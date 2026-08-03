QuickDraw Panel MT5

QuickDraw Panel is a lightweight, non-intrusive technical analysis tool designed for traders who value speed, efficiency, and a clean chart layout.

Say goodbye to bulky UI frames and heavy windows that block your price action view. QuickDraw Panel places a sleek, transparent toolbar directly on your chart, allowing you to draw key levels, zones, and trendlines in a single click or via instant hotkeys.

🌟 Key Features:

  • Ultra-Fast Drawing: Instantly place outlined rectangles, filled rectangles, and trendlines without searching through nested MetaTrader menus.

  • Hotkey Integration: Trigger tools instantly using keyboard keys 1 to 7 .

  • RMB Drag & Drop: Effortlessly reposition the panel anywhere on your chart using the Right Mouse Button.

  • Persist Across Timeframes: Your drawings remain safe and visible when switching timeframes or symbols.

  • Clean UI Design: No heavy background fills or cluttered borders — total focus on price action.

  • Fully Customizable: Customize primary colors for all 7 drawing slots through standard inputs.

  • One-Click Clear: Wipe all indicator-created drawings instantly with the [X] clear button.

⌨️ Hotkey Mapping:

  • 1 – Outlined Rectangle (Color 1)

  • 2 – Outlined Rectangle (Color 2)

  • 3 – Filled Rectangle (Color 1)

  • 4 – Filled Rectangle (Color 2)

  • 5 – Filled Rectangle (Color 3)

  • 6 – Trendline (Color 1)

  • 7 – Trendline (Color 2)

⚙️ How to Use:

  1. Click a button on the panel or press a hotkey ( 1 – 7 ).

  2. Click on the chart to set the starting point.

  3. Move your mouse to preview the shape in real-time and click again to set the opposite point.

  4. To move the toolbar, hold down the Right Mouse Button over the panel and drag it to your desired location.


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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Indicators
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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