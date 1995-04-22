Quantaro EA

This is a highly exclusive, institutional-grade algorithm designed for serious capital appreciation—NOT a "get-rich-quick" scam. If you are looking for a hyperactive bot that gambles your equity daily, look elsewhere.

Quantaro Mean Reversion Pro v3.01 is built for long-term, professional capital management. Operating with clinical patience, it executes only 1 to 5 high-probability setups per month on the GBPAUD cross (H1 timeframe ), ensuring supreme capital protection and zero exposure to random market noise.

While most commercial EAs fail due to short-term data masking, curve-fitting, or dangerous money management, Quantaro has been validated across a massive 7.5-year stress test (2019 - 2026) encompassing black swan events, aggressive rate hikes, and severe volatility shifts. Do not change any settings beside Fixed Lot Size / Percent Risk per Trade

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Symbol: GBPAUD

Chart Timeframe: H1

Minimum Balance: $1000

Recommended Balance: $ 50000 for low risk 4% per trade

For Small Accounts: $ 1000 change the Percent Risk per Trade to Fixed Lot Size and use 0.20 per 1k of the account until your account hit $ 25000 ( 5 lotsize) then dont add more lotsize until it hit $ 50000, after that change from fixed lot to Percent Risk per Trade and set it to 4% per trade

High risk: $ 50000 change the Percent Risk per Trade to 10-15% (expect a DD of 30-60% and a very significant profit!)

Prop Firms: (swing account from FTMO) 100k account or higher recommended use 1% per trade and let it run until he hit your target you can use 2% if you whant but recommended 1%

Recommended Leverage: 1:100 or higher

VPS: Strongly recommended

🛑 ABSOLUTELY NO MARTINGALE, NO GRID, NO TOXIC MANAGEMENT

Quantaro is a pure Trend-Following & Structural Mean Reversion strategy.

Hard Capital Protection: Every trade is strictly shielded by a hard, server-side Stop Loss.

It does not cross-hedge, it does not stack losing orders, and it never averages down.

Low-frequency, institutional execution profile (1 to 5 trades per month ).

📊 Verified Performance Metrics (7.5-Year Live Tick Backtest)

Simulated with 100% History Quality utilizing real-tick ECN data on a $100,000 baseline account:

Total Net Profit: +$251,166.90 (An outstanding organic account tripling over the historical span)

Profit Factor: 1.65 (Signifying a highly resilient, mathematically proven edge)

Recovery Factor: 8.07 (Exceptional capability to bounce back rapidly from drawdown phases)

Sharpe Ratio: 2.47 (Deemed "Excellent to Institutional" grade for consistency and risk-adjusted return)

Win Rate: 68.72% across 454 total strategic trades.

🛡️ Ironclad Risk Profile (Optimized 4% Risk Settings)

Max Equity Drawdown: Restricted to just 14.23% (+$31,137.19) over nearly a decade of active market exposure. This guarantees complete psychological peace of mind.

Smart Spread Safeguard: Includes an integrated execution blocker ( MaxSpreadPoints=300 ) preventing order triggers during volatile news releases or swap-hour spread expansions on ECN brokers like IC Markets.

🎲 Validated 10,000 Run Monte Carlo Resilience

Subjected to a randomized 10,000-run Monte Carlo sequence reshuffling in Quant Analyzer:

Risk of Ruin (Account Blowout): EXACTLY 0.0%

95% Confidence Level Threshold: Drawdown holds tight at 14.75% , demonstrating absolute statistical immunity to the sequence of trades.

⚙️ Core Parameters

RiskPercent = 4.0 (The ultimate mathematical sweet spot for sustainable private accounts).

💡 Requirements for Deployment

Broker: Any high-liquidity like ICMarkets, low-spread ECN Broker (Raw Spread account with higher leverage like 1:100 - 1:1000 is ideal).

Execution: A dedicated low-latency VPS is strongly recommended for uninterrupted 24/7 server connectivity.