ICT Kill Zone Panel Sessions Boxes and Clocks

  • Indicators
  • Mostafa Essam Kamaleldin Mohammed
    Mostafa Essam Kamaleldin Mohammed

    Mostafa Essam Kamaleldin Mohammed

    • ICT Indicator Developer & Trader at  Independent Trading Tools Developer
    • Egypt
    • 260
    ICT trader and engineer with 20+ years of professional experience. I build precision trading tools that I personally use every day on live markets. My indicators are designed around ICT methodology — Kill Zones, Key Levels, FVG, VWAP, and CRT. Every tool I publish was built because I couldn't find
  • Version: 1.0
I spent months searching for a complete ICT Kill Zone panel for MT5 
and could never find one that had everything in a single indicator. 
So I built it myself and have been using it on live markets every day.

This is the panel I always wanted but could never find.

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SESSION BOXES
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Five ICT Kill Zones drawn automatically on your chart:

- Asia Kill Zone (20:00 - 00:00 NY Time)
- London Kill Zone (02:00 - 05:00 NY Time)
- NY AM Session (09:30 - 11:00 NY Time)
- Lunch Session (12:00 - 13:00 NY Time)
- NY PM Session (13:30 - 16:00 NY Time)

Each session draws a colored box with its High and Low. 
Dotted lines extend from the session High and Low so you can 
track swept levels for the rest of the trading day.
Up to 3 days of session boxes displayed by default.

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LIVE COUNTDOWN TIMER
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Always know exactly where you are in the trading day:

- Displays which Kill Zone is currently active
- Counts down in real time (HH:MM:SS) to the next session
- Color changes per session for instant recognition
- Never miss a Kill Zone opening again

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MARKET CLOCK PANEL
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Five clocks displayed simultaneously:

- Server Time
- Your Local Time (fully customizable label and UTC offset)
- Tokyo Time 
- London Time 
- New York Time 

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PRICE INFORMATION
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- Live current price
- Daily Change %
- Weekly Change %
- Candle countdown timer — seconds remaining on current candle

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VERTICAL LINES
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Automatic vertical lines for key market open times:
- London Open (LO)
- London Close (LC)
- New York Open (NYO)

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FULLY CUSTOMIZABLE
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- Your local timezone label and UTC offset
- Individual colors for each session box
- Individual colors for each session High and Low line
- Adjustable Kill Zone start and end times
- Lookback days for session boxes (1 to 5 days)
- Toggle vertical lines on or off
- Works on all intraday timeframes (M1 to M15)

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COMPATIBLE WITH
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- All Forex pairs
- Indices — NAS100, US500, DOW30
- Gold (XAUUSD)
- Any MT5 instrument
- Best on M1, M5, M15, timeframes

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INPUT PARAMETERS
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- LocalTimeLabel — Your city name displayed on the panel
- Local_UTC_Offset — Your timezone offset from server time
- Tokyo_UTC_Offset — Tokyo offset from server time
- London_UTC_Offset — London offset from server time
- NewYork_UTC_Offset — New York offset from server time
- ShowVerticalLines — Show or hide LO, LC, NYO lines
- DrawKillZoneBoxes — Enable or disable session boxes
- BoxLookbackDays — How many past days to draw (1 to 5)
- AsiaBoxColor, LondonBoxColor, NYAMBoxColor — Box colors
- AsiaLineColor, LondonLineColor, NYAMLineColor — H/L line colors
- Kill Zone start and end times — fully adjustable
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Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
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Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
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ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
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