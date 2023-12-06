Close All one Click

This is a utility panel to assist closing of open Deals. The panel has input filters to assist one select the right trades. The tool displays the number of trades to be closed as well as profits to be realized.  

One click close, Filter trades to be closed by:

  1. symbol, (Filter by a particular symbol in the trade terminal).
  2. magic number (If your orders are from particular EA with unique magic numbers).
  3. whether in profit, loss or All. (P/L=all trades, profiting = trades in profit, loosing = trades in negative drawdown)

You can apply one filter or all of the above. 

The tool displays number of trades to close as well as their profits based on applied filters.

     

The panel has a safety feature to prevent accidental clicks and trade closure. Closing is in two steps, where step two has a time out of approximately three second. To close, first check the "Check to Close All" button.

The count down start and one has a limited time to confirm Deals closure.



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Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
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PNL stats
James Kirika Wanjiru
Utilities
Daily PnL Overview Daily PnL is a lightweight MetaTrader 5 indicator that displays your current Profit & Loss (P&L) directly on the chart. It combines realized profit from closed trades during the selected period with the floating profit or loss from currently open positions, giving you a live view of your trading performance. The indicator also calculates your P&L as a percentage of your current account balance, making it easier to evaluate performance without opening the Trade or History tabs.
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