GoldMaster Single RiskGuard is a configurable Expert Advisor designed for XAUUSD on MetaTrader 5 hedging accounts. The EA operates one directional moving-average flow across selected timeframes. It does not run a simultaneous opposite Twin engine. Entry decisions use configurable MA alignment and spacing conditions across M1, M3, M5, M10, M15, M30, H1 and H4. Risk and exposure controls include: - Maximum spread filter for new entries - Minimum margin level gate for new entries - Available free-margin check before an order is sent - Maximum number of managed positions - Maximum total managed lot size - Optional overall, daily and weekly entry locks - Optional emergency managed-position close threshold - Fixed lot size and configurable floating-profit targets The supplied Capacity4 preset limits managed exposure to four positions and 0.12 total lots, requires at least 900 percent margin level for a new entry and applies a 100-point spread filter. These are research defaults, not universal recommendations. Review every input for your broker and account. Setup: 1. Attach the EA to an XAUUSD M3 chart on an MT5 hedging account. 2. Load the supplied preset or review every input manually. 3. Confirm the broker symbol specification, point size, spread, leverage and trading permissions. 4. Test on a demo account before live use. 5. Do not run another EA with overlapping magic numbers. Test disclosure: The preserved research consists of 26 independent weekly one-minute OHLC tests from January through July 2026. Each week restarts with USD 3,000 and leverage 1:1000. These results are not a continuously compounded account, real-tick proof or live trading proof. The observed maximum weekly equity drawdown exceeded 50 percent. Historical results cannot guarantee future performance. Broker conditions, symbol settings, spread, commission, execution, leverage and price history can materially change results. Users remain responsible for lot size, account selection, monitoring and trading decisions.