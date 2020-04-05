Virellium AI EA

VIRELLIUM EA — Precision Gold Trading System
XAUUSD H1 | Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5

Live signal, open for real-time verification:
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2383666

VIRELLIUM EA is a disciplined algorithmic trading system built for one market only — Gold.

It was created for traders who value structure, protection, and controlled execution more than random activity. The system does not chase every tick and does not try to force trades into the market. It waits for a confirmed structure, checks the higher-timeframe direction, and enters only after the working candle is closed.

Every position is protected from the first second with fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit levels placed directly on the broker’s server.

No grid.
No averaging into losses.
No hidden exposure.
Just structured gold execution.

VIRELLIUM EA — Precision Gold Trading

Gold is not a market for improvisation.

Sharp movements, false breakouts, sudden volatility, and emotional decision-making can quickly turn a promising setup into unnecessary risk. VIRELLIUM EA was designed to remove that emotional layer and replace it with a clear execution model.

The system works with a simple but powerful principle:

Wait for structure.
Confirm direction.
Enter only after candle close.
Protect every trade immediately.

This is not a high-frequency robot created to fill your account history with random trades. VIRELLIUM is built around patience and controlled participation. If the market does not provide the right structure, the EA simply stays out.

In algorithmic trading, the ability not to trade is often as important as the ability to enter.

How VIRELLIUM Trades

Every entry is based on closed-bar confirmation.

This means the EA does not rely on unstable tick movement or signals that may disappear while the candle is still forming. The system waits until the working bar is fully closed and only then evaluates the final market structure.

This approach helps reduce noise and makes the trading logic more stable and transparent.

The entry decision is filtered through a higher-timeframe trend model, allowing the EA to align with the dominant market direction instead of fighting against it. When the higher timeframe does not confirm the direction clearly, the system can remain inactive.

VIRELLIUM does not trade for the sake of activity.

It trades only when its internal structure is present.

Server-Side Protection

Each trade opened by VIRELLIUM EA is immediately protected by fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit levels placed on the broker’s server.

This is an important part of the system’s safety architecture.

If your terminal is closed, your internet connection is lost, your VPS restarts, or your computer shuts down, the protective levels remain active on the broker side.

The trade is never left without defined protection.

This makes the system suitable for users who want clear, visible, and disciplined risk boundaries on every position.

Two Strategy Presets

VIRELLIUM EA includes two built-in strategy presets:

Champion
A sharper and more responsive mode designed for users who prefer a more active trading rhythm and faster reaction to market structure.

All-Weather
A slower and more conservative mode designed for more stable behavior across changing market conditions.

Both presets use the same core philosophy: structured entry, trend confirmation, and protected execution.

The difference is in responsiveness and trading style, allowing the user to choose the version that better fits their personal risk comfort and account approach.

Risk on Your Terms

VIRELLIUM EA includes a clear risk selection model.

Available modes:

Fixed Lot
Minimal
Low
Medium
High
Aggressive

The EA calculates position size based on the selected risk profile and account balance. Before sending an order, it validates the volume against broker limits and available free margin.

This means the EA does not blindly send orders that your account or broker conditions cannot support.

If the trade does not pass the internal validation, the system steps aside.

This is one of the key ideas behind VIRELLIUM: execution should be controlled before the order reaches the market.

Optional Recovery Mode

VIRELLIUM EA includes an optional recovery mode for users who understand the additional risk involved.

After a losing trade, the system can temporarily increase volume according to a user-defined recovery multiplier. The recovery logic can be configured with:

  • recovery multiplier

  • recovery exit condition

  • maximum lot cap

  • maximum number of recovery trades

Recovery can be based on recovering the previous loss or on a defined number of winning trades.

Important: recovery mode is switched OFF by default.

This is intentional. The base system does not depend on recovery, grid, or averaging. Recovery is an advanced optional tool and should be used only by traders who fully understand the increase in exposure.

Premium On-Chart Command Panel

VIRELLIUM EA includes a modern on-chart dashboard designed to make system behavior visible in real time.

The panel displays:

  • equity and session change

  • live spread

  • volatility state

  • cooldown status

  • entry signal build-up

  • open position card

  • SL → TP progress visualization

The interface also includes two practical control buttons:

PAUSE — stops new entries instantly without removing the EA from the chart.
CLOSE POSITION — allows immediate manual exit of the current EA position.

The goal of the panel is not decoration. It is operational clarity.

You can see what the system is doing, whether conditions are building, whether a trade is active, and whether the EA is allowed to execute.

Built for Real Accounts

VIRELLIUM EA is designed with real trading conditions in mind.

The system respects broker volume limits, stop levels, freeze levels, and free margin before execution. It supports both hedging and netting accounts and uses its own magic number so it does not interfere with trades that do not belong to it.

The recovery state is also restart-safe. If the terminal is restarted, the EA can rebuild its recovery status from the account history.

This makes VIRELLIUM not just a signal generator, but a complete execution framework for gold trading.

Key Features

  • Gold specialist — designed for XAUUSD

  • H1 timeframe

  • Closed-bar entries

  • No repainting logic

  • Higher-timeframe trend confirmation

  • Fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit on the broker’s server

  • Two strategy presets: Champion and All-Weather

  • Six risk modes: Fixed Lot, Minimal, Low, Medium, High, Aggressive

  • Broker-safe volume validation

  • Free margin check before order execution

  • Optional recovery mode, OFF by default

  • Recovery limits controlled by the user

  • Premium on-chart command panel

  • PAUSE and CLOSE POSITION buttons

  • Hedging and netting account support

  • Restart-safe recovery logic

  • One magic number — the EA manages only its own trades

  • No grid in base mode

  • No averaging into losses

  • No hidden exposure

Recommended Setup

Symbol: XAUUSD
Timeframe: H1
Account type: Hedging or Netting
Broker: Any broker with stable Gold execution
Recommended broker conditions: low spread, stable execution, reliable server connection
Minimum deposit: from $500 on Low risk
Recommended deposit: $1000+ for more comfortable risk management
Default setup: Champion preset, Medium risk, panel ON, recovery OFF

Attach VIRELLIUM EA to a single XAUUSD H1 chart.

The EA is ready to work with default settings. No optimization is required for normal use. The main parameter you should adjust is your preferred risk level.

Live Monitoring

A real-time trading signal is available here:

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2383666

The signal allows you to follow the system on a live Weltrade account, monitor real trades, and evaluate the EA based on actual market behavior.

All trades, statistics, and drawdown are publicly visible and updated automatically.

The signal is still in the early statistics-gathering stage, so it is better to evaluate the system by its development over time rather than by short-term results.

Setup and Support

After purchase, you are welcome to contact me directly through MQL5 private messages.

I can help with:

  • first installation

  • broker-specific setup

  • risk profile selection

  • understanding the dashboard

  • checking the input parameters

  • choosing between Champion and All-Weather preset

To launch correctly, the basic formula is simple:

XAUUSD + H1 + Algo Trading ON + Default Settings + Your Risk Profile

For most users, this is enough.

Availability

The number of available copies is limited.

The price may increase as sales progress. Early users can lock in the current price while it is available.

Risk Disclaimer

Trading financial markets involves risk.

Past performance, backtests, or live signal results do not guarantee future results. Market conditions can change, and every trader is responsible for choosing a risk level appropriate for their own capital and risk tolerance.

Before using the EA on a live account, study the system logic, understand the risk parameters, and start with a conservative risk profile if you are not yet familiar with the product.

VIRELLIUM EA is not built around promises.

It is built around structure, protection, and disciplined gold execution.


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5 (8)
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Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
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4.29 (24)
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Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
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UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
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4.31 (113)
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The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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TICK STACK LTD
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XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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5 (27)
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5 (2)
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