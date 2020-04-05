SureTripleCombo3X

  • Эксперты
  • Looi Kah Fung
    Looi Kah Fung

    Looi Kah Fung

    I'm an independent algorithmic trading systems developer specializing in MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor design, based in Malaysia. Under the A1 brand, I build institutional-style automated trading systems from the ground up — strategy logic, risk management, licensing infrastructure, and dashboard
  • Версия: 1.0
  • Активации: 10

WHAT IS SureTripleCombo3X? WinRate: 90%

SureTripleCombo3X is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that trades XAUUSD, BTCUSD, and USTEC as one coordinated portfolio rather than three separate systems. A single fresh-zone swing-breakout strategy runs across all three instruments in parallel, with entries qualified against price structure — not a fixed schedule or indicator crossover — and every open position managed from entry onward by an active trailing stop. No martingale. No grid. No fixed price averaging-in.

HOW DOES IT WORK?

On each new bar, SureTripleCombo3X detects confirmed swing highs and swing lows on each instrument and arms a pending stop order exactly at any level price has not yet traded back through — a "fresh zone." A break above a swing high arms a buy stop; a break below a swing low arms a sell stop. Once filled, the position carries a fixed protective stop-loss as a hard backstop, but the actual exit is driven entirely by an active trailing stop that locks in profit as the market moves in its favor — no trade is waiting on a fixed take-profit price to be hit. Unfilled pending orders expire automatically, and the pool of eligible swing levels is refreshed and pruned continuously so stale structure never sits live indefinitely.

Because the three instruments run independently within the same portfolio engine — each with its own magic number, spread limit, and position sizing — a quiet session on one instrument doesn't affect signal generation or risk on the other two.

KEY FEATURES

  • Three-Instrument Portfolio: XAUUSD, BTCUSD, and USTEC trade in parallel from a single EA instance, each fully isolated by magic number, spread filter, and lot sizing.
  • Fresh-Zone Swing Detection: entries are qualified against price structure — a swing level only stays eligible while price has not already traded back through it.
  • Trailing-Stop Exit Management: every position is managed by an active trailing stop from entry onward, with a fixed stop-loss as the only hard backstop.
  • Balance-Proportional Position Sizing: lot size scales automatically with account balance per instrument; fixed-lot and fixed-percent-risk modes are also available.
  • Session-Aware Order Handling: live trading-session checks (not a hardcoded weekly clock) confirm an instrument is actually tradeable before any order is sent, and pending orders are cleared ahead of the weekly close.
  • Spread & Anti-Slippage Filters: entries defer automatically when the current spread is unfavorable, and failed order sends are retried with a short backoff.
  • Commercial-Grade Dashboard: a live on-chart panel showing per-instrument pending/position counts and floating P/L, portfolio-wide totals, account balance/equity, and current trading-window status.

TRADE MANAGEMENT

  • Martingale: NEVER
  • Grid / Averaging In: NEVER
  • Entry Logic: Fresh-zone swing breakout, evaluated per new bar per instrument
  • Exit Logic: Active trailing stop from entry; fixed stop-loss as a hard backstop only
  • Spread Filter: ACTIVE
  • Anti-Slippage Retry Engine: ACTIVE
  • Session-Table Safeguard: ACTIVE
  • Independent Per-Instrument Risk: ACTIVE

REQUIREMENTS

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Instruments traded: XAUUSD, BTCUSD, USTEC (broker symbol suffixes/prefixes auto-detected)
  • Chart to attach: XAUUSD, M15 — this drives a reliable, near-continuous tick stream for the portfolio engine; each instrument's own trading logic runs independently of the attached chart's timeframe
  • Account type: ECN, low spread
  • Broker: Vantage Markets or IC Markets (live)
  • VPS: Required — a low-latency VPS is strongly recommended for reliable order placement and trailing-stop management
  • Backtest: Every tick based on real ticks for complete mimicking of real trade environment. Don't use every ticks modelling for this EA backtest. 

RISK WARNING

Trading XAUUSD, BTCUSD, and USTEC carries risk, including risk of loss of principal. Cryptocurrency and index CFDs in particular can experience rapid, large price movements. Past performance, whether from backtesting or live trading, does not guarantee future results. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose.


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Gennady Sergienko
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Marco Scherer
4.24 (38)
Эксперты
ЧТО ТАКОЕ LIZARD? Lizard - это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor), разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на MetaTrader 5. Он использует мультистратегическую систему пробоя на основе свингов, которая определяет ключевые структурные уровни на графике и размещает отложенные стоп-ордера в точно рассчитанных точках входа. Без мартингейла. Без сетки. Без усреднения. Каждая сделка имеет заданный Stop Loss и Take Profit и активно управляется многоуровневой системой выхода, авто
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Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
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Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
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Smart Gold Impulse теперь доступен на этапе специального раннего запуска. Это советник (EA), который я сейчас использую с впечатляющими результатами на своем реальном сигнальном счете в Ultima Markets. Вы можете проверить текущую доходность в результатах живых сигналов Ultima, где Smart Gold Impulse уже продемонстрировал очень сильный потенциал в реальных рыночных условиях. Тот же сет-файл (set file), который используется на моем реальном счете в Ultima, будет предоставлен исключительно поку''
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ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
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4.64 (47)
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Cortex IDX
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SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
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5 (7)
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5 (3)
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[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
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ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
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