PNL stats

Daily PnL

Overview

Daily PnL is a lightweight MetaTrader 5 indicator that displays your current Profit & Loss (P&L) directly on the chart. It combines realized profit from closed trades during the selected period with the floating profit or loss from currently open positions, giving you a live view of your trading performance.

The indicator also calculates your P&L as a percentage of your current account balance, making it easier to evaluate performance without opening the Trade or History tabs.

The display updates automatically on every market tick and every five seconds, ensuring the information remains current even when no new price ticks are received.

Features

  • Displays current Profit & Loss in your account currency.

  • Displays P&L as a percentage of the current account balance.

  • Supports four reporting periods:

    • Daily

    • Weekly

    • Monthly

    • Yearly

  • Includes realized profit from closed trades within the selected period.

  • Includes floating profit/loss from all currently open positions.

  • Automatically refreshes every 5 seconds and on every new tick.

  • Color-coded display:

    • Green for positive P&L

    • Red for negative P&L

  • Fully customizable chart position and appearance.

  • No DLLs or external libraries required.

Input Parameters

Parameter Description
PnL Select the reporting period: Daily, Weekly, Monthly, or Yearly.
Corner Position Select the chart corner where the P&L label is displayed.
X Offset Horizontal distance from the selected corner (pixels).
Y Offset Vertical distance from the selected corner (pixels).
Font Size Size of the display text.
Font Font used for the on-chart label.
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Kalinskie Gilliam
5 (6)
Утилиты
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Alfiya Fazylova
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Утилиты
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Mirel Daniel Gheonu
5 (3)
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Fatemeh Ameri
4.95 (132)
Утилиты
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Vyacheslav Izvarin
5 (2)
Утилиты
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Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Утилиты
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5 (1)
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Trinh Dat
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The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
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Stephen J Martret
5 (4)
Утилиты
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Dilwyn Tng
5 (8)
Утилиты
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Boris Sedov
4.61 (18)
Утилиты
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Inakis Srl
5 (2)
Утилиты
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Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Утилиты
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