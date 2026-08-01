Laguerre RSI Signal Alliance is a flexible MT5 oscillator with configurable BUY/SELL signals, optional Stochastic confirmation and multiple alert channels.

The indicator is based on the Laguerre RSI concept introduced by John F. Ehlers and is designed for traders who want more than a standard oscillator line.

It can detect Laguerre RSI level crossings, display historical signal arrows, confirm signals with an optional Stochastic filter and notify the trader through terminal, push, email or sound alerts.

Main features

Laguerre RSI oscillator for MetaTrader 5

configurable BUY and SELL levels

independent signal mode for BUY and SELL

Candle Close and Current Candle signal modes

optional Stochastic confirmation filter

configurable Stochastic value ranges for BUY and SELL

optional Stochastic direction confirmation

optional K/D crossing confirmation

automatic display of Stochastic K and D lines when the filter is enabled

historical BUY and SELL arrows

terminal popup alerts

mobile push notifications

email notifications

sound alerts

one-alert-per-bar protection

selectable applied price

optional Laguerre RSI direction coloring

Alpha/Gamma presets

Custom Alpha support

information panel on the main chart

Signal logic

A BUY signal is generated when Laguerre RSI crosses the selected BUY level from below.

A SELL signal is generated when Laguerre RSI crosses the selected SELL level from above.

When the Stochastic filter is enabled, the signal is displayed only when the active Stochastic conditions are also satisfied.

The indicator does not open or manage trades. It provides visual signals and notifications for discretionary trading, analysis or use alongside other tools.

Signal modes

BUY and SELL signals can use different confirmation modes.

Candle Close

The crossing is confirmed only after the candle has closed.

This mode provides stable historical signals because the completed candle no longer changes.

Current Candle

The crossing is evaluated while the current candle is still open.

This provides an earlier reaction, but the signal may appear or disappear before the candle closes if the indicator value moves back across the selected level.

BUY and SELL modes can be configured independently.

Stochastic confirmation

The optional Stochastic filter can be used to reduce signals that do not meet additional momentum conditions.

The filter includes:

separate K-value ranges for BUY and SELL

configurable K, D and Slowing periods

selectable averaging method

selectable Stochastic price field

optional K-direction confirmation

optional K/D crossing confirmation

For a BUY signal, the Stochastic K value must be inside the selected BUY range.

For a SELL signal, the Stochastic K value must be inside the selected SELL range.

When direction confirmation is enabled:

BUY requires K to be rising

SELL requires K to be falling

When K/D crossing confirmation is enabled:

BUY requires K to cross above D

SELL requires K to cross below D

The K and D lines are displayed automatically when the Stochastic filter is enabled. When the filter is disabled, Stochastic is not calculated or displayed.

Alpha and Gamma

Different Laguerre RSI implementations may use either Alpha or Gamma as the main smoothing parameter.

These values describe the same relationship:

Gamma = 1 − Alpha

Examples:

Alpha 0.10 = Gamma 0.90

Alpha 0.20 = Gamma 0.80

Alpha 0.50 = Gamma 0.50

Alpha 0.80 = Gamma 0.20

The indicator provides nine predefined Alpha/Gamma pairs.

Traders who use a different value can select Custom and enter their preferred Alpha value. The corresponding Gamma value is calculated automatically.

Higher Alpha values generally make Laguerre RSI react faster to price changes.

Lower Alpha values generally produce a smoother and slower response.

Alerts

The indicator supports:

terminal popup alerts

mobile push notifications

email notifications

sound notifications

Alerts are generated only for new signals after the indicator has been initialized.

Historical arrows do not trigger old notifications when the indicator is attached to a chart or when its settings are changed.

The optional one-alert-per-bar function prevents repeated notifications for the same direction on the same candle.

Information panel

The information panel is displayed in the upper-left area of the main chart and shows:

active Alpha and Gamma values

current Laguerre RSI value

BUY level and signal mode

SELL level and signal mode

Stochastic filter status

a warning when Current Candle processing is active

The panel can be disabled in the indicator settings.

Display options

The indicator can display:

the Laguerre RSI line

optional direction-based line coloring

BUY and SELL levels

historical signal arrows

Stochastic K and D lines

the information panel

Signal arrows and the information panel can be disabled separately.

Important notes

Candle Close signals are confirmed only after the candle has completed.

Current Candle signals react earlier but may change before the candle closes.

The indicator does not use future bars in its calculations.

The Stochastic filter confirms signals only when all enabled filter conditions are satisfied.

Laguerre RSI Signal Alliance is a technical analysis tool. It does not guarantee profitable trades and should be tested with the selected instrument, timeframe and trading method before use.