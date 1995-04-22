Gold Guardian EA
- 专家
-
Felicien Badou DioufProfessional MQL5 / MT5 Expert Advisor and indicator developer, specializing in XAUUSD (Gold) and prop-firm-compliant risk management. I turn trading strategies into clean, well-documented, non-repainting automated systems — every product ships with a full MT5 Strategy Tester report (real ticks) so
- 版本: 1.0
- 激活: 20
Gold Guardian EA — XAUUSD Trend-Following Expert Advisor with Prop Firm Risk Engine
Automated XAUUSD Expert Advisor: EMA crossover trend detection + RSI momentum + ADX trend-strength filter + ATR dynamic stops. Built-in prop-firm risk engine: daily loss cap, max drawdown guard, session filter, news filter. No martingale, no grid. For funded account traders.
Trend-Following Gold EA Built for Prop Firm Compliance
Gold Guardian EA trades XAUUSD using a classic, non-repainting trend-following strategy enhanced with an institutional-grade risk engine designed for prop firm challenges (FTMO, 5%ers, Finotive, FundedNext, The Funded Trader) and funded accounts.
Strategy Logic (All Signals on Closed Bars — Zero Repainting)
Entry Conditions:
- Long: EMA(20) crosses above EMA(50) AND RSI(14) > 55 AND ADX(14) > 25
- Short: EMA(20) crosses below EMA(50) AND RSI(14) < 45 AND ADX(14) > 25
Why This Combination Works on XAUUSD:
|Component
|Purpose
|Why Gold
|EMA(20) x EMA(50) Cross
|Trend direction identification
|Gold trends persist on M15/H1
|RSI(14) Filter
|Momentum confirmation
|Avoids choppy entries in ranging gold
|ADX(14) > 25 Filter
|Trend strength validation
|Filters low-ADX fakeouts common in gold
|ATR(14) x 2 Stop Loss
|Volatility-adaptive protection
|Gold volatility changes daily
Exit Logic:
- Stop Loss: ATR(14) x 2 (dynamic, volatility-adaptive)
- Take Profit: 1:2 or 1:3 risk-reward (configurable)
- Trailing Stop: Optional, ATR-based
- Time Exit: Optional close at session end
Prop Firm Risk Engine (Built-In)
1. Hard Daily Loss Cap (Equity Kill Switch)
When daily equity loss exceeds your firm limit: all positions closed, new trades blocked instantly. Works on equity (includes floating P&L).
2. Maximum Drawdown Guard
Second defense layer. Protects against slow bleed that kills challenges.
3. Session-Aware Risk Scaling
Auto-reduces position size during high-volatility sessions: London Open (08:00–09:00 UTC), NY Open (13:00–14:00 UTC), Overlap (13:00–16:00 UTC).
4. Economic Calendar News Filter
Pauses trading 15 min before/after high-impact events (NFP, CPI, FOMC, ECB, BoE). Uses MQL5 built-in calendar — no external API.
5. Fixed Fractional Position Sizing
Every trade risks exactly 1.5% of current equity — compounds correctly, survives drawdowns.
6. Position Limits
Prevents overtrading and correlation risk.
On-Chart Dashboard
Real-time panel showing: current trend direction (Bullish/Bearish/Neutral), ADX trend strength value, daily loss % (green/yellow/red), max drawdown status, session status (London/NY/Asian/Closed), next high-impact news event (countdown), open positions with SL/TP, kill switch armed status.
Alerts (Push / Email / Telegram)
- Daily loss above 80% of limit (early warning)
- Kill switch triggered
- Max drawdown above 80% of limit
- Session changes (London/NY open/close)
- High-impact news approaching (15 min)
- Trade entry/exit/trailing updates
Compatibility
- MetaTrader 5 (build 4000+)
- Symbol: XAUUSD / Gold (any broker suffix: XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUUSDm, etc.)
- Timeframe: M15 or H1 (optimized for M15)
- Any broker (standard, raw spread, ECN)
- Any account type (challenge, funded, personal)
- Works on VPS — no manual intervention needed
- Non-repainting — all signals on closed bars only
Recommended Settings by Prop Firm
|Firm
|Daily Loss
|Max DD
|DailyLossPercent
|MaxDrawdownPercent
|RiskPercent
|FTMO
|5%
|10%
|5.0
|10.0
|1.5
|5%ers
|4%
|10%
|4.0
|10.0
|1.0
|Finotive
|5%
|8%
|5.0
|8.0
|1.5
|FundedNext
|5%
|10%
|5.0
|10.0
|1.5
|The Funded Trader
|5%
|10%
|5.0
|10.0
|1.5
Backtest Expectations (Not Guaranteed)
Based on 2023–2024 every-tick backtests with real spreads:
- Net Profit: Positive across most periods
- Profit Factor: 1.5–1.8 typical
- Max Drawdown: 6–10% with risk engine active
- Daily Loss Breaches: 0 with kill switch active
- Win Rate: 50–55%
- Trades/Year: 200–400 depending on settings
Past backtest performance does not guarantee future results.
Part of the Prop Firm Ecosystem
Pairs with:
- Daily Loss Guardian ($35) — Standalone risk engine for any EA
- Global SL/TP Manager ($30) — Bulk modify positions, drag-and-drop SL/TP
- Session Countdown Panel ($30) — Visual session boxes, countdown timers
- Prop Firm Challenge Suite ($79) — All 4 tools bundled (saves $16)
Upgrade path: Need the full risk engine with unified dashboard? See Prop Firm Challenge Suite ($79).
Disclaimer
This EA executes a defined trend-following strategy with risk management. Past performance in backtests does not guarantee future results. No live or verified forward-test track record is claimed. The developer has 9 published products on MQL5 Market. Prop firm rules vary — verify your firm exact limits before trading.
Support
Post-delivery bug-fix support included. Feature requests and customization available via MQL5 Freelance.