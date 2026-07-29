PNL stats

Daily PnL

Overview

Daily PnL is a lightweight MetaTrader 5 indicator that displays your current Profit & Loss (P&L) directly on the chart. It combines realized profit from closed trades during the selected period with the floating profit or loss from currently open positions, giving you a live view of your trading performance.

The indicator also calculates your P&L as a percentage of your current account balance, making it easier to evaluate performance without opening the Trade or History tabs.

The display updates automatically on every market tick and every five seconds, ensuring the information remains current even when no new price ticks are received.

Features

  • Displays current Profit & Loss in your account currency.

  • Displays P&L as a percentage of the current account balance.

  • Supports four reporting periods:

    • Daily

    • Weekly

    • Monthly

    • Yearly

  • Includes realized profit from closed trades within the selected period.

  • Includes floating profit/loss from all currently open positions.

  • Automatically refreshes every 5 seconds and on every new tick.

  • Color-coded display:

    • Green for positive P&L

    • Red for negative P&L

  • Fully customizable chart position and appearance.

  • No DLLs or external libraries required.

Input Parameters

Parameter Description
PnL Select the reporting period: Daily, Weekly, Monthly, or Yearly.
Corner Position Select the chart corner where the P&L label is displayed.
X Offset Horizontal distance from the selected corner (pixels).
Y Offset Vertical distance from the selected corner (pixels).
Font Size Size of the display text.
Font Font used for the on-chart label.
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DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
Telegram To MT5 Ultra
Mirel Daniel Gheonu
5 (3)
Utilities
Telegram To MT5 — Signal Copier Turn the trading calls from your Telegram channels into real MT5 orders — automatically, on as many accounts as you like, with risk and rules fully under your control. Telegram To MT5 connects the VIP / signal channels you already follow on Telegram to your MetaTrader 5 terminal. A free companion desktop app reads the messages (even from channels that block bots), and this Expert Advisor executes them on your account — applying your own risk settings, symbol mappi
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Close All one Click
James Kirika Wanjiru
Utilities
This is a utility panel to assist closing of open Deals. The panel has input filters to assist one select the right trades. The tool displays the number of trades to be closed as well as profits to be realized.   One click close, Filter trades to be closed by: symbol, (Filter by a particular symbol in the trade terminal). magic number (If your orders are from particular EA with unique magic numbers). whether in profit, loss or All. (P/L=all trades, profiting = trades in profit, loosing = trades
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