Sniper Xenith

5
  • Experts
  • Truong Nguyen
    Truong Nguyen

    Truong Nguyen

    5 (1)
    I am an independent algorithmic trading developer who has also been trading discretionary since 2008.
    I am a certified Elliott Wave technician with a deep knowledge and understanding of market structure.
    4 products 3 signals
  • Version: 1.40
  • Updated: 4 August 2026
  • Activations: 15

See how the EA performs under live market conditions: 

Live Signal Fixed Lot Size

Live Signal 10% Balance Risk Per Trade

Sniper Xenith User Manual

For all help and support in regard to Sniper Xenith pls contact me!

WHAT IS SNIPER XENITH?

Sniper Xenith does not use a wide Stop Loss to make weak entries survive. It is designed to find a more precise place to enter.

Sniper Xenith is a fully automated XAUUSD precision-scalping Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It uses proprietary multi-timeframe market-structure analysis to identify selected price levels where a short-term trading opportunity may be developing.

When its conditions align, the EA attempts to enter near the identified level and protects the position with a defined stop loss from the moment the trade opens. Its objective is controlled exposure and disciplined risk—not keeping failed setups open through unusually wide protection.

Sniper Xenith maintains only one open position at a time.

No martingale. No grid. No averaging. No uncontrolled trade stacking.

Every trade is treated as an individual precision setup with a known level of risk.

Key Features

Single-Trade Exposure: Maintains one active position at a time to prevent uncontrolled trade stacking.

Defined Stop Loss: Every trade is protected by a Stop Loss from the moment it enters the market.

High-Impact News Filter: Can block new entries and remove pending orders around major economic announcements.

Prop Firm Features

Sniper Xenith includes a selectable Prop Firm entry profile together with dedicated account-protection controls:

  • Maximum daily drawdown limit
  • Percentage-based or monetary drawdown limits
  • Optional inclusion of floating profit and loss
  • Automatic position closure when the daily limit is reached
  • Automatic restart on the next trading day
  • Balance profit target
  • Optional closure when the target is achieved
  • High-impact news protection
  • Weekend and market-gap protection

These features can help traders configure

 Sniper Xenith around common prop-firm challenge requirements.

Prop-firm rules vary, and no EA can guarantee that a challenge will be passed. Users must confirm the settings against the rules of their chosen firm.

Requirements

Account type: Low Slippage/Spread Accounts is Mandatory

Platform: MetaTrader 5
Symbol: XAUUSD / Gold 1 Min Chart
Minimum Deposit: $100 USD
Leverage: 100:1 Recommended

VPS: Strongly recommended for continuous operation

Sniper Xenith is not built to chase unrealistic returns through excessive exposure. Its strength is disciplined execution: one trade at a time, a defined Stop Loss and active profit protection.

One trade. One Stop Loss. Precision without excessive exposure.

Risk Warning

Trading gold carries significant risk, and no automated system can eliminate the possibility of loss or guarantee that an account will not fail. Past performance and backtests do not guarantee future results. Always use an appropriate lot size, test the EA with your broker and trade only with capital you can afford to lose.


Reviews 1
Robert_c1968
19
Robert_c1968 2026.07.31 03:31 
 

The developer was very helpful with setting up Sniper Xenith and getting it running correctly. Communication and support have been excellent so far. I have only recently started using the EA and look forward to evaluating its performance over time.

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Robert_c1968
19
Robert_c1968 2026.07.31 03:31 
 

The developer was very helpful with setting up Sniper Xenith and getting it running correctly. Communication and support have been excellent so far. I have only recently started using the EA and look forward to evaluating its performance over time.

Truong Nguyen
397
Reply from developer Truong Nguyen 2026.08.02 09:38
Thank you for your feedback and for choosing Sniper Xenith. I’m pleased I could help you complete the setup and get the EA running correctly. I remain committed to responsive customer support and the continued development of Sniper Xenith through future updates.
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