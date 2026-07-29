Stochastic N RSI Multi Time Frame

Stochastic + RSI Multi-Timeframe Dashboard with Momentum Strength

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Trade Panel Pro MT 5


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📊 OVERVIEW

A professional multi-timeframe dashboard indicator that displays Stochastic Oscillator and RSI (Relative Strength Index) values from 7 different timeframes simultaneously on a single compact panel. Perfect for scalpers and day traders who need quick multi-timeframe analysis without switching charts.

NEW: Includes Momentum Strength Bar that shows bullish/bearish pressure across all timeframes with visual percentage bars and color-coded intensity levels!

 KEY FEATURES

1. Multi-Timeframe Analysis (7 Timeframes)

  • Monitor M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1 (fully customizable)
  • All timeframe data displayed in one compact dashboard
  • No need to switch between multiple charts
  • Saves 2-3 minutes per analysis - critical for scalping!

2. Dual Indicator Display

  • Stochastic Oscillator (%K Period: 5, %D Period: 3, Slowing: 3)
  • RSI (Period: 14)
  • Both indicators shown side-by-side for each timeframe
  • Real-time value updates with color-coded signals

3. Visual Signal System

Color-Coded Bars & Values:

  • 🟢 Green (Bright) = Oversold (Buy Signal)
    • Stochastic  20
    • RSI  30
  • 🔴 Red (Bright) = Overbought (Sell Signal)
    • Stochastic  80
    • RSI  70
  •  Gray = Neutral Zone (No Signal)

4. Momentum Strength Meter  NEW!

Visual momentum bars showing market strength:

  • BULLISH Bar: Shows percentage of timeframes in oversold condition
  • BEARISH Bar: Shows percentage of timeframes in overbought condition
  • Color Intensity Levels:
    • Light color (1-2 TF)  = Weak
    • Medium color (3-4 TF) ▲▲ = Strong
    • Dark color (5-7 TF) ▲▲▲ = Very Strong
  • Percentage Display: e.g., "71% (5/7)" = 5 out of 7 timeframes bullish

5. Flexible Panel Positioning

4 Corner Options:

  • Top Left
  • Top Right
  • Bottom Left
  • Bottom Right
  • Auto-adjustment to avoid covering scrollbar and time axis

6. Highly Customizable

Adjustable Parameters:

  • All Stochastic parameters (K, D, Slowing, MA Method)
  • All RSI parameters (Period, Applied Price)
  • Overbought/Oversold levels for both indicators
  • All 7 timeframes independently selectable
  • Color scheme (Buy, Sell, Neutral, Text, Background, Border)
  • Panel size and positioning
  • Bar width and height
  • Row spacing
  • Update interval (default: 1000ms)
  • Repaint control (closed candle option)

7. Modern Professional Design

  • Clean, compact interface (200x~240px)
  • Dark theme with customizable colors
  • Clear typography with bold headers
  • Separated sections for easy reading
  • Background with border styling
  • Z-order control (panel on top or behind)

🎯 WHO IS THIS FOR?

Perfect For:

 Scalpers (M1-M15) - Quick multi-TF analysis  Day Traders (M30-H1) - Confluence confirmation  Intraday Traders - Fast decision making  Trend Followers - Multi-timeframe alignment detection  Swing Traders (H4-D1) - Higher timeframe bias


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5 (4)
Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
Gold Entry Sniper – Профессиональная Мульти-Таймфрейм ATR Панель для Скальпинга и Свинг-Трейдинга на Золоте Gold Entry Sniper — это передовой индикатор для MetaTrader 5, разработанный для точных сигналов на покупку/продажу по XAUUSD и другим инструментам. Основан на логике ATR Trailing Stop и мульти-таймфрейм анализе , этот инструмент идеально подходит как для скальперов, так и для среднесрочных трейдеров, обеспечивая чёткие точки входа с высокой вероятностью . Основные возможности и преимуществ
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Скидка заканчивается через 24 часа — следующая цена $ 69 ZORYK — продвинутая сигнальная система для XAUUSD в MetaTrader 5 Вам знакомо это чувство. Вы долго анализируете золото. Ждёте подходящего момента для входа. Наконец открываете сделку — и цена сразу начинает двигаться против вас. Вы закрываете позицию слишком рано, передвигаете Stop Loss или сомневаетесь всего несколько секунд. После этого рынок достигает именно той цели, которую вы ожидали изначально, но уже без вас. Проблема не всегда за
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SMC Pro ToolKit  is a professional chart-based Smart Money Concepts indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders read market structure, identify key liquidity areas, organize trade context, and plan setups directly from the chart. This is not a simple buy/sell arrow indicator. It is a complete visual trading toolkit that combines Smart Money Concepts, multi-timeframe analysis, session context, setup planning, risk assistance, and professional dashboard tools in one clean workspace. Watch setup
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Это, пожалуй, самый полный индикатор автоматического распознавания гармонического ценообразования, который вы можете найти для платформы MetaTrader. Он обнаруживает 19 различных паттернов, воспринимает проекции Фибоначчи так же серьезно, как и вы, отображает зону потенциального разворота (PRZ) и находит подходящие уровни стоп-лосс и тейк-профит. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Он обнаруживает 19 различных гармонических ценов
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