Overview

Daily PnL

Daily PnL is a lightweight MetaTrader 5 indicator that displays your current Profit & Loss (P&L) directly on the chart. It combines realized profit from closed trades during the selected period with the floating profit or loss from currently open positions, giving you a live view of your trading performance.

The indicator also calculates your P&L as a percentage of your current account balance, making it easier to evaluate performance without opening the Trade or History tabs.

The display updates automatically on every market tick and every five seconds, ensuring the information remains current even when no new price ticks are received.

Features

Displays current Profit & Loss in your account currency.

Displays P&L as a percentage of the current account balance.

Supports four reporting periods: Daily Weekly Monthly Yearly

Includes realized profit from closed trades within the selected period.

Includes floating profit/loss from all currently open positions.

Automatically refreshes every 5 seconds and on every new tick.

Color-coded display: Green for positive P&L Red for negative P&L

Fully customizable chart position and appearance.

No DLLs or external libraries required.

Input Parameters