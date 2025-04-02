Minty AI

A set of trained neural networks. One setting that changes how they trade.

MintyAI brings the latest 2026 breakthrough to the market after 6 years of research and development. MintyAI can trade forex, gold, silver and major cryptocurrencies with a separate neural network for each one, fitted to that instrument's own history. Nothing is shared between them, and nothing is left for you to optimize — every number the EA trades on was measured when its models were built, and compiled into the product.

What it can trade

Attach it to one of these charts and it runs that instrument's own model.

Forex majors (7) EURUSD · GBPUSD · USDJPY · USDCHF · USDCAD · AUDUSD · NZDUSD

Forex crosses (21) EURGBP · EURJPY · EURCHF · EURAUD · EURCAD · EURNZD · GBPJPY · GBPCHF · GBPAUD · GBPCAD · GBPNZD · AUDJPY · AUDCHF · AUDCAD · AUDNZD · NZDJPY · NZDCHF · NZDCAD · CADJPY · CADCHF · CHFJPY

Metals (3) XAUUSD · XAGUSD · XAUEUR

Crypto (6) BTCUSD · ETHUSD · SOLUSD · XRPUSD · ADAUSD · DOGEUSD

All 37 models are built into the EA — nothing to download, copy or configure. All of them work on H1: the EA reads that timeframe whatever period your chart is set to.

To trade several instruments, attach it to several charts. It runs one position per instrument at a time.

The idea

When building MintyAI, I asked myself one question, "what's the difference between playing roulette in a casino and trading forex?" The difference is when trading you can have edge, so I then asked myself, how do I train a neural network to have edge. Every neural network in MintyAI gets scored based on its trading edge.

How it trades

Once an hour, at the close of each H1 bar, the model reads the last four days of price action and estimates the odds that price travels three times its current hourly volatility up before it travels the same distance down. If those odds beat the cost of the trade — measured against your broker's live spread at that moment — it takes the position.

Every trade goes out with the stop and the target at exactly those two distances, plus a 24-hour time exit, so the EA places the same trade the model was scored on. Nothing is moved afterwards: no trailing stop, no break-even, no averaging down, no grid, no martingale, no lot multipliers.

Position size is worked out per trade from the model's own confidence and the distance to the stop, then capped by the risk level you chose.

Built-in protection

  • Learned trading hours. Each instrument only trades during the hours that worked for it in testing. The rest are switched off.
  • Daily loss limit and drawdown limit. Hit either and the EA closes everything and stops opening new trades. Both lift at the start of the next trading day — a circuit breaker, not a kill switch.
  • Spread aware. A trade that no longer pays for itself at the current spread is skipped. There is no max-spread setting because the spread is already part of the decision.
  • Its own trades only. Positions are tagged with the magic number and the EA never touches anything else on the account.

Settings

Setting Default What it does
Risk level Medium Low, Medium or High — how much of the account is staked per trade
Model Auto Which instrument's model to run. Auto reads it from the chart symbol; only pick one by hand if your broker renames the instrument — see below
Magic number 51230001 Identifies this EA's positions
Log every decision on One line per bar explaining what it did and why

Everything else — the entry filter, the stop and target, the time exit, the trading hours, the position sizing and the safety limits — is fixed per instrument and printed in the log at startup.

Choosing a risk level. The three levels are derived from each instrument's own measured results, not picked at random. Low is the conservative setting. High stakes several times more per trade and will draw down several times deeper. If large equity swings are not something you want to sit through, use Low.

On-chart panel

Live probabilities, the expected value of the current setup, the next position size, and how close the account is to its drawdown limit.

Requirements

  • MetaTrader 5, 2023 build or newer
  • A chart from the list above, on any timeframe
  • At least 2,106 hours of H1 history for that symbol (the EA will not trade until it has it)
  • Hedging or netting — both work
  • VPS recommended for live trading
  • If you are backtesting on a machine with a dedicated graphics card, restart MetaTrader between runs — see Getting started below

Getting started

  1. Attach MintyAI to a chart from the list above.
  2. Pick a risk level.
  3. Check the Experts log for  MintyAI ready  — it prints the full configuration it is trading with, including that instrument's test results.

Please backtest before going live, using Every tick based on real ticks, on the instrument and risk level you intend to run.

Restart MetaTrader between backtests. On a machine with a dedicated graphics card, MetaTrader compiles the model for your GPU the first time it runs and caches the result in the tester's own working folder. Later runs reuse that cache instead of rebuilding it, and the two do not always produce identical numbers — a difference far too small to see, but enough to flip a borderline trade and leave two tests of the same period disagreeing.

Closing MetaTrader 5 and opening it again clears that cache. Do it between runs, and particularly when you switch instruments, so every test starts from the same place. If a second run of the same test looks unlike the first, this is why — run it again from a fresh start before drawing any conclusion from it.

If your broker names things differently

Decorated names look after themselves.  EURUSD.ecn ,  EURUSD.r ,  mEURUSD  and the rest all find their own model with Model left on Auto.

Renamed instruments cannot be worked out, by this or anything else — a chart called  GOLD  has nothing in common with  XAUUSD  for software to match on. Set Model to  XAUUSD  and it trades that chart on the gold model. The dropdown only offers models the EA actually carries, and the panel shows which one is running.

Attach it to something genuinely not on the list and it still loads, but it borrows the EURUSD model and says so — in the log and on the panel. That exists so the EA is never dead on a chart, not as a recommendation. The 37 above are the ones with a model of their own.

Trading carries risk. Past performance, including backtest and validation results, does not guarantee future returns. Only trade with money you can afford to lose.


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Christian Ohandjo Ondiyo
2.67 (3)
专家
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Samuel Masumbuko Aganze
专家
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Jaume Sancho Serra
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R trend sync robot
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Tsog Erdene Borjigon Enkhkhudulmur
专家
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Nikolaos Theodoropoulos
专家
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Tatiana Savkevych
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Alisten A
专家
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Lefika Raphel Sebatane
专家
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Mihail Alexandru Ciobanu Ciobanu
专家
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Accurate Shot MT5
Yurii Yasny
专家
reguired set file  Live Siqnal - is a trading system based on the correlation of several classical indicators with certain parameters to achieve the necessary goals of market entry and exit control. The minimum number of parameters greatly simplifies the work with the Expert Advisor. The strategy is based on a classic overbought/oversold system with the possible influence of market strength on the price movement in a certain direction. Recommendations for trading: - TF H1GBPUSD - leverage 1:500
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5 (29)
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Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
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5 (46)
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5 (3)
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4.96 (214)
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TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
专家
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4.86 (506)
专家
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4.06 (36)
专家
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Valentina Zhuchkova
4.23 (26)
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MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
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XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.52 (21)
专家
更新：下一价格：599 美元，最终价格：999 美元 如果您重视诚实和为真实交易而构建的真正交易系统，而不是一个看起来完美无瑕但最终可能导致账户爆仓的直线回测，那么这可能适合您。 无马丁格尔/无网格 22个月实时信号 +250% 实时增长 【实时信号】    |  【FTMO 结果】    |  【主投资组合】  |  【回测指南】 为什么 Range Breakout EA 如此稳定？ Range Breakout EA 基于一种众所周知的市场行为：交易时段之间的波动性变化。 亚洲交易时段的波动性通常较低，形成一个狭窄的价格区间。伦敦交易时段开盘后，波动性增加，价格往往会突破该区间 并继续朝突破方向移动。 该系统会交易这种突破，并在当天晚些时候波动性开始减弱时平仓。 它不使用指标或固定时间框架，这有助于减少过拟合。系统内部使用突破过滤器来避免低质量的突破交易。 该策略在 XAUUSD、USDJPY、BTCUSD、US30 和 DE40 等货币对上表现尤为出色。 同时交易多个市场可以实现强大的分散风险能力。 加入社区！ 公众社区：  点击这里！ 请私信我并附上购
SomaGold
Andrii Soma
5 (10)
专家
SomaGold 是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 打造的多策略突破型智能交易系统（EA），仅适用于黄金（XAUUSD）。一张图表、一个 EA，32 套独立策略并行运行，构成单一、分散化的组合。 实时信号。 这是我在 MQL5 上发布的第一款 EA。为在上线时让更多人能够入手，我采用透明的阶梯定价模式： 首发价：100 USD 每售出 10 份拷贝，价格上涨 100 USD 早期购买者在产品生命周期内锁定最低价格。 理念 与其运行单一、容易过度拟合某一狭窄市况的设置，SomaGold 自带一套精选的 32 套预调策略，全部在同一黄金图表上的单个 EA 中并行运行。 每套策略拥有各自的 magic number、注释、时间周期、摆动识别参数、出场规则、新闻距离与手数步长。它们共享同一执行引擎但独立交易，因此您可在多个时间周期与突破宽度上获得真正的分散化，而无需管理大量图表。 组合构建 我进行了 48 次完全不同的优化： 首先，我在 2 个时间段上运行优化： 2018–2023 2020–2025 时间周期分为 4 组： D1、H12、H8、H4 突破宽度有三种变体： V1 Bro
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (21)
专家
BYRDI - 如同一个整体进行交易的 AI 网络 大多数 EA 只看到一个终端。 BYRDI 看到整个网络。 在一个账户上开立的交易，可能改变你所拥有的每一个其他账户的风险。 BYRDI 将独立的 MetaTrader 5 终端连接成一个协调统一的 mesh 网络。每个节点都可以保留自己的账户、经纪商、市场、AI 模型、策略和风险设置，同时对更大的系统保持感知。 BYRDI 可以分配机会、控制敞口，并在整个 mesh 网络中提供合格节点的故障转移。 单个节点可以独立交易。 多个节点可以作为一个网络协同运作。 超越入场。超越账户。 一位交易者。多个市场。一个智能网络。 BYRDI 投资组合搭建活动 在接下来的 72 小时内或接下来的 15 笔 BYRDI 购买内有效，以先到者为准。 以当前 $997 的价格购买 BYRDI，即可获得： 1 个 Mean Machine GPT 激活额度 1 个 AiQ 激活额度 私享投资组合部署研讨会 国际在线问答参与权限 完整研讨会录像 投资组合入门蓝图 前 10 位符合条件的购买者还可以提交自己拟定的投资组合结构，获得一次简短的私下点评。 无需现
ArtQuant Gold
Miguel Angel Vico Alba
4.2 (25)
专家
ArtQuant Gold — 面向 XAUUSD 的多模块智能交易系统 ArtQuant Gold 是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 黄金交易而开发的自动交易系统。 该 EA 将多个相互独立的交易模块与集中式投资组合管理、风险敞口限制、执行过滤器、虚拟交易管理以及账户保护工具整合在一起。它适合希望使用专用 XAUUSD 自动交易系统，同时又不需要自行配置指标或内部策略参数的交易者。 ArtQuant Gold 支持标准 XAUUSD 交易品种，也兼容常见的经纪商黄金品种命名方式，包括带前缀、后缀或其他替代名称的黄金品种。 重要提示： ArtQuant Gold 仅适用于 Gold / XAUUSD 或经纪商提供的等效黄金交易品种。如果加载到无关的金融品种上，EA 将不会进行交易。 EA 不依赖图表时间周期。它可以加载到任意时间周期，因为所需的市场数据和交易结构均由内部逻辑独立处理。 实盘参考账户 查看 ArtQuant Gold 实盘参考信号 该信号仅用于提供透明的实盘参考，并不构成使用相同经纪商、入金金额、杠杆、手数、风险水平或交易条件的建议。 点差、佣金、隔夜利息、订单执行、
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.53 (123)
专家
交易品种 XAUUSD（金/美元） 时间周期 (周期) H1-M15（任意） 支持单仓位交易 是 最低入金 500 美元 （或其他货币等值） 兼容任何经纪商 是（支持两位或三位小数报价，任何账户货币、符号名称和 GMT 时间） 无需预先配置即可运行 是 如果您对机器学习感兴趣，请订阅频道： 订阅！ Mad Turtle 项目的主要特点： 真正的机器学习 此智能交易系统 (EA) 不会连接到任何 GPT 网站或类似服务。 模型通过内置于 MT5 的 ONNX 库部署。在首次初始化时，您将看到一个系统消息，这是无法伪造的。 CLICK 参见：ONNX（开放神经网络交换格式）。 资金安全性 不使用日切前交易、微型剥头皮或基于低统计样本的窄幅交易； 不使用高风险策略，例如网格或马丁格尔； 也不使用任何可能长时间运行并在一天内失去全部利润甚至全部资金的策略。 独特性 EA 基于我独特的 特征工程 ，采用自定义的奖励与惩罚训练方法，结合元模型级联筛选与多种集成方法。 模型在完整的 24 小时交易格式下于大型 H4 时间框架上训练，可持仓数小时到数天。 它们以点数（pips）而非
The Gold Phantom
Profalgo Limited
4.7 (44)
专家
道具公司已准备就绪！--> 下载所有套装文件 警告： 目前仅剩少量存货！ 最终价格：990美元 全新优惠（仅需 399 美元起） ：免费选择 1 款 EA！（限 2 个交易账户，除 UBS EA 外，可选择我的任何一款 EA） 超值组合优惠   ->   点击这里 加入公开群组： 点击此处   实时信号 实时信号 2 ！！黄金幻影来了！！ 继黄金收割者取得巨大成功之后，我非常自豪地推出它的强大兄弟： 黄金幻影 ，这是一个纯粹、毫不花哨的突破系统，基于同样的久经考验的引擎……但拥有全新的策略。 在The Gold Reaper 取得巨大成功的基础上 ， The Gold Phantom 让自动黄金交易变得轻松顺畅。 这款EA交易系统旨在同时在多个时间框架内运行，并让您完全掌控交易频率。 从极其保守的设置到非常激进、波动性最大化的模式，应有尽有。 该系统采用多层确认算法来确定最佳入场价格，同时在内部运行多种互补策略，以有效地分散和分散交易风险。 每个仓位都包含固定的 止损 和 止盈 ，并辅以动态 追踪止损 和 追踪止盈 逻辑，旨在尽早保护资金，并让盈利尽可能地持续下去。 Go
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
专家
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.59 (29)
专家
BURNING GRID UP TO 35 SYMBOLS. ONE COORDINATED GRID SYSTEM. The forex market does not move through one currency pair at a time. While one symbol is trending, another may be consolidating, reversing or building a completely different opportunity. Burning Grid was developed for this multi-pair environment. From one MetaTrader 5 chart, the EA can process up to 35 supported symbols. Different grid strategies can pursue their own opportunities, while shared controls coordinate risk, spreads, currenc
BB Return mt5
Leonid Arkhipov
4.42 (125)
专家
BB Return — 一款用于黄金交易（XAUUSD）的智能交易系统（EA）。该交易思路最初来自我的 手动交易 经验。策略核心是价格回归 Bollinger Bands（布林通道） 区间，但并非机械式或每次触及即入场。针对黄金市场的特性，系统加入了额外过滤条件，用于剔除无效和低质量的市场环境，仅在回归逻辑真正成立时才开仓。   Global   update   on   June   14th   交易原则 — 系统不使用网格、马丁或加仓平均成本等风险策略。EA 可使用 固定手数 或 AutoRisk 自动风险 模式运行。BB Return 对点差、滑点及不同经纪商的报价方式不敏感，可在任何经纪商及多种账户类型下运行，包括 Standard、ECN、Pro、Raw、Razor 。系统不受交易时段限制，可 24 小时运行 。   $ 359   不是最终价格。 当前价格仅剩 5–7 个名额。 之后将上涨。 该EA限量提供，以保证策略的稳定性。 设置与交易频率 — 启动系统无需复杂设置，策略设计即基于 默认参数 运行，通常只需调整手数或 AutoRisk 模式。系统平均每年约执行
One Man Army
Ihor Otkydach
4.74 (23)
专家
每位買家皆可享專屬好禮： 購買此機器人的買家將獲贈 GRABBER BOT ：本活動限時優惠，請把握機會！ 無炒作，無魯莽風險。以最小回撤進行交易：One Man Army 是一個為個人交易與資金公司交易而設計的多貨幣交易系統。它採用短期和中期市場修正與反轉的剝頭皮策略，通過掛單限價單進行交易。這個交易機器人不會猜測方向，而是在最佳價格區域以高精度進場。正如你所喜歡的那樣，現在讓我們詳細說明。 測試時請使用貨幣對 EURCAD，時間框架 M15.  One Man Army 是基於在多個資產與市場階段的廣泛測試而開發的。該系統的行為穩定、可預測且易於分析。它專為重視控制、安全和系統化方法的交易者設計。 LIVE SIGNAL "Double shot" -   Click here Installation and setup guide – HERE This trading bot is part of the   Intaradaysoft CORE INDEX ecosystem 主要特點 無馬丁格爾，無加倉平均 每筆交易都受到止損保護 適用於資金公司與個人交易 交易時間週
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.77 (128)
专家
量子比特币 EA   ：没有不可能的事情，唯一的问题是弄清楚如何去做！ 使用 Quantum Bitcoin EA 迈向 比特币 交易的未来，这是来自顶级 MQL5 卖家之一的最新杰作。Quantum Bitcoin 专为追求性能、精度和稳定性的交易者而设计，重新定义了加密货币波动世界中的可能性。 重要提示！ 购买后，请给我发送私人消息，以获取安装手册和设置说明。 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 100本只剩80本了。 量子比特币/女王通道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum Bitcoin EA 即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan！*** 私信询问更多详情！ Quantum Bitcoin EA 在 H1 时间范围内蓬勃发展，采用 趋势跟踪策略 来捕捉市场动量的本质。它利用 复杂的网格方法 来确保每个交易周期都以胜利结束——将波动性从挑战转变为机遇。比特币市场以 4 年为一个周期，Quantum Bitcoin EA 经过优化，可以捕捉每个周期中发生的模式，确保它始终以有利的方式结束交易 为什么选择量子比
Gold House MT5
Chen Jia Qi
4.49 (59)
专家
Gold House — 黄金摆动突破交易系统。 一个EA，三种交易模式。选择最适合你的交易风格。无网格，无马丁。 每售出 10 份，价格将上涨 50 美元。最终计划价格：1,999 美元。 实盘信号： 利润优先模式： https://www.mql5.com/cn/signals/2359124 BE 优先模式： https://www.mql5.com/cn/signals/2372604 Adaptive Mode： https://www.mql5.com/cn/signals/2379287   （高风险配置参考——盈亏都会被放大，不属于推荐配置。） 重要：购买后请务必私信我们，以获取推荐参数、使用说明、注意事项以及使用技巧。 （MQL5私信）： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 保持更新——加入我们的 MQL5 频道以获取产品更新和交易技巧。打开链接后，请点击页面顶部的“订阅”按钮进行关注。： 点击加入 这套EA来自我们团队的内部实盘账户，基于 7 年历史数据开发验证，并经过实盘确认后才决定公开。我们没有为了上架专门优
Daytrade Pro Algo MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.18 (11)
专家
推出促銷： 以當前價格提供的副本數量有限 最終價格：990$ 新：免費獲得 1 個 EA！ （2 個交易賬戶） Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here LIVE RESULTS:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1949810 JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Set Files 歡迎來到 DayTrade Pro Algo！ 經過多年的市場研究和不同策略的編程，我發現了一個具有良好交易系統所需的一切的算法： 它是獨立於經紀人的 它是獨立傳播的 它使用真實可變點差測試在 MT4、MT5、TDS2 和多個經紀商上輕鬆顯示非常穩定的回測 數百種不同的設置都在測試中給出了有利可圖的結果（當然我選擇了最好的！） 非常強大的系統 -> 設置可以互換，因此使用 USDJPY 的設置運行 EURUSD 仍然是有利可圖的。   已經在 13 個貨幣對上運行：EURUSD；GBPUSD；USDJPY；AUDUSD；XAUUSD；GBPJPY；USDCAD；EURJPY；EURNZD；EURAUD
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
专家
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA 推荐账户：高杠杆 Standard、ECN、Raw；Cent；Propfirm（如 FTMO FundedNext 等） 策略：量子物理学原理、HFT Spike（高频交易）、级别交易、神经交易、无马丁格尔、无网格、单仓位趋势交易。 基于 XAUUSD tick 数据设计的全自动、风险受控的 EA。无需选择 Time-Frame。默认值与已测试的配置相同。 专为黄金设计。检测突发的波动爆发（"spike"），并在 spike 后的价格走势通过过滤器时以精准时机开仓。 平均持仓时间较短，因此突出表现为 Scalping Trading。  Symbol : GOLD/XAUUSD Digits : 2 digits & 3 digits Leverage : Any Broker : Any Min Balance : 25$ (for 1:500) Latency : up to 500ms 无 set 文件。无 Timeframe。 无马丁格尔 - 无网格 可调节的风险级别 PropFirm 模式 对于每日亏损设
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Minty Triangle
Christopher Benjamin Hemmens
3.5 (2)
专家
An MT5 Expert Advisor that hunts   triangular arbitrage   — brief moments when three currencies' exchange rates disagree with each other. Read this first Many brokers ban arbitrage.   They can cancel trades, claw back profits weeks later, or quietly add a delay to your account that kills the strategy while everything still looks fine. Check your broker's terms in writing. Most retail setups are too slow.   These gaps last milliseconds. A typical connection takes 30–200ms. Professionals doing th
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