Anchored VWAP plus Bands MT4

Anchored VWAP — 5 draggable anchors with deviation bands

Volume-weighted average price anchored to user-defined points on the chart. Drop an anchor where you want the VWAP to start — earnings, swing high/low, session open, any event — and the indicator recalculates from that bar forward.

What it does:

Up to 5 independent anchors, each with its own VWAP line and color, running simultaneously on the same chart

2 configurable σ deviation bands (default ±1σ and ±2σ) attachable to any single anchor of your choice

Draggable anchor arrows — move an anchor anywhere on the chart, VWAP recomputes instantly

Click-to-reposition in edit mode: click any bar to move the active anchor there

Stable anchor IDs across timeframes — switching TF does not break or reset your anchors

Keyboard controls (edit mode):

E — toggle edit mode (draggable / locked)

W — cycle active anchor

R — reset all anchors to defaults

Click on chart (while in edit mode) — jump the active anchor to the clicked bar

Customization (13 inputs):

Number of anchors shown: 1 to 5

Individual color per anchor (5 separate color inputs)

VWAP line width

Toggle deviation bands on/off

Choose which anchor carries the bands

Two independent deviation multipliers (σ)

Two band colors

Band line width

Anchor size (1–5)

Why use anchored VWAP?

Anchored VWAP tells you the average price paid by traders since a specific event — not since session open like standard VWAP. Use it to track:

Post-news buyer/seller positioning

Intraday institutional accumulation zones

Trend health after a swing pivot

Reversion targets after a deviation spike

Compatibility:

MetaTrader 4 only

All timeframes

All symbols (forex, indices, crypto, equities)

Limitations: