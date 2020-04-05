StatArb Fader Pro EA

StatArb Fader Pro — XAUUSDm M5 Expert Advisor

Fade the extremes. Not the trend.

StatArb Fader Pro is a statistical-arbitrage mean-reversion Expert Advisor built exclusively for XAUUSDm (Gold) on the M5 timeframe. Instead of chasing breakouts, it fades stretched price extremes when the market is in a range-bound regime — one isolated position at a time, with strict ATR-based risk control on every trade.

Key Features

Bollinger Band Extreme Fade — 20-period / 3.5-deviation bands detect stretched price; buys on the lower band, sells on the upper band.

— 20-period / 3.5-deviation bands detect stretched price; buys on the lower band, sells on the upper band. ADX Regime Filter — entries are blocked whenever the 14-period ADX is above 25, keeping the EA out of strong trends where fading is dangerous.

— entries are blocked whenever the 14-period ADX is above 25, keeping the EA out of strong trends where fading is dangerous. ATR Dynamic Risk — stop-loss at 1.0 x ATR, take-profit at 2.0 x ATR, with a trailing stop that locks in profit as price moves.

— stop-loss at 1.0 x ATR, take-profit at 2.0 x ATR, with a trailing stop that locks in profit as price moves. 4-Bar Cooldown — filters repeated low-quality signals between entries.

— filters repeated low-quality signals between entries. Risk-Based Position Sizing — configurable risk per trade (default 1%), optional maximum lot cap and slippage guard.

— configurable risk per trade (default 1%), optional maximum lot cap and slippage guard. One Position At A Time — magic-number isolation so the EA never interferes with other robots or manual trades.

— magic-number isolation so the EA never interferes with other robots or manual trades. MT5 Native — built on the standard Trade library, no DLLs, no external dependencies.

How It Works

Price touches the lower (BUY) or upper (SELL) Bollinger Band. The 14-period ADX confirms the regime is range-bound (at or below 25). The EA enters with a stop-loss 1.0 x ATR away and a take-profit 2.0 x ATR away for a positive reward-to-risk profile. A trailing stop follows the position and protects open profit. After an entry, a 4-bar cooldown pauses the signal engine before the next trade is considered.

Backtest Proof (Walk-Forward Validation, 2021-2026)

Symbol: XAUUSDm | Timeframe: M5

XAUUSDm | M5 Out-of-Sample Profit Factor: 2.03

2.03 Max Drawdown: 2.75%

2.75% Recovery Factor: 23.09

23.09 Trades Analysed: 1,579

1,579 Net Result: +$6,463

Risk Disclaimer

Backtest metrics describe historical validation only and are not a guarantee of future results. Always test this Expert Advisor on your broker's XAUUSDm contract specifications (spread, swap, tick value) before using it on a live account. Review risk settings carefully. Trade responsibly.