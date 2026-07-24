Order Block and FVG Confluence

Get high-conviction Order Block + FVG signals that only fire when structure break, zone, and higher-timeframe bias all line up — not another indicator marking every possible zone.

Order Block & FVG Confluence is a price-action indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines three Smart Money Concepts (SMC) tools into one confirmation-based signal engine: Break of Structure (BOS/CHoCH), Order Blocks, and Fair Value Gaps (FVG). Instead of drawing every possible zone, it waits for a full confluence — structure break, a qualifying order block, an aligned higher-timeframe bias, and a clean retest  before ever marking a signal.

WHAT IT DOES

  • BOS / CHoCH detection — identifies genuine swing-point breaks in market structure, in either direction.
  • Order Block zones — automatically marks the last opposing candle before a structure break, the institutional "footprint" left behind before the move.
  • Fair Value Gap (FVG) zones — highlights 3-candle imbalances that price is statistically likely to revisit.
  • H1 bias filter — cross-checks every setup against the higher-timeframe (H1) EMA50 trend, so signals aren't taken against the dominant direction.
  • H1 ranging filter — an EMA20 slope check on H1 blocks setups during flat, directionless conditions.
  • Premium/Discount filter — only takes entries from the "cheap" side of the Order Block range, avoiding chasing price into the middle or far side of the zone.
  • Session filter — restrict signals to London and/or New York session hours (fully configurable, with a broker GMT-offset input).
  • Built-in risk management — automatic SL (beyond the Order Block, buffered) and TP based on a configurable risk/reward multiple.
  • On-chart dashboard — live panel showing session, H1 trend, pending setup, active trade, and current R:R.
  • Alerts — pop-up Alert, push notification, and sound alert the moment a signal confirms, with entry/SL/TP included in the message.
  • EA-readable data buffers (10 total) — every building block of the logic is exposed via iCustom() + CopyBuffer(), not just the final signal, so you can build your own automated logic on top of OBF's raw detections:
  • 0 Signal — 1=BUY, -1=SELL, 0=none (fires on the bar a setup confirms)
  • 1 BOS_Direction — 1=bullish, -1=bearish, 0=none (fires on the bar a fresh BOS/CHoCH happens)
  • 2/3 BullOB_High/Low — most recent bullish Order Block's top/bottom
  • 4/5 BearOB_High/Low — most recent bearish Order Block's top/bottom
  • 6/7 BullFVG_High/Low — most recent bullish Fair Value Gap's top/bottom
  • 8/9 BearFVG_High/Low — most recent bearish Fair Value Gap's top/bottom
  • Buffer indices are stable within this version line — an update won't silently move index 4 to mean something else.

KEY SETTINGS EXPLAINED

  • H1 Bias / H1 Ranging Filter — two independent higher-timeframe filters; disable either if you want more signals at the cost of some quality.
  • Premium/Discount Ratio (0.5-1.0) — 0.5 is the strictest (must enter in the exact cheaper half of the Order Block), 1.0 disables the filter entirely. Default 0.75 is tuned for a healthy, non-overwhelming signal frequency.
  • Setup Timeout (bars) — how long a pending setup waits for its retest before being discarded, so stale zones don't block new ones from forming.
  • Min/Max SL (pips) — setups with a stop-loss outside this range are automatically skipped, filtering out both noise-sized and oversized stops.
  • Base R:R — the take-profit is placed at this multiple of the risk distance.
  • Session windows — London/New York hour ranges (UTC-based, with a broker GMT-offset input) to restrict trading to your preferred hours.

DESIGNED FOR

M1-M15 intraday Forex trading. Works on any symbol with sufficient tick volume; tuned and tested primarily on EURUSD.

WHAT THIS IS NOT

  • Not a fully automated trading robot — it is a signal/analysis indicator only. It does not place trades.
  • Not a guarantee of profit — like any tool, it identifies a specific price-action pattern; risk management and market conditions remain the trader's responsibility.
  • Not a repainting indicator — all zones and signals are drawn from fully closed, historical bars and do not change after the fact.

    Free trial (Strategy Tester): shows signals, BOS/Order Block/FVG zones, and the dashboard - the full Entry/SL/TP trade plan and alerts are available in the purchased version.
     
    Want fewer, higher-conviction signals? Check out Order Block & FVG Confluence PRO — adds delta volume confirmation on top of everything here.

---

Also check out my other products on the Market:

  • Order Block & FVG Confluence PRO
  • Liquidity Sweep + Reclaim
  • Supply Demand Zones MTF
  • SMC Multi Symbol Scanner
  • VP Sweep Signals (free)
  • VP Sweep Signals PRO
  • Risk Calculator (free)
  • Risk Calculator PRO
  • Equity Drawdown Guard (free)
Рекомендуем также
Haven Stop Loss Hunter
Maksim Tarutin
4.4 (5)
Индикаторы
Haven Stop Loss Hunter 2.0 - Новый уровень анализа ликвидности Встречайте масштабное обновление — Haven Stop Loss Hunter 2.0 ! Это профессиональный инструмент для работы с зонами скопления ликвидности и ложными пробоями (Sweeps), который стал еще более гибким и функциональным. В этой версии мы реализовали полноценный мультитаймфреймовый (MTF) анализ и продвинутую систему оповещений, чтобы вы могли отслеживать манипуляции крупного капитала по концепции Smart Money, не тратя время на постоянное пе
FREE
Delta Profile Volume
Teresinha Moraes Correia
Индикаторы
Техническое описание индикатора – Delta Profile для MetaTrader 5 Delta Profile – это индикатор, разработанный для MetaTrader 5, предназначенный для детального анализа потока объёмов в пределах заданного диапазона свечей. Он структурирует и отображает информацию о дисбалансе положительных объёмов (связанных с движением вверх) и отрицательных объёмов (связанных с движением вниз) на различных ценовых уровнях. В результате пользователь получает чёткое представление о тех участках графика, где сосред
Advanced Price Flow Analytics 8
Rafael Vasili
Индикаторы
DAILY OH/OL SDEV QUANT MODEL - STATISTICAL TRADING WITH PRECISION RISK MANAGEMENT TRADE WITH MATHEMATICAL CERTAINTY - KNOW YOUR EXACT STOP-LOSS AND TAKE-PROFIT BEFORE YOU ENTER This indicator analyzes 5,000+ days of price history to give you: Exact entry levels (sigma bands locked at daily open) Exact stop-loss distance (from M
BlueDigitsFx Spike And Strike Reversal MT5
Ziggy Janssen
4.27 (15)
Индикаторы
Официальный доступ к экосистеме BlueDigitsFx Получайте обновления инфраструктуры, рабочие материалы, новые продукты и доступ к официальной экосистеме BlueDigitsFx. Экосистема Telegram Веб-сайт Версия MT4 BlueDigitsFx Spike And Strike Reversal MT5 — Комбинированный осциллятор для анализа рыночных разворотов и импульса BlueDigitsFx Spike And Strike Reversal — это комбинированный осциллятор, объединяющий несколько индикаторных сигналов, чтобы помочь трейдерам выявлять возможные развороты рынка,
Daily Bias
Barend Paul Stander
Индикаторы
Daily Bias Indicator with Statistics and Dashboard Unlock the power of market bias analysis with the Multi-Timeframe Bias Indicator, a versatile tool designed for traders seeking a clear edge in the markets. This indicator provides actionable insights by displaying Daily Bias, Weekly Bias, and Custom Period Bias, enabling you to align your trades with the prevailing market direction across multiple timeframes and symbols. Key Features: Daily Bias Analysis: Identify the bullish, bearish, or neutr
PriceMagnet Volume Profile
Noel Anjao Alube
Индикаторы
PriceMagnet Volume Profile Stop guessing where the smart money is sitting. See it. PriceMagnet Volume Profile is a precision volume-analysis indicator built for MetaTrader 5 traders who want to trade with institutional context instead of guesswork. Rather than plotting volume as a flat bar under your chart, PriceMagnet reconstructs a full horizontal volume histogram directly on price — showing you exactly which price levels attracted the most trading activity over your selected lookback window,
Onnyx Indicator
Januar Rifai
Индикаторы
ONNYX INDICATOR — версия 1.14 Индикатор зон спроса и предложения для MetaTrader 5 без перерисовки подтвержденных сигналов. Он определяет подтвержденные ценовые экстремумы, строит зоны с шириной на основе ATR, оценивает качество зон в процентах и показывает стрелки BUY/SELL на закрытых свечах. ОСНОВНЫЕ ВОЗМОЖНОСТИ - Зоны спроса и предложения с процентной оценкой внутри зоны. - Увеличенные стрелки BUY/SELL после подтверждения закрытой свечи. - Фильтр тренда EMA и подтверждение отклонения цены. - П
Horizontal Ray Tool for MT5
Tando Jobela
Индикаторы
The Horizontal Ray Tool is a lightweight, professional charting utility designed to streamline support and resistance mapping on MetaTrader 5. It brings rapid, one-click horizontal level placement directly to your live chart, eliminating the workspace clutter associated with infinite horizontal lines or manually drawn trendlines. Key Features: Interactive On-Screen Button: Spawns a clean, responsive "DRAW RAY" button docked directly on your chart canvas. A single click drops an independent hor
FREE
Exp5 Duplicator
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.78 (9)
Утилиты
Duplicator для MetaTrader 5 — профессиональный дубликатор позиций внутри одного терминала Надёжный советник для трейдеров, которым нужно автоматически дублировать уже открытые позиции в MetaTrader 5, увеличивать объём, применять собственные настройки лота и сопровождать дубликаты по заданным правилам. Это удобный инструмент для ручной торговли, алгоритмических систем и гибкого управления уже существующими позициями внутри одного терминала. Duplicator для MT5 не открывает позиции по собственной
Pattern Recognition EA
Claudiu-georgian Zavera
Эксперты
Pattern Recognition EA - From Learn to Earn. The market repeats itself. This EA finds every past repeat of the current candle sequence - and lets history vote the direction. ONE SHAPE. EVERY REPEAT IN HISTORY VOTES. The last N candles on your signal timeframe form a shape. The EA scans the history you choose - a fixed number of bars or everything your broker provides - for the SAME shape, and checks what happened next, every single time. Only when enough repeats exist AND a clear majority of t
Order Block by Gerega
Illia Hereha
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Order Block Indicator для MT5   — это мощный инструмент для трейдеров, использующих концепции умных денег и институциональные торговые стратегии. Он автоматически определяет ключевые   блоки ордеров   на графике, помогая находить зоны с высокой вероятностью разворота и продолжения тренда. Основные особенности: •   Автоматическое определение блоков ордеров   – Выделяет сильные зоны покупок и продаж на основе ценового движения и объема. •   Поддержка нескольких таймфреймов   – Анализируйте блоки
FREE
Visual CrossPulse Dynamics Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Индикаторы
Visual CrossPulse Dynamics: Trade with the Market's True Rhythm Unlock a new level of market insight with Visual CrossPulse Dynamics, a sophisticated trading indicator designed to adapt to ever-changing volatility and reveal the true direction of the trend. Are you tired of indicators that lag in fast-moving markets or give false signals during consolidation? The Visual CrossPulse Dynamics indicator solves this problem by using an advanced, adaptive algorithm that intelligently adjusts to the m
SL TP Toggle Button
Mariusz Franciszek Szczepanczyk
Индикаторы
ВАЖНО – ЭТО НЕ САМОСТОЯТЕЛЬНЫЙ ИНДИКАТОР Этот инструмент НЕ управляет стоп-лоссом или тейк-профитом самостоятельно и НЕ выполняет никакую торговую логику независимо. Он разработан исключительно для работы в сочетании с советником One Click B3 MT5 Expert Advisor. Без запущенного на том же символе индикатора One Click B3 MT5 этот индикатор будет отображать только кнопку и НЕ будет управлять функциями SL/TP. Если у вас нет или вы не используете One Click B3 MT5, данный продукт не предоставит вам н
ChangePeriod MT5
Kazuya Yamaoka
Индикаторы
You can change the time period of the chart at the touch of a button. You can also change multiple charts at the touch of a button. You can also change multiple charts at the touch of a button,   saving you the trouble of changing time periods. We are live-streaming the actual operation of the system. Please check for yourself if it is usable. Please check it out for yourself. https://www.youtube.com/@ganesha_forex We do not guarantee your investment results. Investments should be made at you
Professional Renko Chart MT5
Elham Afsharpour
Индикаторы
Professional Renko Chart MT5 Professional Renko Chart MT5 — это чистый индикатор графика Renko для MetaTrader 5, предназначенный для отображения кирпичей Renko в отдельном окне индикатора, с возможностью дополнительной визуализации блоков Renko прямо на основном ценовом графике. Индикатор создан для трейдеров, которым нужен привычный стиль графика Renko внутри MetaTrader 5, похожий на визуализацию Renko, доступную на популярных современных графических платформах, таких как TradingView. Он преобр
EasyTrading Panel by Vexo
Joseph Brian Ong Gustilo
Эксперты
EasyTrading Panel V3.0 by Vexo — User Guide EasyTrading Panel V3.0 by Vexo — Manual Trade Entry Panel for MetaTrader 5 Works on ANY symbol • Auto Risk Sizing • Volume Profile POC BUY / SELL Market orders with SL → Confirm flow B.LIMIT / S.LIMIT Limit orders with OK / CANCEL buttons Auto POC Volume Profile Point of Control (live) MTF Trend EMA 50/200 on M5 M15 H1 H4 Panel Layout EA: ACTIVE Bal: $37.23 POC: 1.17951 Lot: 0.01 Risk%: 1.0 % RR: 1:2.5 SL: 1.16663 (auto) BUY SELL B.LIMIT S.LIMIT Live a
Price Magnets M5
Ivan Simonika
Индикаторы
Price Magnet — Индикатор зон плотности цены и уровней притяжения Price Magnet — это профессиональный аналитический инструмент, который определяет ключевые уровни поддержки и сопротивления на основе статистической плотности распределения цены (Price Density). Индикатор анализирует заданный исторический период и находит ценовые значения, на которых рынок находился дольше всего. Эти зоны выступают в роли «магнитов» — они притягивают цену или служат фундаментом для разворота. В отличие от стандартны
GDS Renko Pip ST
Andrey Goida
Индикаторы
GDS Renko Pip ST - Fixed Brick Renko Chart Tool for MetaTrader 5 GDS Renko Pip ST is a Renko chart tool for MetaTrader 5 designed for traders who want to build and study fixed brick Renko movement using a practical pip or point-based setup. The purpose of this tool is simple: create a cleaner Renko structure so the trader can observe direction, brick runs, pullbacks, support and resistance behavior without normal candle noise. This is not a signal indicator and it does not predict the market. It
FREE
MultiTimeframe Support and Resistance Zones
Mohamed Gamal Abdelnasser Yous Hashesh
Индикаторы
A powerful indicator that highlights key market zones and helps traders identify potential opportunities across multiple timeframes. Designed for clarity and efficiency, it provides real-time alerts to keep you informed of important price levels. Key Features: Works on multiple timeframes: M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN1. Customizable zone colors for each timeframe. Real-time alerts and notifications when price reaches significant zones. Automatically manages chart objects to keep your wor
Mathematical predictionn
Mikhail Bilan
Индикаторы
This indicator uses a mathematical calculation algorithm . This algorithm calculates the remainder between the updated model and the actual values and produces the possible progress of the graph on the graph. It is not a super prophet in trading, but it is very good for the trader when entering the market and to analyze it before entering. Applicable for all currencies. Данный индикатор использует алгоритм математических вычислений . Данный алгоритм вычисляет остаток между обновленной моделью и
Volume Profile Multi Mode
Opeyemi Fuad Anokwu
Индикаторы
Многорежимный анализ объема: анализируйте объем по-своему, а не по алгоритму индикатора. Большинство индикаторов профиля объема ограничивают трейдеров заранее определенными диапазонами анализа. Но рынок не движется в рамках фиксированных шаблонов, так почему же ваш анализ должен двигаться в их рамках? Индикатор Volume Profile Multi-Mode предоставляет вам полную свободу выбора места, времени и способа анализа объема. Независимо от того, изучаете ли вы структуру рынка, составляете профилю торговые
Swing points with push notification
Marouane Sammoudi
Индикаторы
Swing Points Pro v2 – Enhanced Highs and Lows Indicator with Push Notifications Overview : The Swing Points Pro v2 indicator is a powerful and reliable tool designed to help traders identify critical swing highs and lows on their charts. Whether you trade Forex, Stocks, or Crypto, this updated version provides advanced features to enhance your market analysis, with real-time push notifications for key market movements. Key Features : Accurate Swing Identification : Pinpoints major swing highs a
FREE
New Awesome Oscillator Mt5
Nikolay Kositsin
Индикаторы
Awesome Oscillator Билла Уильямса с возможностью тонкой настройки и замены алгоритмов усреднения индикатора, что значительно расширяет возможности применения этого осциллятора в алгоритмическом трейдинге и приближает его по своим свойствам к такому индикатору, как MACD. Для уменьшения ценовых шумов итоговый индикатор обработан дополнительным усреднением Smooth.  Индикатор имеет возможность подавать алерты, отправлять почтовые сообщения и push-сигналы при смене направления движения осциллятора и
GDS Renko Anatomy
Andrey Goida
Индикаторы
GDS Renko Anatomy Free Renko Structure and Movement Anatomy Indicator for MetaTrader 5 GDS Renko Anatomy is a free MetaTrader 5 indicator for traders who use Renko charts and want a clearer way to understand how brick-based movement is built. The indicator helps visualize Renko movement anatomy: structure, legs, pullbacks, pauses, continuation areas and weakening movement phases. It does not give buy or sell signals. It does not predict price movement. It is a visual context tool for manual Renk
FREE
Fvg Edge
Ahmad Meftah Abdulsalam Alawwami
5 (3)
Индикаторы
FVG Smart Zones – Бесплатная версия Индикатор обнаружения гэпов справедливой стоимости для MetaTrader 5 (MT5)   Ищете настоящий торговый инструмент, а не просто очередной случайный индикатор? FVG Smart Zones – Бесплатная версия дает вам профессиональное понимание рынка, автоматически обнаруживая гэпы справедливой стоимости (FVG) и выделяя зоны с высокой вероятностью торговли прямо на вашем графике.   Создано для трейдеров, следующих: Концепции умных денег (SMC) Концепции торговли I
FREE
Heiken Ashi CE Filtered MT5
Mykola Khandus
Индикаторы
Heiken Ashi CE Filtered - индикатор, генерирующий торговые сигналы на основе свечей Heiken Ashi c использованием дополнительной фильтрации. Для фильтрации используется: Chandelier Exits , основанный на изменении ATR, для определения направления торговли. Вы можете скачать этот индикатор здесь: Chandelier Exits Zero Lags SMA ,  основанный на линейной регрессии, для дополнительного подтверждения тренда.  Вы можете скачать этот индикатор здесь:  Zero Lags SMA Основные функции : Сигналы на покупку/п
ReversalCandlestickPatterns
Casey Nkalubo
Индикаторы
Reversal Candlestick Patterns Indicator — Free Version This MT5 indicator identifies common bullish and bearish candlestick reversal patterns and displays them directly on the chart. It can be used on any market and timeframe, providing traders with clear visual references for potential reversal points. Main Features Automatic detection of well-known candlestick reversal patterns Works on all available MT5 timeframes Can be applied to Forex, Stocks, Commodities, Indices, and Cryptocurrency char
FREE
Dynamic DOM
Artem Bezmenov
Индикаторы
Инструкция к индикатору Dynamic_DOM_Labels Dynamic_DOM_Labels — это профессиональный аналитический инструмент для терминала MetaTrader 5, предназначенный для анализа потока ордеров (Order Flow) в реальном времени. Индикатор подключается напрямую к биржевому стакану цен ( Depth of Market / DOM ) брокера, находит крупные лимитные заявки покупателей ( Buy Limit ) и продавцов ( Sell Limit ) и проецирует их на рабочий график. Инструмент разработан специально для ликвидных рынков, таких как Золото (XA
Risk Calculator Drag SL TP
Milos Vukomanovic
Индикаторы
Risk Calculator is a free MetaTrader 5 tool that removes the manual math from position sizing. Drag the Stop Loss line to where your setup actually invalidates, and the dashboard instantly tells you the correct lot size for your risk — no calculator, no spreadsheet, no guesswork. What it does: - Draggable SL line — drop it exactly where your stop belongs; the tool reads the distance in real time. - Draggable TP line — see your Reward:Risk ratio update live as you position your target. - Automa
FREE
GDS Renko Matrix
Andrey Goida
Индикаторы
GDS Renko Matrix - Free Multi-Scale Renko Overview Indicator for MetaTrader 5 GDS Renko Matrix is a free multi-scale Renko overview indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders monitor Renko structure, direction and chart context in a compact matrix-style view. The purpose of this tool is to provide a faster visual overview of Renko behavior without turning the chart into a signal system. It does not predict the market and does not generate buy or sell signals. What Renko Matrix Shows Renko char
FREE
С этим продуктом покупают
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.76 (136)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Smart Trend Trading System сейчас доступен за $99 . Цена увеличится до $199 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки Smart Trend Trading System отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить Smart Universal EA БЕСПЛАТНО и превратить сигналы Smart Trend в автоматические сделки. Smart Trend Trading System — это полноценная торговая система без перерисов
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (8)
Индикаторы
Trend Sniper X — это индикатор следования за трендом с несколькими таймфреймами для MetaTrader 5, который помогает трейдерам четко и точно определять направление тренда и потенциальные точки разворота. Информация о цене: Текущая цена является промо-ценой и может измениться по мере выпуска обновлений и новых функций. Канал Code2Profit Освойте рынок с помощью анализа нескольких таймфреймов! Технические характеристики Платформа MetaTrader 5 Тип индикатора Трендовый индикатор с несколькими таймфрейм
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (1)
Индикаторы
SUPERHERO индикатор - это мультивалютная торговая система, которая создана по принципу "Все включено". Индикатор самостоятельно анализирует рынок и дает сигналы когда открывать и когда закрывать сделки. Используются ордера Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит. Соотношение R:R = 1:1 Время от времени я торгую по сигналам этого индикатора лично, и вот какие результаты я получаю - LIVE SIGNAL Эта система может присылать на смартфон PUSH-уведомления, так что вы сможете делать сделки "на ходу" без привязки к ПК. О
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
Индикаторы
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading opp
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
4.6 (30)
Индикаторы
SuperScalp Pro – Профессиональная многослойная скальпинговая система с подтверждением сигналов SuperScalp Pro — это профессиональная многослойная скальпинговая система с подтверждением сигналов по нескольким факторам, разработанная для поиска торговых возможностей с более высокой вероятностью успеха. Она предоставляет более точные подтверждения входа, уровни Stop Loss и Take Profit на основе ATR, а также гибкую систему фильтрации сигналов для XAUUSD, BTCUSD и основных валютных пар Forex. Полная
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Индикаторы
Neuro Poseidon - новый индикатор от Дарьи Резуевой. Он сочетает точные торговые сигналы с адаптивными уровнями TP/SL , в результате создавая максимально выгодные сделки! TO SWITCH TO   ENG   PLEASE CHOOSE IT IN THE UPPER-RIGHT CORNER OF THE WEBSITE Напишите мне и получите  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  в подарок для автоматизации вашей торговли! Что отличает его от других индикаторов? 1. Доказанная прибыльность на всех активах и таймфреймах 2. На графике присутствуют только подтвержденные сигналы н
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Индикаторы
Легенда возвращается! Entry Points Pro 10. Перезапуск легендарного индикатора, который 3 года держался в Топ-3 MQL5 Market. Сотни восторженных отзывов (589 на две версии), тысячи трейдеров торгуют с его помощью каждый день, 31 000+ скачиваний демо MT4+MT5. Я прочитал каждый ваш отзыв за пять лет — и вместо обещаний встроил в версию 10 ответы. От автора, который в рынке с 1999 года и ценит честность, свою репутацию и своих клиентов . Стартовая цена $99 действует только на первые 10 копий.   Сразу
SMC Intraday Formula
Kareem Abbas
5 (21)
Индикаторы
Давайте сначала будем честны. Ни один индикатор сам по себе не сделает вас прибыльным. Если кто-то говорит вам обратное — он продаёт вам мечту. Любой индикатор, который показывает идеальные стрелки покупки/продажи, можно сделать безупречным — просто увеличьте нужный участок истории и сделайте скриншот успешных сделок. Мы так делать не будем. SMC Intraday Formula — это инструмент. Он считывает структуру рынка за вас, определяет зоны с наивысшей вероятностью движения цены и точно показывает, как
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
Индикаторы
M1 SNIPER   — это простая в использовании торговая система. Это стрелочный индикатор, разработанный для тайм фрейма M1. Индикатор можно использовать как отдельную систему для скальпинга на тайм фрейме M1, а также как часть вашей существующей торговой системы. Хотя эта торговая система была разработана специально для торговли на M1, ее можно использовать и с другими тайм фреймами. Первоначально я разработал этот метод для торговли XAUUSD и BTCUSD. Но я считаю этот метод полезным и для торговли на
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.41 (49)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Atomic Analyst сейчас доступен за $99 . Цена увеличится до $199 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки Atomic Analyst отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить Smart Universal EA БЕСПЛАТНО и превратить сигналы Atomic Analyst в автоматические сделки. Atomic Analyst — это индикатор Price Action без перерисовки, без перерисовывания истории и без
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
Индикаторы
Время от времени я торгую по этой системе лично.  Оцени, мой мануальный BOMBER трейдинг на реальном счету - LIVE SIGNAL Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно Бесплатно: Авторскую утилиту "Bomber Utility", которая автоматически сопровождает каждю торговую операцию, устанавливает уровни Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит и закрывает сделки согласно правилам этой стратегии, Сет-файлы для настройки этого индикатора на различных активах, Сет-файлы для настройки Bomber Utility в режимы: "Мин
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Индикаторы
Gann Made Easy   - это профессиональная, но при этом очень простая в применении Форекс система, основанная на лучших принципах торговли по методам господина У.Д. Ганна. Индикатор дает точные BUY/SELL сигналы, включающие в себя уровни Stop Loss и Take Profit. ПОЖАЛУЙСТА, СВЯЖИТЕСЬ СО МНОЙ ПОСЛЕ ПОКУПКИ, ЧТОБЫ ПОЛУЧИТЬ ТОРГОВЫЕ ИНСТРУКЦИИ И ОТЛИЧНЫЕ ДОПОЛНИТЕЛЬНЫЕ ИНДИКАТОРЫ БЕСПЛАТНО! Вероятно вы уже не раз слышали о торговли по методам Ганна. Как правило теория Ганна отпугивает от себя не только
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Индикаторы
Торговые сигналы в реальном времени с использованием M1 Quantum: Сигнал  (Сделка выполнена автоматически с помощью Quantum Trade Assistant , бесплатно включённого в этот продукт.) Последние новости : Выпущена версия 1.64. Теперь для всех сделок Stop Loss размещается за соответствующими зонами поддержки/сопротивления. Функция Smart Close также была улучшена для повышения производительности EA в этой версии. С 9 августа live-сигнал работает на версии 1.64. План цен: Текущая цена: $169 (Предложени
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (18)
Индикаторы
Trend Catcher   анализирует движения рыночных цен, используя комбинацию собственных и индивидуально разработанных адаптивных индикаторов анализа тренда. Он определяет истинное направление рынка, отфильтровывая краткосрочные шумы и фокусируясь на силе импульса, расширении волатильности и поведении ценовой структуры. Он также использует комбинацию сглаживающих и фильтрующих тренд индикаторов, таких как скользящие средние, RSI и фильтры волатильности. Мониторинг реальных операций, а также другие
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
Индикаторы
Представляем   Quantum TrendPulse   , совершенный торговый инструмент, который объединяет мощь   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   и   Stochastic   в один комплексный индикатор, чтобы максимизировать ваш торговый потенциал. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ищут точность и эффективность, этот индикатор помогает вам уверенно определять рыночные тренды, сдвиги импульса и оптимальные точки входа и выхода. Основные характеристики: Интеграция SuperTrend:   легко следуйте преобладающим рыночным тенденциям и п
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Индикаторы
ARIBot is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Индикаторы
AtBot: Как это работает и как его использовать ### Как это работает Индикатор "AtBot" для платформы MT5 генерирует сигналы на покупку и продажу, используя комбинацию инструментов технического анализа. Он интегрирует простую скользящую среднюю (SMA), экспоненциальную скользящую среднюю (EMA) и индекс средней истинной амплитуды (ATR) для выявления торговых возможностей. Кроме того, он может использовать свечи Heikin Ashi для повышения точности сигналов. Оставьте отзыв после покупки и получите спе
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Индикаторы
Azimuth Pro V2: Синтетический фрактальный структурный анализ и подтверждённые входы для MT5 Обзор Azimuth Pro — многоуровневый индикатор свинговой структуры от Merkava Labs . Четыре вложенных уровня свингов, привязанный к свингам VWAP, определение ABC-паттернов, трёхтаймфреймная структурная фильтрация и подтверждённые входы на закрытой свече — один график, один рабочий процесс от микро-свингов до макро-циклов. Это не слепой сигнальный продукт. Это рабочий процесс, основанный на структуре, для т
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Индикаторы
SkyHammer Signal Pro Профессиональный трендовый индикатор без перерисовки с фиксированными уровнями Entry, SL и TP SkyHammer Signal Pro — это структурированный индикатор тренда и momentum, созданный для трейдеров, которым нужны четкие, зафиксированные и проверяемые торговые сигналы. Лучше всего он работает на младших таймфреймах, таких как M1 и M5 . Индикатор не пытается предсказывать вершины или основания рынка. Вместо этого он ожидает подтвержденную рыночную структуру, направление тренда, силу
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Индикаторы
Power Candles V3 — самооптимизирующийся индикатор силы Power Candles V3 преобразует силу валюты и инструмента в готовый к использованию торговый план на каждом графике, к которому он прикреплен. Вместо того, чтобы просто раскрашивать свечи, он выполняет автоматическую оптимизацию в режиме реального времени в фоновом режиме и предоставляет вам оптимальные значения Stop Loss, Take Profit и порог сигнала для выбранного вами символа. Один клик — и все готово для реальной торговли: на графике появляю
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.22 (18)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Smart Price Action Concepts сейчас доступен за $200 . Цена увеличится до $299 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить БЕСПЛАТНЫЙ бонус + подарок . Прежде всего, стоит подчеркнуть, что этот торговый инструмент является индикатором без перерисовки, без перерисовывания истории и без запаздывания, что делает
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
Индикаторы
Новый король в городе — Индикатор + управление ордерами (TP1 + TP2 + TP3) + опциональный Telegram-сигнал-сендер ВКЛЮЧЁН (БЕСПЛАТНО) (ПОЛНОЦЕННАЯ ТОРГОВАЯ И СИГНАЛЬНАЯ СИСТЕМА) Gold Slayer EA Этот индикатор включает в себя продвинутую стратегию, торговую систему с настраиваемым управлением ордерами и систему mean reversion, которая сочетает расширения Envelope и поддерживается несколькими интеллектуальными фильтрами подтверждения, такими как RSI, для поиска высоковероятных точек разворота с сигн
Volume flow Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Индикаторы
Master Edition — это профессиональный аналитический инструмент, предназначенный для визуализации структуры рынка через призму объема и денежного потока. В отличие от стандартных индикаторов объема, этот инструмент отображает Daily Volume Profile (Дневной Профиль Объема) прямо на вашем графике, позволяя видеть, где именно происходило открытие цены и где позиционируются «умные деньги». Эта версия Master Edition разработана для ясности и скорости, оснащенная уникальной системой Auto-Theme Sync, кот
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Индикаторы
Gartley Hunter Multi - Индикатор для поиска гармонических моделей одовременно на десятках торговых инструментов и на всех возможных ценовых диапазонах. Инструкция/Мануал ( Обязательно читайте перед приобретением ) | Версия для МТ4 Преимущества 1. Паттерны: Гартли, Бабочка, Акула, Краб. Летучая мышь, Альтернативная летучая мышь, Глубокий краб, Cypher 2. Одновременный поиск паттернов на десятках торговых инструментов и на всех возможных таймфреймах 3. Поиск паттернов всех возможных размеров. От са
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Индикаторы
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Индикаторы
The Oracle Pro: синтетический мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения для MT5 ️ Летнее предложение к запуску — получите The Oracle Pro за 199 USD (для ранних покупателей). Цена растёт по мере спроса; финальная цена 399 USD. The Oracle Pro — это премиальный мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения (bias) для MetaTrader 5, созданный для требовательных и профессиональных трейдеров. Он дисциплинированно отвечает на один вопрос: каково направленное смещение на каждом таймфрейме прямо се
ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Индикаторы
Ограниченное количество товаров по сниженной цене! Всего за 99 долларов! После покупки свяжитесь со мной, чтобы получить бонусный советник ORB Seeker EA и файлы с персонально оптимизированным набором функций. С уверенностью фиксируйте чистые вспышки активности во время сеансов! ORB Seeker MT5 — это профессиональный индикатор пробоя диапазона открытия (ORB), созданный для трейдеров, которым важны точность, простота, гибкость и понятная структура графика. Программа автоматически строит график пр
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Индикаторы
UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5 — это высокопроизводительный торговый индикатор без перерисовки, разработанный для скальперов, дейтрейдеров и свинг-трейдеров, которым требуются точные сигналы в режиме реального времени на быстро меняющихся рынках. Разработанный компанией (UZFX-LABS), этот индикатор сочетает в себе анализ ценового действия, подтверждение тренда и интеллектуальную фильтрацию для генерации высоковероятных сигналов на покупку и продажу, предупреждающих сигналов и возможно
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Индикаторы
Это, пожалуй, самый полный индикатор автоматического распознавания гармонического ценообразования, который вы можете найти для платформы MetaTrader. Он обнаруживает 19 различных паттернов, воспринимает проекции Фибоначчи так же серьезно, как и вы, отображает зону потенциального разворота (PRZ) и находит подходящие уровни стоп-лосс и тейк-профит. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Он обнаруживает 19 различных гармонических ценов
Другие продукты этого автора
VP Sweep Signals
Milos Vukomanovic
Индикаторы
VP Sweep Signals is a free MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines a previous-period Volume Profile (POC / VAH / VAL) with sweep-and-reclaim signal detection, filtered to your preferred trading hours. Instead of guessing where the "fair" price sits, it maps out where the real volume traded yesterday — then flags the moments price sweeps beyond that range and reclaims it. What it does: - Previous-period Volume Profile — automatically builds a volume profile of the prior period (default: previous d
FREE
Risk Calculator Drag SL TP
Milos Vukomanovic
Индикаторы
Risk Calculator is a free MetaTrader 5 tool that removes the manual math from position sizing. Drag the Stop Loss line to where your setup actually invalidates, and the dashboard instantly tells you the correct lot size for your risk — no calculator, no spreadsheet, no guesswork. What it does: - Draggable SL line — drop it exactly where your stop belongs; the tool reads the distance in real time. - Draggable TP line — see your Reward:Risk ratio update live as you position your target. - Automa
FREE
Equity Drawdown Guard
Milos Vukomanovic
Индикаторы
Drawdown Guard is a free MetaTrader 5 dashboard that tracks your daily and weekly equity drawdown against your own limits — and warns you before you breach them. Works alongside any trading style, manual or automated, and any strategy: it doesn't care how you trade, only how much you've lost so far. What it does: - Daily loss limit tracking — set a % of balance or a fixed $ amount; the dashboard shows your current day's P&L against it in real time. - Weekly loss limit tracking — same idea, tra
FREE
Liquidity Sweep and Reclaim
Milos Vukomanovic
Индикаторы
Get institutional-grade entries with a built-in 0-55 confidence score and a full SL/TP1-3 plan on every signal. Liquidity Sweep & Reclaim (LSR) detects moments when price "sweeps" liquidity at a key level (previous day high/low, Asia session, rolling swing, volume-based Peak Activity Range) and reclaims back — a common sign of institutional entry. Every signal gets a 0-55 confidence score (grade C to A++), a full SL/TP1-3 plan, and optional alerts. Non-repainting, lightweight to compute, no lag
Supply Demand Zones MTF
Milos Vukomanovic
Индикаторы
Get multi-timeframe supply/demand zones with a built-in EMA/RSI entry trigger and ATR-based risk management — a complete entry plan, not just zones drawn on a chart. Supply and Demand Zones (MTF)   is a price-action indicator for MetaTrader 5 that identifies real institutional supply and demand levels, then combines them with a clean EMA/RSI   momentum   entry   and   higher-timeframe   confirmation   —   not   a   generic   rolling-high/low   indicator,   but   a   full   rework   built   aroun
SMC Multi Symbol Scanner
Milos Vukomanovic
Индикаторы
SMC Multi-Symbol Scanner   is a live dashboard for MetaTrader 5 that scans up to 8 symbols at once from a single chart, checking each one for two independent Smart Money Concept setups - Order Block + FVG confluence and Supply/Demand zone tests - and reports everything in one clean, color-coded table. No more flipping through charts one by one to see what's happening across the market. WHAT   IT   DOES Scans 8 symbols simultaneously - fully configurable list (default: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USD
VP Sweep Signals PRO
Milos Vukomanovic
Индикаторы
VP Sweep Signals PRO builds on the free VP Sweep Signals with three genuine upgrades: delta volume confirmation (fewer, higher-quality signals), a weekly Volume Profile alongside the daily one, and everything else you already know from the free version — Volume Profile POC/VAH/VAL, sweep-and-reclaim detection, and kill-zone filtering. What's new in PRO: - Delta-confirmed signals — every sweep/reclaim signal is checked against the day's cumulative delta volume (an approximation of buy vs. sell
Order Block and FVG Confluence PRO
Milos Vukomanovic
Индикаторы
Order Block & FVG Confluence PRO builds on the base OBF indicator with one genuine upgrade: delta volume confirmation. Every BOS/Order Block/FVG signal is checked against the day's real cumulative order flow before it fires — fewer, higher-conviction signals, not more noise. What's new in PRO: - Delta-confirmed signals — a BUY only fires when the day's cumulative delta volume (an approximation of buy vs. sell pressure derived from where each candle closes within its range) is net positive; a S
Risk Calculator PRO One Click Trading
Milos Vukomanovic
Утилиты
Risk Calculator PRO turns position sizing into a one-click action. Drag your Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit lines directly on the chart — the panel calculates your lot size from real account risk, then places the trade for you with SL/TP already attached. What's new in PRO - Draggable Entry line — plan a market order, or drag Entry away from price to auto-detect a pending Buy/Sell Limit or Stop setup. - One-click order execution — BUY/SELL buttons send the calculated lot size straight to th
Фильтр:
NLTR J
86
NLTR J 2026.07.29 08:21 
 

Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

Milos Vukomanovic
872
Ответ разработчика Milos Vukomanovic 2026.07.29 09:05
Thanks so much for the kind words and the detailed feedback — really appreciate it. Good luck with Super Sentinel!
Ответ на отзыв