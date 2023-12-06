Close All one Click

This is a utility panel to assist closing of open Deals. The panel has input filters to assist one select the right trades. The tool displays the number of trades to be closed as well as profits to be realized.

One click close, Filter trades to be closed by:

symbol, (Filter by a particular symbol in the trade terminal). magic number (If your orders are from particular EA with unique magic numbers). whether in profit, loss or All. (P/L=all trades, profiting = trades in profit, loosing = trades in negative drawdown)

You can apply one filter or all of the above.

The tool displays number of trades to close as well as their profits based on applied filters.

The panel has a safety feature to prevent accidental clicks and trade closure. Closing is in two steps, where step two has a time out of approximately three second. To close, first check the "Check to Close All" button.

The count down start and one has a limited time to confirm Deals closure.







