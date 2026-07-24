Quantaro EA
- Эксперты
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- Версия: 3.2
- Обновлено: 25 июля 2026
- Активации: 5
This is a highly exclusive, institutional-grade algorithm designed for serious capital appreciation—NOT a "get-rich-quick" scam. If you are looking for a hyperactive bot that gambles your equity daily, look elsewhere.
While most commercial EAs fail due to short-term data masking, curve-fitting, or dangerous money management, Quantaro has been validated across a massive 7.5-year stress test (2019 - 2026) encompassing black swan events, aggressive rate hikes, and severe volatility shifts.
- Do not change any settings beside Fixed Lot Size/Percent Risk per Trade
- Platform: MetaTrader 5
- Symbol: GBPAUD
- Chart Timeframe: H1
- Minimum Balance: $1000
- Recommended Balance: $50000 for low risk 4% per trade
- For Small Accounts: $1000 change the Percent Risk per Trade to Fixed Lot Size and use 0.20 per 1k of the account until your account hit $25000 ( 5 lotsize) then dont add more lotsize until it hit $50000, after that change from fixed lot to Percent Risk per Trade and set it to 4% per trade
- High risk: $50000 change the Percent Risk per Trade to 10-15% (expect a DD of 30-60% and a very significant profit!)
- Prop Firms: (swing account from FTMO) 100k account or higher recommended use 1% per trade and let it run until he hit your target you can use 2% if you whant but recommended 1%
- Recommended Leverage: 1:100 or higher
- VPS: Strongly recommended
- Hard Capital Protection: Every trade is strictly shielded by a hard, server-side Stop Loss.
- It does not cross-hedge, it does not stack losing orders, and it never averages down.
- Low-frequency, institutional execution profile (1 to 5 trades per month ).
- Total Net Profit: +$251,166.90 (An outstanding organic account tripling over the historical span)
- Profit Factor: 1.65 (Signifying a highly resilient, mathematically proven edge)
- Recovery Factor: 8.07 (Exceptional capability to bounce back rapidly from drawdown phases)
- Sharpe Ratio: 2.47 (Deemed "Excellent to Institutional" grade for consistency and risk-adjusted return)
- Win Rate: 68.72% across 454 total strategic trades.
- Max Equity Drawdown: Restricted to just 14.23% (+$31,137.19) over nearly a decade of active market exposure. This guarantees complete psychological peace of mind.
- Smart Spread Safeguard: Includes an integrated execution blocker ( MaxSpreadPoints=300 ) preventing order triggers during volatile news releases or swap-hour spread expansions on ECN brokers like IC Markets.
- Risk of Ruin (Account Blowout): EXACTLY 0.0%
- 95% Confidence Level Threshold: Drawdown holds tight at 14.75% , demonstrating absolute statistical immunity to the sequence of trades.
- RiskPercent = 4.0 (The ultimate mathematical sweet spot for sustainable private accounts).
- Broker: Any high-liquidity like ICMarkets, low-spread ECN Broker (Raw Spread account with higher leverage like 1:100 - 1:1000 is ideal).
- Execution: A dedicated low-latency VPS is strongly recommended for uninterrupted 24/7 server connectivity.
- Embrace the Low Frequency: Quantaro is a sniper, not a machine gun. It may go a week or two without a single trade if conditions do not meet the structural parameters. Do not intervene or panic—patience is the foundation of institutional profits.
- Maintain Your VPS: Ensure your virtual server hosting is paid and active. If your platform disconnects mid-trade, the EA cannot handle the target exits on the chart.
Download the free demo right now and run your own MT5 Strategy Tester simulations to verify these impeccable metrics!