Stochastic N RSI Multi Time Frame

Stochastic + RSI Multi-Timeframe Dashboard with Momentum Strength

Need Trade Assistant?

Trade Panel Pro MT 5





Please leave a review, if you like this.







📊 OVERVIEW

A professional multi-timeframe dashboard indicator that displays Stochastic Oscillator and RSI (Relative Strength Index) values from 7 different timeframes simultaneously on a single compact panel. Perfect for scalpers and day traders who need quick multi-timeframe analysis without switching charts.

NEW: Includes Momentum Strength Bar that shows bullish/bearish pressure across all timeframes with visual percentage bars and color-coded intensity levels!

✨ KEY FEATURES

1. Multi-Timeframe Analysis (7 Timeframes)

Monitor M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1 (fully customizable)

All timeframe data displayed in one compact dashboard

No need to switch between multiple charts

Saves 2-3 minutes per analysis - critical for scalping!

2. Dual Indicator Display

Stochastic Oscillator (%K Period: 5, %D Period: 3, Slowing: 3)

RSI (Period: 14)

Both indicators shown side-by-side for each timeframe

Real-time value updates with color-coded signals

3. Visual Signal System

Color-Coded Bars & Values:

🟢 Green (Bright) = Oversold (Buy Signal) Stochastic ≤ 20 RSI ≤ 30

🔴 Red (Bright) = Overbought (Sell Signal) Stochastic ≥ 80 RSI ≥ 70

⚪ Gray = Neutral Zone (No Signal)

4. Momentum Strength Meter ⭐ NEW!

Visual momentum bars showing market strength:

BULLISH Bar: Shows percentage of timeframes in oversold condition

BEARISH Bar: Shows percentage of timeframes in overbought condition

Color Intensity Levels: Light color (1-2 TF) ▲ = Weak Medium color (3-4 TF) ▲▲ = Strong Dark color (5-7 TF) ▲▲▲ = Very Strong

Percentage Display: e.g., "71% (5/7)" = 5 out of 7 timeframes bullish

5. Flexible Panel Positioning

4 Corner Options:

Top Left

Top Right

Bottom Left

Bottom Right

Auto-adjustment to avoid covering scrollbar and time axis

6. Highly Customizable

Adjustable Parameters:

All Stochastic parameters (K, D, Slowing, MA Method)

All RSI parameters (Period, Applied Price)

Overbought/Oversold levels for both indicators

All 7 timeframes independently selectable

Color scheme (Buy, Sell, Neutral, Text, Background, Border)

Panel size and positioning

Bar width and height

Row spacing

Update interval (default: 1000ms)

Repaint control (closed candle option)

7. Modern Professional Design

Clean, compact interface (200x~240px)

Dark theme with customizable colors

Clear typography with bold headers

Separated sections for easy reading

Background with border styling

Z-order control (panel on top or behind)

🎯 WHO IS THIS FOR?

Perfect For:

✅ Scalpers (M1-M15) - Quick multi-TF analysis ✅ Day Traders (M30-H1) - Confluence confirmation ✅ Intraday Traders - Fast decision making ✅ Trend Followers - Multi-timeframe alignment detection ✅ Swing Traders (H4-D1) - Higher timeframe bias