Price On Line

Floating Live Price Line is a lightweight MetaTrader 5 indicator that displays a real-time horizontal line at the current market price along with a floating price label. The label automatically follows the latest Bid or Ask price and stays positioned on the right side of the chart, making it easier to monitor live price movement without relying on the price scale.

Designed for traders who prefer a clean and professional chart, this indicator provides instant visual reference for the current market price while remaining highly customizable.

Please leave a review, if you like this.



Trade Panel Pro MT5 All in ON : 

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185935?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page


Features

  • Displays the current Bid or Ask price.

  • Real-time horizontal price line.

  • Floating live price label.

  • Automatic right-side positioning.

  • Customizable line color, width, and style.

  • Adjustable font, font size, and label offset.

  • Lightweight and optimized for fast performance.

  • Compatible with all symbols and timeframes.

Benefits

  • Instantly identify the current market price.

  • Improve chart readability.

  • Ideal for manual traders, scalpers, and day traders.

  • Minimal CPU usage for smooth operation.

  • Clean and professional trading interface.

Input Parameters

  • Price Type – Choose Bid or Ask price.

  • Line Color – Set the color of the horizontal line.

  • Label Color – Set the color of the price label.

  • Font & Font Size – Customize the label appearance.

  • Label Offset – Move the label horizontally.

  • Price Offset – Adjust the vertical distance below the line.

  • Line Width & Style – Customize the line appearance.

Perfect For

  • Forex Trading

  • Gold (XAUUSD)

  • Indices

  • Commodities

  • Cryptocurrency

  • CFD Trading

Floating Live Price Line helps traders keep the current market price visible at all times with a simple, elegant, and highly customizable interface.


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