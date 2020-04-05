StatArb Fader Pro EA

  • Experts
  • Phan Van Khoa
    Phan Van Khoa

    Phan Van Khoa

    • Algorithmic Trader & MQL5 Developer at  Freelance
    • Viet Nam
    • 1614
    Algorithmic trader and MQL5 developer based in Vietnam. I build Expert Advisors, indicators, and trading utilities — available on the MQL5 Market. Focused on automation, risk management, and practical trading solutions.
    1 code 3 topics 12 comments
  • Version: 1.28
  • Activations: 5

StatArb Fader Pro — XAUUSDm M5 Expert Advisor

Fade the extremes. Not the trend.

StatArb Fader Pro is a statistical-arbitrage mean-reversion Expert Advisor built exclusively for XAUUSDm (Gold) on the M5 timeframe. Instead of chasing breakouts, it fades stretched price extremes when the market is in a range-bound regime — one isolated position at a time, with strict ATR-based risk control on every trade.

Key Features

  • Bollinger Band Extreme Fade — 20-period / 3.5-deviation bands detect stretched price; buys on the lower band, sells on the upper band.
  • ADX Regime Filter — entries are blocked whenever the 14-period ADX is above 25, keeping the EA out of strong trends where fading is dangerous.
  • ATR Dynamic Risk — stop-loss at 1.0 x ATR, take-profit at 2.0 x ATR, with a trailing stop that locks in profit as price moves.
  • 4-Bar Cooldown — filters repeated low-quality signals between entries.
  • Risk-Based Position Sizing — configurable risk per trade (default 1%), optional maximum lot cap and slippage guard.
  • One Position At A Time — magic-number isolation so the EA never interferes with other robots or manual trades.
  • MT5 Native — built on the standard Trade library, no DLLs, no external dependencies.

How It Works

  1. Price touches the lower (BUY) or upper (SELL) Bollinger Band.
  2. The 14-period ADX confirms the regime is range-bound (at or below 25).
  3. The EA enters with a stop-loss 1.0 x ATR away and a take-profit 2.0 x ATR away for a positive reward-to-risk profile.
  4. A trailing stop follows the position and protects open profit.
  5. After an entry, a 4-bar cooldown pauses the signal engine before the next trade is considered.

Backtest Proof (Walk-Forward Validation, 2021-2026)

  • Symbol: XAUUSDm  |  Timeframe: M5
  • Out-of-Sample Profit Factor: 2.03
  • Max Drawdown: 2.75%
  • Recovery Factor: 23.09
  • Trades Analysed: 1,579
  • Net Result: +$6,463

Risk Disclaimer

Backtest metrics describe historical validation only and are not a guarantee of future results. Always test this Expert Advisor on your broker's XAUUSDm contract specifications (spread, swap, tick value) before using it on a live account. Review risk settings carefully. Trade responsibly.

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Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
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Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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