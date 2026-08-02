SMC Order Block Delta Validator

  • Indicators
  • Rafael Goncalves De Faria
    Rafael Goncalves De Faria

    Rafael Goncalves De Faria

    • Lead Quantitative Software Engineer at  Advanced Algorithms Research Laboratory
    • Brazil
    • 253
    I hold a degree in Computer Engineering with a specialization in Distributed Systems and Quantitative Finance. My work focuses on developing high-performance algorithms, automating trading systems, and analyzing real-time market data.
  • Version: 1.26
  • Updated: 2 August 2026
  • Activations: 5
📌 SMC Order Block Delta Validator - Flow-Based Confirmation

Are you tired of seeing your traditional Order Blocks broken without any price reaction? Most SMC indicators fail because they look only at chart structure, ignoring what truly moves the market: Volume and Aggression.

The SMC Order Block Delta Validator is the first Smart Money Concepts indicator that validates each order block by analyzing the flow microstructure within the origin candle. It calculates the POC (Point of Control), DPOC, and aggression Delta to deliver only those zones showing genuine institutional interest.

🚀 Why is this indicator different from others?
Unlike standard SMC indicators that draw boxes at any high or low, our indicator categorizes Order Blocks in real-time based on the strength of the origin candle:

Strong Absorption (Blue / Orange): Occurs when there is massive trading volume with opposing Delta, signaling passive defense by major players (High-Accuracy Zones).
Initiative (Green / Red): Signals pure aggression from major players initiating a strong directional move (Ideal for Momentum/Breakout trades).

🛠️ Key Features
Volume Flow Validation (POC/DPOC): Identifies exactly where the highest concentration of contracts occurred within the origin candle, plotting an internal support/resistance line inside the block.
Tick Delta Reading: Identifies the imbalance between buyers and sellers during the zone's creation.

Multi-Timeframe Support (MTF - Depth): View Order Blocks from higher timeframes (e.g., H1, H4) directly on your M5 trading chart for macro confluence.

Automatic Mitigation: Boxes are removed or marked as invalid as soon as price consumes the zone's liquidity. Ultra-Lightweight Formula: An optimized algorithm that analyzes history without weighing down the MetaTrader 5 terminal.

⚙️ Input Parameters
Swing High/Low Period: Sensitivity for detecting the highs and lows that generate the blocks.
History Days: Number of past days to be rendered.
Minimum Volume Factor: Volume filter sensitivity for classifying "Strong Absorption."
Enable Depth (MTF): Enables the visualization of higher timeframes on a lower timeframe chart.
POC/DPOC Visualization: Option to toggle the drawing of internal lines on/off and customize colors and opacity.

🔍 Detailed Explanation of Features

1. Swing Period (Swing High/Low Period)
What it does: Controls the sensitivity of the chart structure in detecting highs and lows.
How it works: If set to 5 (default), the indicator will only consider a high valid if it has at least 5 lower candles to the left and 5 lower candles to the right.
Impact on the chart:

Lower values ​​(e.g., 3 or 4) detect more Order Blocks (good for fast Scalping).
Higher values ​​(e.g., 10 or 12) filter out noise and identify only the strongest structural Order Blocks (good for Swing Trading or long-duration Day Trading).

2. History Days (Max History Days)
What it does: Limits the amount of historical data the indicator loads and processes.

How it works: If set to 10 days, the indicator will only draw and analyze blocks created during the last 10 trading days.
Impact on the chart: This is vital for optimization. By limiting the history to the most recent weeks, the indicator remains extremely lightweight and fast, without overloading your MetaTrader 5 memory with old data from months ago that is no longer relevant to the current day. 3. Min Volume Factor
What it does: Defines the mathematical filter used to classify an Order Block as either "Strong Absorption" or "Initiative."
How it works: The robot compares the volume of the Order Block candle against the average of previous volumes. If the current volume exceeds this multiplier factor (e.g., 0.95), the indicator confirms significant institutional activity and changes the block's color to highlight this flow anomaly.

Impact on the chart:
Helps filter out "false" blocks formed by low volume (retail volume) that are typically easily broken through by price action.

4. Timeframe Depth (Depth / Multi-Timeframe)
What it does: Allows you to plot Order Blocks from higher timeframes onto your current execution chart (e.g., viewing H1 or H4 blocks while trading on the M5).

How it works: When you activate the "Show Depth" function and select the macro timeframe (e.g., PERIOD_H1), the indicator scans the macro flow and projects the larger H1 boxes directly onto your smaller M5 chart.
Impact on the chart: Dramatically increases entry precision. You can wait for the price to test a macro H1 block and-once the smaller M5 chart reaches that area—look for your entry trigger. It represents the perfect confluence of timeframes.
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The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Precision Spike Detector
Francisco Mandomo Simbine
5 (2)
Indicators
Precision Spike Detector V3 – Institutional-Grade AI Trading System Attention: The price increases by US$50 for every 10 purchases.  Final price: US$599 Precision Spike Detector V3   is a   state-of-the-art, institutional-grade market analysis system   for   MetaTrader 5 , designed to detect   high-probability market movements   in synthetic indices such as   Boom, Crash, GainX, and PainX . After purchase, please contact me through the MQL5 messaging system to receive the order management tool
PZ Day Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
2.83 (6)
Indicators
Effortless trading: non-repainting indicator for accurate price reversals This indicator detects price reversals in a zig-zag fashion, using only price action analysis and a donchian channel. It has been specifically designed for short-term trading, without repainting or backpainting at all. It is a fantastic tool for shrewd traders aiming to increase the timing of their operations. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade It provides
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (8)
Indicators
Trend Forecaster is a MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines breakout signals, possible reversal area analysis, market range data and a visual statistics panel in one chart workspace. It shows Buy and Sell signals, tracks Average Range and Current Range, and can automatically adjust Sensitivity for the current symbol and timeframe. Manual Sensitivity control is also available. The indicator can be used on Forex pairs, metals, stocks, indices and cryptocurrencies. Different timeframes are supported
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
Indicators
AXIOM MATRIX MT5 LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. After your purchase, send me a direct message to receive your instructions and claim your exclusive gift bonus. Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watch, analyzes multiple timeframes, reads multiple evidence engines, compares the strongest opport
Zain Gold ScalpingV5
Ahmed Gamal Abdel Nasser Mohamed
Indicators
# Zain Gold Scalping V5 Indicator - Multi-Timeframe Forex & Gold Trading Indicator **Zain Gold Scalping V5** is a comprehensive and professional technical analysis tool, specifically designed for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. This indicator is tailored to meet the needs of both retail and professional traders, offering an exceptional combination of speed, multi-timeframe adaptability, and superior analytical accuracy. Whether you're looking for high-volatility price movements in precious me
Gold Signal Pro with Auto TP SL
Genki Andou
3.8 (5)
Indicators
KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT5) — 7-Layer Filter, Auto TP/SL, Quality Score & Signal History Save | Complete XAUUSD Trading System No repaint in real time. The moment a signal appears, the arrow, entry, TP and SL are locked on the spot and never move afterward. What you trade is this real-time signal. And in v7.20, every signal that is actually sent is auto-saved and restored exactly after restart. BUYER BONUS Buy the lifetime license and receive AI Zone Radar (
A2SR MT5 for Smarter Trading Decision
Yohana Parmi
5 (2)
Indicators
A2SR for MT5 Automated Actual Support & Resistance + Trading Instruments. --   Guidance   : -- at   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16532516 -- and  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yohana/blog    Powerful, Genuine, and Time-Saving For Smarter Trading Decision     +  EA-Compatible Objects . Key Advantages Leading Actual SR Levels (Not Lagging, Not Repainting) After years of proven reliability on MT4 since 2014 , - A2SR is now available for MetaTrader 5. It gives trader
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Delta Volume Profile v3 Institutional Footprint
Rafael Goncalves De Faria
Indicators
Delta Volume Profile v3 — Institutional Footprint with a Clean Chart Delta Volume Profile v3 is a professional volume profile indicator designed for Tape Reading, Order Flow, and Smart Money Concepts (SMC) traders, delivering high analytical precision without cluttering the screen. Unlike traditional profiles that cover the candlesticks and hinder price action analysis, this version plots the profile fully aligned to the far right of the chart, ensuring a clean, elegant view without boxes
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