zones
- Trend health after a swing pivot
- Reversion targets after a deviation spike
Compatibility:
- MetaTrader 4 only
- All timeframes
- All symbols (forex, indices, crypto, equities)
Limitations:
- Edit-mode keybinds require keyboard focus on the chart (click chart first if inputs seem ignored — standard MT4 behavior)
- 2 deviation bands max (±1σ, ±2σ). More bands are not supported.
- Bands attach to one anchor at a time, not multiple anchors simultaneously.