Trade Panel Pro MT5 All in ONE

🚀 TRADE PANEL PRO MT5

Professional Semi-Automated Trading Expert Advisor

Take full control of your trading with an advanced all-in-one trading panel designed for speed, precision, and professional risk management.

TRADE PANEL PRO MT5 is a semi-automated Expert Advisor that combines manual trading flexibility with powerful automated trade management, allowing you to execute trades with a single click while the EA handles your risk automatically.

Whether you trade Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), Indices, Crypto, or CFDs, this panel helps you trade faster, smarter, and with greater confidence.

Main Features

Ultra Fast One-Click Trading

Open trades instantly with a professional trading interface.

✔ One-click BUY & SELL
✔ Lightning-fast execution
✔ Adjustable lot size
✔ Repositionable floating panel
✔ Modern and intuitive interface

🛡 Professional Risk Management

Never worry about forgetting your protection again.

Automatically manage every trade with:

✅ Auto Stop Loss

✅ Auto Take Profit

✅ Break Even

✅ Trailing Stop

✅ Auto SL/TP

✅ Risk-based position sizing

Everything is applied automatically after opening a trade.

💰 Flexible Lot Management

Choose how you want to calculate your lot size.

Supported Modes

  • Fixed Lot
  • Auto Risk %
  • Manual lot selection
  • Quick lot presets

Perfect for both beginners and professional traders.

📰 Built-in Economic News Filter

Avoid entering trades during high-impact news.

Features

✔ High / Medium / Low Impact Filter

✔ Pause trading before news

✔ Resume after news

✔ Countdown timer

✔ Visual news alerts

✔ Automatic trade blocking during dangerous market conditions

Protect your account from unexpected volatility.

📈 Professional Trade Manager

Manage every position with one click.

Included Functions

  • Close All
  • Close Profit
  • Close Loss
  • Break Even
  • Move SL to Entry
  • Trailing Stop
  • Partial Close
  • Delete Pending Orders
  • Delete SL/TP
  • Reverse Position
  • Hedge
  • Straddle
  • Grid Trading
  • Auto Partial
  • Auto Trail

Everything you need is available directly from the trading panel.

📊 Real-Time P&L Monitor

Monitor your account performance in real time.

Displays:

✅ Floating Profit/Loss

✅ Daily Profit

✅ Total Profit

✅ Account Balance

✅ Equity

✅ Margin

✅ Free Margin

✅ Margin Level

Supports all account currencies.

📋 Position Monitor

Track all active positions from one place.

Shows:

  • Symbol
  • Trade Type
  • Lot Size
  • Entry Price
  • Current Price
  • Stop Loss
  • Take Profit
  • Floating Profit
  • Position Counter
Keyboard Hotkeys

Execute commands instantly without clicking.

Examples:

  • Quick BUY
  • Quick SELL
  • Close All
  • Close Profit
  • Close Loss

Fully customizable keyboard shortcuts.

Server Time & Trading Sessions

Stay synchronized with the market.

Includes:

✔ Broker Server Time

✔ Local Time

✔ Trading Session Indicator

✔ Market Session Status

✔ Countdown Timer

🎯 Advanced Auto Close System

Automatically close trades based on your rules.

Supports:

  • Profit Target
  • Loss Limit
  • Time Schedule
  • Emergency Close
  • Account Protection
📊 Trading Statistics

Evaluate your performance instantly.

Displays:

  • Win Rate
  • Total Trades
  • Average Win
  • Average Loss
  • Profit Factor
  • Performance Summary
🔔 Smart Alert System

Never miss important events.

Includes:

  • Sound Alerts
  • Visual Alerts
  • Trade Confirmation
  • Risk Warnings
  • Notification Messages
Advanced Trading Filters

Trade only when market conditions are suitable.

Features include:

✔ Spread Filter

✔ Volatility Filter

✔ Trading Session Filter

✔ Symbol-Specific Settings

✔ Maximum Slippage Protection

✔ Magic Number Management

🔧 Input Parameters

Trading

  • Lot Size
  • Auto Lot
  • Risk Percentage
  • Magic Number

Risk Management

  • Stop Loss
  • Take Profit
  • Break Even
  • Break Even Offset
  • Trailing Stop
  • Trailing Step

Execution

  • Maximum Slippage
  • Auto Protection
  • Order Validation

Visual

  • Panel Position
  • Panel Colors
  • Button Colors
  • Font Colors
  • Interface Settings
💼 Perfect For

✔ Gold (XAUUSD) Traders

✔ Forex Traders

✔ Index Traders

✔ Crypto Traders

✔ Scalpers

✔ Day Traders

✔ Swing Traders

✔ Manual Traders

✔ Professional Traders

✔ Beginners

🚀 How To Use

Step 1

Attach the EA to your chart.

Step 2

Enable Auto Trading.

Step 3

Configure your preferred settings.

Step 4

Click BUY or SELL.

The EA will automatically manage your:

  • Stop Loss
  • Take Profit
  • Break Even
  • Trailing Stop
  • Risk Management
🔒 Safe & Reliable

Unlike many trading tools, TRADE PANEL PRO MT5 focuses on professional trade management, not dangerous money management systems.

✅ No Martingale

✅ No Forced Grid Strategy

✅ No Hidden Trades

✅ No Account Manipulation

Designed to give traders full control, not to replace their trading decisions.

🌟 Why Choose TRADE PANEL PRO MT5?

⚡ Speed

Execute trades in a single click.

🛡 Safety

Automatic professional risk management for every trade.

🎯 Precision

Never miss Break Even, Trailing Stop, or Stop Loss again.

📈 Productivity

Reduce repetitive manual work and focus on market analysis.

💎 Professional Experience

Designed with a clean, modern interface suitable for both beginners and experienced traders.

Key Advantages

✔ Professional Trading Dashboard

✔ One-Click Trading

✔ Advanced Trade Manager

✔ Auto Break Even

✔ Trailing Stop

✔ Partial Close

✔ News Filter

✔ Server Time

✔ Trading Sessions

✔ Floating P&L

✔ Account Monitor

✔ Position Manager

✔ Trading Statistics

✔ Keyboard Hotkeys

✔ Spread Filter

✔ Volatility Filter

✔ Multi-Symbol Support

✔ All Timeframes

✔ Forex

✔ Gold

✔ Crypto

✔ Indices

✔ CFDs

📌 Important Notes
  • Enable Auto Trading before use.
  • Test on a Demo Account before trading live.
  • Always use proper risk management.
  • Configure the settings according to your trading strategy.
📦 Product Information

Version: 1.0

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Type: Semi-Automated Expert Advisor

Category: Trade Panel • Trade Manager • Risk Management • Manual Trading Assistant

🚀 Trade Smarter. Execute Faster. Manage Risk Like a Professional.

TRADE PANEL PRO MT5 is more than just a trading panel—it is a complete trading workstation designed to help you execute faster, manage risk more efficiently, and stay focused on what matters most: making better trading decisions.


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Order flow footprint chart
Abdul Jalil
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Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
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Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
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Leolouiski Gan
4.78 (23)
Utilities
This product filters   all expert advisors and manual charts   during news time.  It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system   that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase   The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from her
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Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
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Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
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Alain Verleyen
4.92 (12)
Utilities
EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds? EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indicators manu
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
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5 (10)
Utilities
Telegram to MT5: The Ultimate Signal Copying Solution Simplify your trading with Telegram to MT5, the modern tool that copies trading signals directly from Telegram channels and chats to your MetaTrader 5 platform, without the need for DLLs. This powerful solution ensures precise signal execution, extensive customization options, saves time, and boosts your efficiency. [ Instructions and DEMO ] [ FAQ ] [ How atach logs properly ] [ Settings descrition ] Key Features Direct Telegram API Integrati
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Rashed Samir
5 (1)
Utilities
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify trading days and hours for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes risk management  and equity protection features. MT4 Version Ma
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Yury Kulikov
5 (2)
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Attention: Demo version for review and testing can be downloaded here . It does not allow trading and can only be run on one chart. Active Lines - a powerful professional tool for operations with lines on charts. Active Lines provides a wide range of actions for events when the price crosses lines. For example: notify, open/modify/close a position, place/remove pending orders. With Active Lines you can assign several tasks to one line, for each of which you can set individual trigger conditions
Trader Evolution
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (7)
Utilities
" Trader Evolution " - A utility designed for traders who use wave and technical analysis in their work. One tab of the utility is capable of money management and opening orders, and the other can help in making Elliott wave and technical analysis. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Trading in a few clicks. Immediate and pending orders are available in the panel 2. Money management. The program automatically selects the appropriate lot size 3. Simplifies
Patrex pro
Chioma Obunadike
5 (2)
Utilities
Patrex Pro: Maximize Your Trading Potential Patrex Pro is an advanced trading bot designed to help traders optimize their trading strategies and maximize their potential returns. With its cutting-edge technology and user-friendly interface, Patrex Pro is the ultimate tool for traders seeking to elevate their trading game. Get MT4 Version Key Features: 1. Position Hedging: Patrex Pro allows users to hedge their positions based on their individual risk tolerance and market analysis. 2. Advanced R
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Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Utilities
Custom Alerts: Monitor Multiple Markets and Never Miss a Key Setup Overview Custom Alerts is a dynamic solution for traders who want a consolidated way to track potential setups across multiple instruments. By integrating data from our flagship tools—such as FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, and IX Power— Custom Alerts automatically notifies you of crucial market developments without juggling multiple charts or missing prime opportunities. With support for all asset classes your brok
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