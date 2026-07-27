ADR Momentum Retracement Dashboard

Tired of chasing the market and getting caught in false breakouts? Start trading with the "Big Boys" by entering the market only at premium discount prices.

ADR Momentum Retracements Dashboard is a high-performance multi-pair utility scanner engineered specifically for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It continuously scans up to 30 assets simultaneously on the Daily (D1) timeframe to detect when an asset's day session has been fully fueled by institutional volume, breaking past its dynamic Average Daily Range (ADR 14) .

Once a massive momentum expansion bar closes, the institutional footprint is locked. The dashboard automatically calculates dynamic mathematical Fibonacci Retracement layers (38.2%, 50.0%, 61.8%, 78.6%) derived from that specific momentum bar. It tracks the live price distances in standard Pips, alerting you precisely when the market retraces into high-probability discount reversal zones (The Golden Ratio).

🚀 Key Premium Features

Adaptive Collapsing Panel Engine : No more bloated chart interfaces. The dashboard automatically scans your input fields and dynamically collapses its vertical background height to fit only the assets you are actively tracking.

Full-Row Interactive Controls : Complete workspace speed. Clicking anywhere along an asset's data cell (Asset Name, ADR %, or Fibo Pip Location) instantly fires up a clean new chart window with your favored pre-configured visual layout ( default.tpl ).

Zero-Lag Architecture : Engineered for ultimate VPS and hardware efficiency. Heavy data routines run via a continuous 1-second background throttle clock, keeping your terminal smooth and lag-free even during volatile high-impact news releases.

Anti-Spam State Locking Filters : Built-in state memory tracking flags ensure your PC pop-ups and smartphone notifications trigger strictly once per level crossover entry. Alerts auto-reset seamlessly during market daily rollover.

Dynamic Broker Symbol Solver : Native input parameters for custom Forex Prefixes, Forex Suffixes, and individual toggle switches for non-forex assets (Gold, Cryptos, Indices). 100% compatible with any broker execution model worldwide.

Integrated Proximity Alerts : Get notified before the line is touched. Fully adjustable alert radii (e.g., 5.0 Pips) ensure you are prepared in front of your monitors before the exact execution level is hit.

Automatic Contrast Background Panel : Smart integrated luminance analyzer reads your current chart workspace layout and instantly flips border contrast colors (Bold White framing for Dark themes, Bold Black for Light themes) to secure text readability.

🎛️ Input Parameters Guide