Candle Range Sweep

Automatically identifies HTF CRT & ERC liquidity sweeps and syncs precise levels/boxes down to lower timeframes.

HTF CRT & ERC Liquidity Sweeps is a specialized liquidity analysis tool built for traders practicing Smart Money Concepts (SMC), ICT, or Price Action.

The key advantage of this indicator is that all liquidity sweep calculations are performed purely on the Higher Timeframe (HTF), and the resulting Boxes and Sweep Lines are synced down to your Lower Timeframe (LTF). This completely eliminates false sweeps caused by lower timeframe noise.


-Focus on specific times of the day. By recognizing the importance of time and price, we can capture high-quality trades. Together with HTF PD array, look for 4-hour candles forming at specific times of the day. (1am - 5am - 9am EST)
-After the 1st candle, wait for the 2nd candle to clear the high/low of the 1st candle and then close inside the 1st candle range at a specific time (1-5-9) and look for entries in the LTF
Why choose 1 5 9 hours EST?

1. 1:00 AM (EST)
-  This is the time between the Tokyo (Asian) session and the Sydney (Australian) session. The Asian market is very active.
- Characteristics:
- Liquidity: Moderate, as only the Asian market is active.
- Volatility: Pairs involving JPY (Japanese Yen), AUD (Australian Dollar), and NZD (New Zealand Dollar) tend to have higher volatility.
- Trading Opportunities: Suitable for traders who like to trade trends or news in the Asian region.
- Volatility may be lower than the London or New York session.

2. 5:00 AM (EST)
- This is the time near the end of the Tokyo session, and the London (European) session is about to open.
- Characteristics:
- Liquidity: Starts to increase due to the preparation of the European market.
- Volatility: This is the time between two trading sessions, there can be strong fluctuations, especially in major currency pairs such as EUR/USD, GBP/USD.

- Trading opportunities: Suitable for breakout trading strategies when liquidity increases.

- Note: The overlap between Tokyo and London can cause sudden fluctuations.

3. 9:00 AM (EST)
- Trading sessions: This time is within the London session and near the beginning of the New York session.

- Characteristics:
- Liquidity: Very high, as this is the period between the two largest sessions – London and New York.

- Volatility: Extremely strong, especially for major currency pairs such as EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY.

- Trading opportunities: Suitable for both news trading and trend trading, as this is the time when a lot of economic data is released (usually from the US or the European region).

- Note: High volatility can bring big profits, but also comes with high risks.

Summary of effects:
- 1 AM (EST): Moderate volatility, focusing on Asian currency pairs.

- 5 AM (EST): Increased liquidity and volatility, suitable for breakout trading.

- 9 AM (EST): High volatility and high liquidity, the best time for Forex trading.

KEY FEATURES

  • Zero LTF Noise: Sweeps are only registered when an HTF candle closes beyond and wicks back through the High/Low of a previous CRT or ERC candle.

  • HTF-to-LTF Synchronization: Visualizes HTF candle boxes and sweep lines directly on your LTF chart for precise entry execution.

  • Targeted CRT Logic: Automatically filters CRT candles at fixed session transitions (6:00, 10:00, 14:00 EST).

  • ERC (Expansion Range Candle) Detection: Detects large-bodied candles with small wicks and monitors whether their liquidity gets swept.

  • Clean Chart Interface: Draws lines and boxes only on the swept side (High or Low). If no sweep occurs, the chart remains completely clean.

  • Instant Alerts: Sends popup and sound notifications immediately upon an HTF sweep occurrence.

INPUT PARAMETERS

1. CRT Settings

  • CRT Turn on (True/False): Enable/disable CRT sweep checks.

  • Target HTF Timeframe : HTF timeframe for CRT detection (Default: H1).

  • Broker hour offset to Est : Hour difference between your Broker Server time and EST (New York) to accurately identify the 6, 10, and 14 EST sessions.

2. ERC Settings (Big Candle)

  • Turn on Big Candle  (True/False): Enable/disable ERC large candle checks.

  • Target timeframe for big candle : HTF timeframe for ERC detection (e.g., H4, H1...).

  • Max wick ratio : Maximum wick ratio for ERC identification (Default: 0.25 – total wicks must not exceed 25% of the candle range).

3. Visual & Alert Settings

  • Sweep high color: Line color when a High is swept (buying liquidity taken).

  • Sweep low color: Line color when a Low is swept (selling liquidity taken).

HOW TO TRADE WITH THIS INDICATOR

  1. Step 1: Attach the indicator to a lower timeframe chart (e.g., M1, M5, or M15).

  2. Step 2: Wait for a Box and Sweep Line (Green or Red) to appear.

  3. Step 3:

    • High Sweep (Green Line): Look for bearish reversal setups (Sell / Short) in the swept LTF area.

    • Low Sweep (Red Line): Look for bullish reversal setups (Buy / Long) in the swept LTF area.

  4. Step 4: Combine with LTF confirmation patterns such as Choch (Change of Character) or MSS (Market Structure Shift) to refine your entry and Stop Loss.

You can also enter a risky order when the sweep signal is confirmed and an alert is issued.

BROKER EST OFFSET TIP

To ensure accurate session calculation (6:00, 10:00, 14:00 EST):

  • Check your MT5 Market Watch time and compare it with current New York time.

  • Set the difference in hours in Broker hour offset to Est

IMPORTANT NOTES

  • Compatible with all assets: Forex, Crypto, Indices, and Gold (XAUUSD).

  • Recommended for use on LTFs (M1 to M5) to pinpoint entries right after an HTF signal occurs.

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Indicators
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Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
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ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
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Money Flow Profile MT4  HERE Here our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis  Master Edition is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to visualize market structure through the lens of volume and money flow. Unlike standard volume indicators, this tool displays a Daily Volume Profile
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