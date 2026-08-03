Minty AI

A set of trained neural networks. One setting that changes how they trade.

MintyAI brings the latest 2026 breakthrough to the market after 6 years of research and development. MintyAI can trade forex, gold, silver and major cryptocurrencies with a separate neural network for each one, fitted to that instrument's own history. Nothing is shared between them, and nothing is left for you to optimize — every number the EA trades on was measured when its models were built, and compiled into the product.

What it can trade

Attach it to one of these charts and it runs that instrument's own model.

Forex majors (7) EURUSD · GBPUSD · USDJPY · USDCHF · USDCAD · AUDUSD · NZDUSD

Forex crosses (21) EURGBP · EURJPY · EURCHF · EURAUD · EURCAD · EURNZD · GBPJPY · GBPCHF · GBPAUD · GBPCAD · GBPNZD · AUDJPY · AUDCHF · AUDCAD · AUDNZD · NZDJPY · NZDCHF · NZDCAD · CADJPY · CADCHF · CHFJPY

Metals (3) XAUUSD · XAGUSD · XAUEUR

Crypto (6) BTCUSD · ETHUSD · SOLUSD · XRPUSD · ADAUSD · DOGEUSD

All 37 models are built into the EA — nothing to download, copy or configure. All of them work on H1: the EA reads that timeframe whatever period your chart is set to.

To trade several instruments, attach it to several charts. It runs one position per instrument at a time.

The idea

When building MintyAI, I asked myself one question, "what's the difference between playing roulette in a casino and trading forex?" The difference is when trading you can have edge, so I then asked myself, how do I train a neural network to have edge. Every neural network in MintyAI gets scored based on its trading edge.

How it trades

Once an hour, at the close of each H1 bar, the model reads the last four days of price action and estimates the odds that price travels three times its current hourly volatility up before it travels the same distance down. If those odds beat the cost of the trade — measured against your broker's live spread at that moment — it takes the position.

Every trade goes out with the stop and the target at exactly those two distances, plus a 24-hour time exit, so the EA places the same trade the model was scored on. Nothing is moved afterwards: no trailing stop, no break-even, no averaging down, no grid, no martingale, no lot multipliers.

Position size is worked out per trade from the model's own confidence and the distance to the stop, then capped by the risk level you chose.

Built-in protection

  • Learned trading hours. Each instrument only trades during the hours that worked for it in testing. The rest are switched off.
  • Daily loss limit and drawdown limit. Hit either and the EA closes everything and stops opening new trades. Both lift at the start of the next trading day — a circuit breaker, not a kill switch.
  • Spread aware. A trade that no longer pays for itself at the current spread is skipped. There is no max-spread setting because the spread is already part of the decision.
  • Its own trades only. Positions are tagged with the magic number and the EA never touches anything else on the account.

Settings

Setting Default What it does
Risk level Medium Low, Medium or High — how much of the account is staked per trade
Model Auto Which instrument's model to run. Auto reads it from the chart symbol; only pick one by hand if your broker renames the instrument — see below
Magic number 51230001 Identifies this EA's positions
Log every decision on One line per bar explaining what it did and why

Everything else — the entry filter, the stop and target, the time exit, the trading hours, the position sizing and the safety limits — is fixed per instrument and printed in the log at startup.

Choosing a risk level. The three levels are derived from each instrument's own measured results, not picked at random. Low is the conservative setting. High stakes several times more per trade and will draw down several times deeper. If large equity swings are not something you want to sit through, use Low.

On-chart panel

Live probabilities, the expected value of the current setup, the next position size, and how close the account is to its drawdown limit.

Requirements

  • MetaTrader 5, 2023 build or newer
  • A chart from the list above, on any timeframe
  • At least 2,106 hours of H1 history for that symbol (the EA will not trade until it has it)
  • Hedging or netting — both work
  • VPS recommended for live trading
  • If you are backtesting on a machine with a dedicated graphics card, restart MetaTrader between runs — see Getting started below

Getting started

  1. Attach MintyAI to a chart from the list above.
  2. Pick a risk level.
  3. Check the Experts log for  MintyAI ready  — it prints the full configuration it is trading with, including that instrument's test results.

Please backtest before going live, using Every tick based on real ticks, on the instrument and risk level you intend to run.

Restart MetaTrader between backtests. On a machine with a dedicated graphics card, MetaTrader compiles the model for your GPU the first time it runs and caches the result in the tester's own working folder. Later runs reuse that cache instead of rebuilding it, and the two do not always produce identical numbers — a difference far too small to see, but enough to flip a borderline trade and leave two tests of the same period disagreeing.

Closing MetaTrader 5 and opening it again clears that cache. Do it between runs, and particularly when you switch instruments, so every test starts from the same place. If a second run of the same test looks unlike the first, this is why — run it again from a fresh start before drawing any conclusion from it.

If your broker names things differently

Decorated names look after themselves.  EURUSD.ecn ,  EURUSD.r ,  mEURUSD  and the rest all find their own model with Model left on Auto.

Renamed instruments cannot be worked out, by this or anything else — a chart called  GOLD  has nothing in common with  XAUUSD  for software to match on. Set Model to  XAUUSD  and it trades that chart on the gold model. The dropdown only offers models the EA actually carries, and the panel shows which one is running.

Attach it to something genuinely not on the list and it still loads, but it borrows the EURUSD model and says so — in the log and on the panel. That exists so the EA is never dead on a chart, not as a recommendation. The 37 above are the ones with a model of their own.

Trading carries risk. Past performance, including backtest and validation results, does not guarantee future returns. Only trade with money you can afford to lose.


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[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
Gold House MT5
Chen Jia Qi
4.49 (59)
Experts
Gold House — Gold Swing Breakout Trading  One EA. Three Trading Modes. Choose the One That Fits Your Style. No Grid. No Martingale. The price will increase by $50 after every 10 purchases. Final planned price: $1,999. Live Signals:  Profit Priority Mode： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2359124 BE priority Mode :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372604 Adaptive Mode:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379287  (High-Risk Configuration Reference – Potential profits and losses are amplified. N
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William Brandon Autry
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BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio. Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions. BYRDI sees the wider network. BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness. The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated expos
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
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XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
BB Return mt5
Leonid Arkhipov
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Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.77 (128)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA : There is no such thing as impossible, it's only a matter of figuring out how to do it! Step into the future of Bitcoin trading with Quantum Bitcoin EA , the latest masterpiece from one of the top MQL5 sellers. Designed for traders who demand performance, precision, and stability, Quantum Bitcoin redefines what's possible in the volatile world of cryptocurrency. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup i
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Stanislav Tomilov
5 (11)
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Stanislav Tomilov
4.38 (52)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
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Andrii Soma
5 (9)
Experts
SomaGold is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). One chart, one EA, 32 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. This is my first published EA on MQL5. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD The price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Early buyers lock in the lowest price for the lifetime of the product. Concept Instead
Daytrade Pro Algo MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.18 (11)
Experts
Launch Promo: Limited number of copies available at current price Final price: 990$ NEW: get 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade accounts) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here LIVE RESULTS:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1949810 JOIN PUBLIC GROUP: Click here Set Files Welcome to DayTrade Pro Algo!  After years of studying the markets and programming different strategies, I have found an algorithm that has everything a good trading system needs: It is broker independent It is spread independent It
One Man Army
Ihor Otkydach
4.74 (23)
Experts
BONUS FOR EVERY CUSTOMER: Every customer who purchases this bot will receive a free GRABBER BOT : This offer is available for a limited time only. So hurry! No hype, No reckless risk. Trading with minimal drawdown: One Man Army is a multi-currency trading system built for both personal and prop-firm trading. It follows a strategy of scalping short- and medium-term corrections and market reversals, trading through pending limit orders. This trading bot doesn’t guess the direction — it enters the
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An MT5 Expert Advisor that hunts   triangular arbitrage   — brief moments when three currencies' exchange rates disagree with each other. Read this first Many brokers ban arbitrage.   They can cancel trades, claw back profits weeks later, or quietly add a delay to your account that kills the strategy while everything still looks fine. Check your broker's terms in writing. Most retail setups are too slow.   These gaps last milliseconds. A typical connection takes 30–200ms. Professionals doing th
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